One NATO Nation Has 500 More Towed Artillery Than the United States Military

Key Points The US contributes the bulk of the Navy and Air Force pushed by NATO, there are a handful of other nations that make meaningful contributions in other ways

There is one NATO nation that has the US beat hands down in terms of its towed artillery arsenal

The NATO Alliance is home to one of the most robust collections of military materiel. While the US contributes the bulk of the Navy and Air Force pushed by NATO, there are a handful of other nations that make meaningful contributions in other ways. In fact, there’s a NATO nation that has way more artillery than the United States. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the artillery arsenals of NATO and which countries have the most towed-artillery.

To determine the NATO countries with the most towed artillery in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on towed artillery units. We also included supplemental information regarding military vehicles, tanks, MLRS, as well as the overall strength score and defense budget. Countries with no artillery were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the most towed artillery in NATO:

Why Are We Covering This?

EA09 Studio / Shutterstock.com

Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.

18. Slovakia

Total towed artillery: 9

9 Total self-propelled artillery: 35

35 Total artillery count: 44

44 Total number of tanks: 45

45 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 25

25 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,074

3,074 Military strength score: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145

1.3978 – #71 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Slovakia has 41 military aircraft (including 2 fighter aircraft and 22 helicopters). Slovakia has 19,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.564 million.

17. Montenegro

MaksimMazur / iStock via Getty Images

Total towed artillery: 12

12 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total artillery count: 12

12 Total number of tanks: 0

0 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 12

12 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 471

471 Military strength score: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145

2.9216 – #127 out of 145 Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Montenegro has 11 military aircraft, all of which are helicopters. Montenegro has 2,350 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 599,849.

16. Slovenia

Total towed artillery: 18

18 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total artillery count: 18

18 Total number of tanks: 54

54 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,428

1,428 Military strength score: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

2.1016 – #96 out of 145 Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Slovenia has 39 military aircraft (including 16 helicopters). Slovenia has 7,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.098 million.

15. Bulgaria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total towed artillery: 24

24 Total self-propelled artillery: 48

48 Total artillery count: 72

72 Total number of tanks: 90

90 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 24

24 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,914

4,914 Military strength score: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

1.2563 – #61 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bulgaria has 65 military aircraft (including 5 attack aircraft, 10 fighter aircraft, and 27 helicopters). Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.783 million.

14. Croatia

Total towed artillery: 42

42 Total self-propelled artillery: 25

25 Total artillery count: 67

67 Total number of tanks: 45

45 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 42

42 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,848

2,848 Military strength score: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

1.5074 – #75 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Croatia has 67 military aircraft (including 10 fighter aircraft and 37 helicopters). Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.150 million.

13. Albania

Total towed artillery: 50

50 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total artillery count: 50

50 Total number of tanks: 46

46 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 135

135 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,796

1,796 Military strength score: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

1.6815 – #78 out of 145 Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Albania has 19 military aircraft, all of which are helicopters. Albania has 6,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.107 million.

12. Lithuania

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total towed artillery: 54

54 Total self-propelled artillery: 21

21 Total artillery count: 75

75 Total number of tanks: 0

0 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,263

1,263 Military strength score: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

1.9075 – #88 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Lithuania has 9 military aircraft (including 4 helicopters). Lithuania has 23,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.628 million.

11. Italy

Total towed artillery: 108

108 Total self-propelled artillery: 64

64 Total artillery count: 172

172 Total number of tanks: 200

200 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 21

21 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 73,480

73,480 Military strength score: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

0.2164 – #10 out of 145 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Italy has 729 military aircraft (including 67 attack aircraft, 89 fighter aircraft, and 392 helicopters). Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 60.96 million.

10. Portugal

Total towed artillery: 115

115 Total self-propelled artillery: 24

24 Total artillery count: 139

139 Total number of tanks: 34

34 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 10,828

10,828 Military strength score: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

0.6856 – #39 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Portugal has 115 military aircraft (including 28 fighter aircraft and 31 helicopters). Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.64 million.

9. United Kingdom

studiaphotos / Flickr

Total towed artillery: 126

126 Total self-propelled artillery: 71

71 Total artillery count: 197

197 Total number of tanks: 227

227 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 29

29 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 38,200

38,200 Military strength score: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

0.1785 – #6 out of 145 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United Kingdom has 631 military aircraft (including 31 attack aircraft, 113 fighter aircraft, and 266 helicopters). The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.46 million.

8. North Macedonia

Total towed artillery: 150

150 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total artillery count: 150

150 Total number of tanks: 20

20 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 17

17 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,108

1,108 Military strength score: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145

2.4042 – #112 out of 145 Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, North Macedonia has 20 military aircraft (including 10 helicopters). North Macedonia has 9,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.136 million.

7. Spain

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total towed artillery: 287

287 Total self-propelled artillery: 95

95 Total artillery count: 382

382 Total number of tanks: 317

317 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 17,626

17,626 Military strength score: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

0.3242 – #17 out of 145 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Spain has 461 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 137 fighter aircraft, and 153 helicopters). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.28 million.

6. Hungary

Total towed artillery: 295

295 Total self-propelled artillery: 24

24 Total artillery count: 319

319 Total number of tanks: 209

209 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,797

7,797 Military strength score: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

1.0259 – #55 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Hungary has 69 military aircraft (including 12 fighter aircraft and 44 helicopters). Hungary has 41,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.856 million.

5. Finland

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total towed artillery: 667

667 Total self-propelled artillery: 107

107 Total artillery count: 774

774 Total number of tanks: 200

200 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 76

76 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,704

11,704 Military strength score: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

0.8437 – #48 out of 145 Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Finland has 163 military aircraft (including 54 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.626 million.

4. Greece

Total towed artillery: 698

698 Total self-propelled artillery: 589

589 Total artillery count: 1287

1287 Total number of tanks: 1,344

1,344 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 152

152 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,888

61,888 Military strength score: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

0.5337 – #30 out of 145 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Greece has 558 military aircraft (including 178 fighter aircraft and 293 helicopters). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.46 million.

3. Romania

U.S. Army Europe / Public Domain / Flickr

Total towed artillery: 720

720 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total artillery count: 720

720 Total number of tanks: 328

328 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 243

243 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 10,774

10,774 Military strength score: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

0.8984 – #51 out of 145 Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Romania has 140 military aircraft (including 21 fighter aircraft and 65 helicopters). Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.15 million.

2. United States

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total towed artillery: 1,212

1,212 Total self-propelled artillery: 671

671 Total artillery count: 1,883

1,883 Total number of tanks: 4,640

4,640 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 641

641 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 391,963

391,963 Military strength score: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

0.0744 – #1 out of 145 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United States has 13,043 military aircraft (including 889 attack aircraft, 1,790 fighter aircraft, and 5,843 helicopters). The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 341.96 million.

1. Turkey

M-A-U / iStock via Getty Images

Total towed artillery: 1,707

1,707 Total self-propelled artillery: 1,038

1,038 Total artillery count: 2,745

2,745 Total number of tanks: 2,238

2,238 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 296

296 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,173

61,173 Military strength score: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

0.1902 – #9 out of 145 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,083 military aircraft (including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

