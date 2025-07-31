720 Reasons Why Romania Dominates Europe’s Artillery Game

Key Points
Romania stands tall as Europe’s leading power in towed artillery with over 700 units at the ready
These assets from the Cold War era are still central to the country’s military doctrine, in both offensive and defensive aspects
While there are still ongoing tensions on NATO’s Eastern flank, Romania stands tall as Europe’s leading power in towed artillery with over 700 units at the ready. These assets from the Cold War era are still central to the country’s military doctrine, in both offensive and defensive aspects. Not to mention, it’s hard to make progress on the ground with an overwhelming volley of firepower hailing down on the battlefield. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the towed artillery stockpiles of not just Romania but the rest of Europe.
To determine the European countries with the most towed artillery in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on towed artillery units. We also included supplemental information regarding military vehicles, tanks, MLRS, as well as the overall strength score and defense budget. Countries with no artillery were excluded.
Here is a look at the countries with the most towed artillery in Europe:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.
21. Slovakia
- Total towed artillery: 9
- Total self-propelled artillery: 35
- Total artillery count: 44
- Total number of tanks: 45
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 25
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,074
- Military strength score: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Slovakia has 41 military aircraft (including 2 fighter aircraft and 22 helicopters). Slovakia has 19,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.564 million.
20. Montenegro
- Total towed artillery: 12
- Total self-propelled artillery: 0
- Total artillery count: 12
- Total number of tanks: 0
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 12
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 471
- Military strength score: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Montenegro has 11 military aircraft, all of which are helicopters. Montenegro has 2,350 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 599,849.
19. Slovenia
- Total towed artillery: 18
- Total self-propelled artillery: 0
- Total artillery count: 18
- Total number of tanks: 54
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,428
- Military strength score: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Slovenia has 39 military aircraft, most of which are helicopters. Slovenia has 7,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.098 million.
18. Bulgaria
- Total towed artillery: 24
- Total self-propelled artillery: 48
- Total artillery count: 72
- Total number of tanks: 90
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 24
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,914
- Military strength score: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Bulgaria has 65 military aircraft (including 5 attack aircraft, 10 fighter aircraft, and 27 helicopters). Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.783 million.
17. Croatia
- Total towed artillery: 42
- Total self-propelled artillery: 25
- Total artillery count: 67
- Total number of tanks: 45
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 42
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,848
- Military strength score: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Croatia has 67 military aircraft (including 10 fighter aircraft and 37 helicopters). Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.150 million.
16. Albania
- Total towed artillery: 50
- Total self-propelled artillery: 0
- Total artillery count: 50
- Total number of tanks: 46
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 135
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,796
- Military strength score: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Albania has 19 military aircraft, all of which are helicopters. Albania has 6,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.107 million.
15. Lithuania
- Total towed artillery: 54
- Total self-propelled artillery: 21
- Total artillery count: 75
- Total number of tanks: 0
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,263
- Military strength score: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Lithuania has 9 military aircraft (including 4 helicopters). Lithuania has 23,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.628 million.
14. Moldova
- Total towed artillery: 67
- Total self-propelled artillery: 9
- Total artillery count: 76
- Total number of tanks: 0
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 11
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 500
- Military strength score: 3.2555 – #134 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,710,000,000 – #73 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Moldova has 3 military aircraft. Moldova has 8,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.600 million.
13. Italy
- Total towed artillery: 108
- Total self-propelled artillery: 64
- Total artillery count: 172
- Total number of tanks: 200
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 21
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 73,480
- Military strength score: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Italy has 729 military aircraft (including 67 attack aircraft, 89 fighter aircraft, and 392 helicopters). Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 60.96 million.
12. Portugal
- Total towed artillery: 115
- Total self-propelled artillery: 24
- Total artillery count: 139
- Total number of tanks: 34
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 10,828
- Military strength score: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Portugal has 115 military aircraft (including 28 fighter aircraft and 31 helicopters). Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.64 million.
11. United Kingdom
- Total towed artillery: 126
- Total self-propelled artillery: 71
- Total artillery count: 197
- Total number of tanks: 227
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 29
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 38,200
- Military strength score: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, the United Kingdom has 631 military aircraft (including 31 attack aircraft, 113 fighter aircraft, and 266 helicopters). The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.46 million.
10. Serbia
- Total towed artillery: 150
- Total self-propelled artillery: 90
- Total artillery count: 240
- Total number of tanks: 262
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 98
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,683
- Military strength score: 1.2576 – #63 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $2,287,461,000 – #68 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Serbia has 110 military aircraft (including 17 attack aircraft, 11 fighter aircraft, and 46 helicopters). Serbia has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.652 million.
9. North Macedonia
- Total towed artillery: 150
- Total self-propelled artillery: 0
- Total artillery count: 150
- Total number of tanks: 20
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 17
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,108
- Military strength score: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, North Macedonia has 20 military aircraft (including 10 helicopters). North Macedonia has 9,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.136 million.
8. Belarus
- Total towed artillery: 215
- Total self-propelled artillery: 357
- Total artillery count: 572
- Total number of tanks: 507
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 206
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,916
- Military strength score: 1.3954 – #70 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,077,900,000 – #87 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Belarus has 185 military aircraft (including 50 attack aircraft, 36 fighter aircraft, and 68 helicopters). Belarus has 63,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.501 million.
7. Spain
- Total towed artillery: 287
- Total self-propelled artillery: 95
- Total artillery count: 382
- Total number of tanks: 317
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 17,626
- Military strength score: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Spain has 461 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 137 fighter aircraft, and 153 helicopters). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.28 million.
6. Hungary
- Total towed artillery: 295
- Total self-propelled artillery: 24
- Total artillery count: 319
- Total number of tanks: 209
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,797
- Military strength score: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Hungary has 69 military aircraft (including 12 fighter aircraft and 44 helicopters). Hungary has 41,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.856 million.
5. Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Total towed artillery: 457
- Total self-propelled artillery: 0
- Total artillery count: 457
- Total number of tanks: 45
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 79
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 720
- Military strength score: 3.0799 – #131 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $216,400,000 – #131 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Bosnia and Herzegovina has 22 military aircraft, all of which are helicopters. Bosnia and Herzegovina has 12,770 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.799 million.
4. Ukraine
- Total towed artillery: 615
- Total self-propelled artillery: 658
- Total artillery count: 1273
- Total number of tanks: 1,114
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 279
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 18,920
- Military strength score: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $53,700,000,000 – #10 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Ukraine has 324 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 70 fighter aircraft, and 136 helicopters). Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 35.66 million.
3. Finland
- Total towed artillery: 667
- Total self-propelled artillery: 107
- Total artillery count: 774
- Total number of tanks: 200
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 76
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,704
- Military strength score: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Finland has 163 military aircraft (including 54 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.626 million.
2. Greece
- Total towed artillery: 698
- Total self-propelled artillery: 589
- Total artillery count: 1287
- Total number of tanks: 1,344
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 152
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,888
- Military strength score: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Greece has 558 military aircraft (including178 fighter aircraft and 293 helicopters). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.46 million.
1. Romania
- Total towed artillery: 720
- Total self-propelled artillery: 0
- Total artillery count: 720
- Total number of tanks: 328
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 243
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 10,774
- Military strength score: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Romania has 140 military aircraft (including 21 fighter aircraft and 65 helicopters). Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.15 million.
