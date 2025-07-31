720 Reasons Why Romania Dominates Europe’s Artillery Game U.S. Army Europe / Public Domain / Flickr

Key Points Romania stands tall as Europe’s leading power in towed artillery with over 700 units at the ready

These assets from the Cold War era are still central to the country’s military doctrine, in both offensive and defensive aspects

While there are still ongoing tensions on NATO’s Eastern flank, Romania stands tall as Europe’s leading power in towed artillery with over 700 units at the ready. These assets from the Cold War era are still central to the country’s military doctrine, in both offensive and defensive aspects. Not to mention, it’s hard to make progress on the ground with an overwhelming volley of firepower hailing down on the battlefield. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the towed artillery stockpiles of not just Romania but the rest of Europe.

To determine the European countries with the most towed artillery in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on towed artillery units. We also included supplemental information regarding military vehicles, tanks, MLRS, as well as the overall strength score and defense budget. Countries with no artillery were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the most towed artillery in Europe:

Why Are We Covering This?

Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.

21. Slovakia

Total towed artillery: 9

9 Total self-propelled artillery: 35

35 Total artillery count: 44

44 Total number of tanks: 45

45 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 25

25 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,074

3,074 Military strength score: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145

1.3978 – #71 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Slovakia has 41 military aircraft (including 2 fighter aircraft and 22 helicopters). Slovakia has 19,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.564 million.

20. Montenegro

One half 3544 / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total towed artillery: 12

12 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total artillery count: 12

12 Total number of tanks: 0

0 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 12

12 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 471

471 Military strength score: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145

2.9216 – #127 out of 145 Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Montenegro has 11 military aircraft, all of which are helicopters. Montenegro has 2,350 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 599,849.

19. Slovenia

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Total towed artillery: 18

18 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total artillery count: 18

18 Total number of tanks: 54

54 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,428

1,428 Military strength score: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

2.1016 – #96 out of 145 Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Slovenia has 39 military aircraft, most of which are helicopters. Slovenia has 7,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.098 million.

18. Bulgaria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total towed artillery: 24

24 Total self-propelled artillery: 48

48 Total artillery count: 72

72 Total number of tanks: 90

90 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 24

24 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,914

4,914 Military strength score: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

1.2563 – #61 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bulgaria has 65 military aircraft (including 5 attack aircraft, 10 fighter aircraft, and 27 helicopters). Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.783 million.

17. Croatia

Total towed artillery: 42

42 Total self-propelled artillery: 25

25 Total artillery count: 67

67 Total number of tanks: 45

45 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 42

42 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,848

2,848 Military strength score: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

1.5074 – #75 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Croatia has 67 military aircraft (including 10 fighter aircraft and 37 helicopters). Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.150 million.

16. Albania

Total towed artillery: 50

50 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total artillery count: 50

50 Total number of tanks: 46

46 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 135

135 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,796

1,796 Military strength score: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

1.6815 – #78 out of 145 Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Albania has 19 military aircraft, all of which are helicopters. Albania has 6,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.107 million.

15. Lithuania

Spore1200 / Wikimedia Commons

Total towed artillery: 54

54 Total self-propelled artillery: 21

21 Total artillery count: 75

75 Total number of tanks: 0

0 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,263

1,263 Military strength score: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

1.9075 – #88 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Lithuania has 9 military aircraft (including 4 helicopters). Lithuania has 23,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.628 million.

14. Moldova

3DSculptor / iStock via Getty Images

Total towed artillery: 67

67 Total self-propelled artillery: 9

9 Total artillery count: 76

76 Total number of tanks: 0

0 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 11

11 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 500

500 Military strength score: 3.2555 – #134 out of 145

3.2555 – #134 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,710,000,000 – #73 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Moldova has 3 military aircraft. Moldova has 8,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.600 million.

13. Italy

Total towed artillery: 108

108 Total self-propelled artillery: 64

64 Total artillery count: 172

172 Total number of tanks: 200

200 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 21

21 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 73,480

73,480 Military strength score: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

0.2164 – #10 out of 145 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Italy has 729 military aircraft (including 67 attack aircraft, 89 fighter aircraft, and 392 helicopters). Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 60.96 million.

12. Portugal

Total towed artillery: 115

115 Total self-propelled artillery: 24

24 Total artillery count: 139

139 Total number of tanks: 34

34 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 10,828

10,828 Military strength score: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

0.6856 – #39 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Portugal has 115 military aircraft (including 28 fighter aircraft and 31 helicopters). Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.64 million.

11. United Kingdom

studiaphotos / Flickr

Total towed artillery: 126

126 Total self-propelled artillery: 71

71 Total artillery count: 197

197 Total number of tanks: 227

227 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 29

29 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 38,200

38,200 Military strength score: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

0.1785 – #6 out of 145 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United Kingdom has 631 military aircraft (including 31 attack aircraft, 113 fighter aircraft, and 266 helicopters). The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.46 million.

10. Serbia

mohit_s / Flickr

Total towed artillery: 150

150 Total self-propelled artillery: 90

90 Total artillery count: 240

240 Total number of tanks: 262

262 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 98

98 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,683

3,683 Military strength score: 1.2576 – #63 out of 145

1.2576 – #63 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,287,461,000 – #68 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Serbia has 110 military aircraft (including 17 attack aircraft, 11 fighter aircraft, and 46 helicopters). Serbia has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.652 million.

9. North Macedonia

Jan Helebrant / Public Domain / Flickr

Total towed artillery: 150

150 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total artillery count: 150

150 Total number of tanks: 20

20 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 17

17 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,108

1,108 Military strength score: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145

2.4042 – #112 out of 145 Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, North Macedonia has 20 military aircraft (including 10 helicopters). North Macedonia has 9,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.136 million.

8. Belarus

FarzadFrames / iStock via Getty Images

Total towed artillery: 215

215 Total self-propelled artillery: 357

357 Total artillery count: 572

572 Total number of tanks: 507

507 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 206

206 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,916

6,916 Military strength score: 1.3954 – #70 out of 145

1.3954 – #70 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,077,900,000 – #87 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Belarus has 185 military aircraft (including 50 attack aircraft, 36 fighter aircraft, and 68 helicopters). Belarus has 63,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.501 million.

7. Spain

Italian Army / CC BY 2.5 / Wikimedia Commons

Total towed artillery: 287

287 Total self-propelled artillery: 95

95 Total artillery count: 382

382 Total number of tanks: 317

317 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 17,626

17,626 Military strength score: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

0.3242 – #17 out of 145 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Spain has 461 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 137 fighter aircraft, and 153 helicopters). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.28 million.

6. Hungary

Shadman Samee from Dhaka, Bangladesh / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Total towed artillery: 295

295 Total self-propelled artillery: 24

24 Total artillery count: 319

319 Total number of tanks: 209

209 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,797

7,797 Military strength score: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

1.0259 – #55 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Hungary has 69 military aircraft (including 12 fighter aircraft and 44 helicopters). Hungary has 41,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.856 million.

5. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum / Wikimedia Commons

Total towed artillery: 457

457 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total artillery count: 457

457 Total number of tanks: 45

45 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 79

79 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 720

720 Military strength score: 3.0799 – #131 out of 145

3.0799 – #131 out of 145 Military defense budget: $216,400,000 – #131 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bosnia and Herzegovina has 22 military aircraft, all of which are helicopters. Bosnia and Herzegovina has 12,770 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.799 million.

4. Ukraine

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total towed artillery: 615

615 Total self-propelled artillery: 658

658 Total artillery count: 1273

1273 Total number of tanks: 1,114

1,114 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 279

279 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 18,920

18,920 Military strength score: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145

0.3755 – #21 out of 145 Military defense budget: $53,700,000,000 – #10 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Ukraine has 324 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 70 fighter aircraft, and 136 helicopters). Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 35.66 million.

3. Finland

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total towed artillery: 667

667 Total self-propelled artillery: 107

107 Total artillery count: 774

774 Total number of tanks: 200

200 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 76

76 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,704

11,704 Military strength score: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

0.8437 – #48 out of 145 Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Finland has 163 military aircraft (including 54 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.626 million.

2. Greece

Total towed artillery: 698

698 Total self-propelled artillery: 589

589 Total artillery count: 1287

1287 Total number of tanks: 1,344

1,344 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 152

152 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,888

61,888 Military strength score: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

0.5337 – #30 out of 145 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Greece has 558 military aircraft (including178 fighter aircraft and 293 helicopters). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.46 million.

1. Romania

U.S. Army Europe / Public Domain / Flickr

Total towed artillery: 720

720 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total artillery count: 720

720 Total number of tanks: 328

328 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 243

243 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 10,774

10,774 Military strength score: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

0.8984 – #51 out of 145 Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Romania has 140 military aircraft (including 21 fighter aircraft and 65 helicopters). Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.15 million.

