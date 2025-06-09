2 NATO Nations Have More Artillery Power Than the US

Key Points
-
Some of the most well-funded and expansive artillery arsenals in the world are in the NATO alliance
-
Behind each one of these big artillery guns is a defense industry and budget that makes and pays for every round
-
There are two nations in NATO that outrank the US in artillery firepower when it comes to self-propelled artillery units
Behind every big artillery gun is a defense industry and budget that makes and pays for every round. Some of the most well-funded and expansive artillery arsenals in the world are in the NATO alliance. While it might be shocking that the US is not at the top of the list for artillery firepower, it is close. However, there are two other NATO nations that beat out the Red, White, and Blue for this prestigious position. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the NATO alliance, and which countries are pushing the most self-propelled artillery units.
To determine the NATO countries with the most self-propelled artillery in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on total self-propelled artillery units. We also included supplemental information regarding military vehicles, tanks, MLRS, as well as the overall strength score and defense budget. Countries with no artillery were excluded.
Here is a look at the countries with the most self-propelled artillery in NATO:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.
23. Denmark
- Total self-propelled artillery: 19
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total artillery count: 19
- Total number of tanks: 44
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 8
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,856
- Military strength score: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Denmark has 117 military aircraft (including 4 attack aircraft, 31 fighter aircraft, and 34 helicopters). Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.973 million.
22. Lithuania
- Total self-propelled artillery: 21
- Total towed artillery: 54
- Total artillery count: 75
- Total number of tanks: 0
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,263
- Military strength score: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Lithuania has 9 military aircraft (including 4 helicopters). Lithuania has 23,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.628 million.
21. Hungary
- Total self-propelled artillery: 24
- Total towed artillery: 295
- Total artillery count: 319
- Total number of tanks: 209
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,797
- Military strength score: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Hungary has 69 military aircraft (including 12 fighter aircraft and 44 helicopters). Hungary has 41,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.856 million.
20. Portugal
- Total self-propelled artillery: 24
- Total towed artillery: 115
- Total artillery count: 139
- Total number of tanks: 34
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 10,828
- Military strength score: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Portugal has 115 military aircraft (including 28 fighter aircraft and 31 helicopters). Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.64 million.
19. Croatia
- Total self-propelled artillery: 25
- Total towed artillery: 42
- Total artillery count: 67
- Total number of tanks: 45
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 42
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,848
- Military strength score: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Croatia has 67 military aircraft (including 10 fighter aircraft and 37 helicopters). Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.150 million.
18. Sweden
- Total self-propelled artillery: 26
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total artillery count: 26
- Total number of tanks: 110
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,795
- Military strength score: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Sweden has 169 military aircraft (including 71 fighter aircraft and 53 helicopters). Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.59 million.
17. Slovakia
- Total self-propelled artillery: 35
- Total towed artillery: 9
- Total artillery count: 44
- Total number of tanks: 45
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 25
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,074
- Military strength score: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Slovakia has 41 military aircraft (including 2 fighter aircraft and 22 helicopters). Slovakia has 19,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.564 million.
16. Estonia
- Total self-propelled artillery: 36
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total artillery count: 36
- Total number of tanks: 0
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,685
- Military strength score: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Estonia has 5 military aircraft (including 3 helicopters). Estonia has 7,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.194 million.
15. Norway
- Total self-propelled artillery: 42
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total artillery count: 42
- Total number of tanks: 44
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,552
- Military strength score: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Norway has 97 military aircraft (including 32 attack aircraft and 33 helicopters). Norway has 23,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.510 million.
14. Netherlands
- Total self-propelled artillery: 46
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total artillery count: 46
- Total number of tanks: 18
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 2
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,755
- Military strength score: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, the Netherlands has 120 military aircraft (including 32 fighter aircraft and 63 helicopters). The Netherlands has 41,380 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.77 million.
13. Latvia
- Total self-propelled artillery: 47
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total artillery count: 47
- Total number of tanks: 0
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,848
- Military strength score: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Latvia has 7 military aircraft, all of which are helicopters. Latvia has 17,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.801 million.
12. Bulgaria
- Total self-propelled artillery: 48
- Total towed artillery: 24
- Total artillery count: 72
- Total number of tanks: 90
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 24
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,914
- Military strength score: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Bulgaria has 65 military aircraft (including 5 attack aircraft, 10 fighter aircraft, and 27 helicopters). Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.783 million.
11. Czechia
- Total self-propelled artillery: 50
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total artillery count: 50
- Total number of tanks: 43
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 16
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,340
- Military strength score: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Czechia has 99 military aircraft (including 16 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 42 helicopters). Czechia has 28,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.84 million.
10. Italy
- Total self-propelled artillery: 64
- Total towed artillery: 108
- Total artillery count: 172
- Total number of tanks: 200
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 21
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 73,480
- Military strength score: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Italy has 729 military aircraft (including 67 attack aircraft, 89 fighter aircraft, and 392 helicopters). Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 60.96 million.
9. United Kingdom
- Total self-propelled artillery: 71
- Total towed artillery: 126
- Total artillery count: 197
- Total number of tanks: 227
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 29
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 38,200
- Military strength score: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, the United Kingdom has 631 military aircraft (including 31 attack aircraft, 113 fighter aircraft, and 266 helicopters). The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.46 million.
8. Spain
- Total self-propelled artillery: 95
- Total towed artillery: 287
- Total artillery count: 382
- Total number of tanks: 317
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 17,626
- Military strength score: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Spain has 461 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 137 fighter aircraft, and 153 helicopters). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.28 million.
7. France
- Total self-propelled artillery: 96
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total artillery count: 96
- Total number of tanks: 215
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 9
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 110,932
- Military strength score: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, France has 976 military aircraft (including 226 fighter aircraft and 448 helicopters). France has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.37 million.
6. Finland
- Total self-propelled artillery: 107
- Total towed artillery: 667
- Total artillery count: 774
- Total number of tanks: 200
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 76
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,704
- Military strength score: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Finland has 163 military aircraft (including 54 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.626 million.
5. Germany
- Total self-propelled artillery: 134
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total artillery count: 134
- Total number of tanks: 296
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 33
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 83,260
- Military strength score: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Germany has 584 military aircraft (including 63 attack aircraft, 129 fighter aircraft, and 309 helicopters). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.
4. Greece
- Total self-propelled artillery: 589
- Total towed artillery: 698
- Total artillery count: 1287
- Total number of tanks: 1,344
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 152
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,888
- Military strength score: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Greece has 558 military aircraft (including 178 fighter aircraft and 293 helicopters). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.46 million.
3. United States
- Total self-propelled artillery: 671
- Total towed artillery: 1,212
- Total artillery count: 1,883
- Total number of tanks: 4,640
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 641
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 391,963
- Military strength score: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, the United States has 13,043 military aircraft (including 889 attack aircraft, 1,790 fighter aircraft, and 5,843 helicopters). The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 341.96 million.
2. Poland
- Total self-propelled artillery: 677
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total artillery count: 677
- Total number of tanks: 614
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 196
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 23,138
- Military strength score: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Poland has 479 military aircraft (including 44 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 216 helicopters). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.75 million.
1. Turkey
- Total self-propelled artillery: 1,038
- Total towed artillery: 1,707
- Total artillery count: 2,745
- Total number of tanks: 2,238
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 296
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,173
- Military strength score: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,083 military aircraft (including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.
