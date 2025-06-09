2 NATO Nations Have More Artillery Power Than the US M-A-U / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points Some of the most well-funded and expansive artillery arsenals in the world are in the NATO alliance

Behind each one of these big artillery guns is a defense industry and budget that makes and pays for every round

There are two nations in NATO that outrank the US in artillery firepower when it comes to self-propelled artillery units

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Behind every big artillery gun is a defense industry and budget that makes and pays for every round. Some of the most well-funded and expansive artillery arsenals in the world are in the NATO alliance. While it might be shocking that the US is not at the top of the list for artillery firepower, it is close. However, there are two other NATO nations that beat out the Red, White, and Blue for this prestigious position. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the NATO alliance, and which countries are pushing the most self-propelled artillery units.

To determine the NATO countries with the most self-propelled artillery in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on total self-propelled artillery units. We also included supplemental information regarding military vehicles, tanks, MLRS, as well as the overall strength score and defense budget. Countries with no artillery were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the most self-propelled artillery in NATO:

Why Are We Covering This?

Andy.LIU / Shutterstock.com

Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.

23. Denmark

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total self-propelled artillery: 19

19 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total artillery count: 19

19 Total number of tanks: 44

44 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 8

8 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,856

3,856 Military strength score: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

0.8109 – #45 out of 145 Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Denmark has 117 military aircraft (including 4 attack aircraft, 31 fighter aircraft, and 34 helicopters). Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.973 million.

22. Lithuania

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total self-propelled artillery: 21

21 Total towed artillery: 54

54 Total artillery count: 75

75 Total number of tanks: 0

0 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,263

1,263 Military strength score: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

1.9075 – #88 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Lithuania has 9 military aircraft (including 4 helicopters). Lithuania has 23,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.628 million.

21. Hungary

Total self-propelled artillery: 24

24 Total towed artillery: 295

295 Total artillery count: 319

319 Total number of tanks: 209

209 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,797

7,797 Military strength score: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

1.0259 – #55 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Hungary has 69 military aircraft (including 12 fighter aircraft and 44 helicopters). Hungary has 41,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.856 million.

20. Portugal

Total self-propelled artillery: 24

24 Total towed artillery: 115

115 Total artillery count: 139

139 Total number of tanks: 34

34 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 10,828

10,828 Military strength score: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

0.6856 – #39 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Portugal has 115 military aircraft (including 28 fighter aircraft and 31 helicopters). Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.64 million.

19. Croatia

Total self-propelled artillery: 25

25 Total towed artillery: 42

42 Total artillery count: 67

67 Total number of tanks: 45

45 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 42

42 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,848

2,848 Military strength score: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

1.5074 – #75 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Croatia has 67 military aircraft (including 10 fighter aircraft and 37 helicopters). Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.150 million.

18. Sweden

Total self-propelled artillery: 26

26 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total artillery count: 26

26 Total number of tanks: 110

110 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,795

6,795 Military strength score: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

0.4835 – #27 out of 145 Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Sweden has 169 military aircraft (including 71 fighter aircraft and 53 helicopters). Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.59 million.

17. Slovakia

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Total self-propelled artillery: 35

35 Total towed artillery: 9

9 Total artillery count: 44

44 Total number of tanks: 45

45 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 25

25 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,074

3,074 Military strength score: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145

1.3978 – #71 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Slovakia has 41 military aircraft (including 2 fighter aircraft and 22 helicopters). Slovakia has 19,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.564 million.

16. Estonia

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total self-propelled artillery: 36

36 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total artillery count: 36

36 Total number of tanks: 0

0 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,685

1,685 Military strength score: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145

2.2917 – #107 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Estonia has 5 military aircraft (including 3 helicopters). Estonia has 7,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.194 million.

15. Norway

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total self-propelled artillery: 42

42 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total artillery count: 42

42 Total number of tanks: 44

44 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,552

6,552 Military strength score: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

0.6811 – #38 out of 145 Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Norway has 97 military aircraft (including 32 attack aircraft and 33 helicopters). Norway has 23,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.510 million.

14. Netherlands

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total self-propelled artillery: 46

46 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total artillery count: 46

46 Total number of tanks: 18

18 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 2

2 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,755

2,755 Military strength score: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

0.6412 – #36 out of 145 Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the Netherlands has 120 military aircraft (including 32 fighter aircraft and 63 helicopters). The Netherlands has 41,380 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.77 million.

13. Latvia

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total self-propelled artillery: 47

47 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total artillery count: 47

47 Total number of tanks: 0

0 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,848

1,848 Military strength score: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145

2.1246 – #99 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Latvia has 7 military aircraft, all of which are helicopters. Latvia has 17,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.801 million.

12. Bulgaria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total self-propelled artillery: 48

48 Total towed artillery: 24

24 Total artillery count: 72

72 Total number of tanks: 90

90 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 24

24 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,914

4,914 Military strength score: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

1.2563 – #61 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bulgaria has 65 military aircraft (including 5 attack aircraft, 10 fighter aircraft, and 27 helicopters). Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.783 million.

11. Czechia

Jan Helebrant / Public Domain / Flickr

Total self-propelled artillery: 50

50 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total artillery count: 50

50 Total number of tanks: 43

43 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 16

16 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,340

6,340 Military strength score: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

0.9994 – #53 out of 145 Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Czechia has 99 military aircraft (including 16 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 42 helicopters). Czechia has 28,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.84 million.

10. Italy

Total self-propelled artillery: 64

64 Total towed artillery: 108

108 Total artillery count: 172

172 Total number of tanks: 200

200 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 21

21 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 73,480

73,480 Military strength score: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

0.2164 – #10 out of 145 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Italy has 729 military aircraft (including 67 attack aircraft, 89 fighter aircraft, and 392 helicopters). Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 60.96 million.

9. United Kingdom

Total self-propelled artillery: 71

71 Total towed artillery: 126

126 Total artillery count: 197

197 Total number of tanks: 227

227 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 29

29 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 38,200

38,200 Military strength score: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

0.1785 – #6 out of 145 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United Kingdom has 631 military aircraft (including 31 attack aircraft, 113 fighter aircraft, and 266 helicopters). The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.46 million.

8. Spain

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total self-propelled artillery: 95

95 Total towed artillery: 287

287 Total artillery count: 382

382 Total number of tanks: 317

317 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 17,626

17,626 Military strength score: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

0.3242 – #17 out of 145 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Spain has 461 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 137 fighter aircraft, and 153 helicopters). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.28 million.

7. France

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total self-propelled artillery: 96

96 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total artillery count: 96

96 Total number of tanks: 215

215 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 9

9 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 110,932

110,932 Military strength score: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

0.1878 – #8 out of 145 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, France has 976 military aircraft (including 226 fighter aircraft and 448 helicopters). France has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.37 million.

6. Finland

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total self-propelled artillery: 107

107 Total towed artillery: 667

667 Total artillery count: 774

774 Total number of tanks: 200

200 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 76

76 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,704

11,704 Military strength score: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

0.8437 – #48 out of 145 Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Finland has 163 military aircraft (including 54 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.626 million.

5. Germany

Thinkstock

Total self-propelled artillery: 134

134 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total artillery count: 134

134 Total number of tanks: 296

296 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 33

33 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 83,260

83,260 Military strength score: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

0.2601 – #14 out of 145 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Germany has 584 military aircraft (including 63 attack aircraft, 129 fighter aircraft, and 309 helicopters). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

4. Greece

Total self-propelled artillery: 589

589 Total towed artillery: 698

698 Total artillery count: 1287

1287 Total number of tanks: 1,344

1,344 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 152

152 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,888

61,888 Military strength score: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

0.5337 – #30 out of 145 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Greece has 558 military aircraft (including 178 fighter aircraft and 293 helicopters). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.46 million.

3. United States

Scott Nelson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total self-propelled artillery: 671

671 Total towed artillery: 1,212

1,212 Total artillery count: 1,883

1,883 Total number of tanks: 4,640

4,640 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 641

641 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 391,963

391,963 Military strength score: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

0.0744 – #1 out of 145 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United States has 13,043 military aircraft (including 889 attack aircraft, 1,790 fighter aircraft, and 5,843 helicopters). The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 341.96 million.

2. Poland

3rd ABCT, 4th ID, tanks fire first rounds in Poland by U.S. Army Europe / PDM 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)

Total self-propelled artillery: 677

677 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total artillery count: 677

677 Total number of tanks: 614

614 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 196

196 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 23,138

23,138 Military strength score: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

0.3776 – #22 out of 145 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Poland has 479 military aircraft (including 44 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 216 helicopters). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.75 million.

1. Turkey

M-A-U / iStock via Getty Images

Total self-propelled artillery: 1,038

1,038 Total towed artillery: 1,707

1,707 Total artillery count: 2,745

2,745 Total number of tanks: 2,238

2,238 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 296

296 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,173

61,173 Military strength score: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

0.1902 – #9 out of 145 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,083 military aircraft (including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)