U.S. Military Might: 124 Million Ready, More than Next 5 NATO Nations Combined

NATO relies on more than just its troops and assets for its military strength
Member nations like the United States, Turkey, and France have some of the largest fit-for-service populations in NATO
This demographic allows for rapid force expansion in times of crisis and represents a sizable contribution to a nation’s war economy
NATO military strength is not just built off its assets and troop levels, but its ability to also replenish and replace troops if needed. Countries like the United States, Turkey, and France lead the alliance in fit-for-service populations. This demographic actually provides an interesting advantage, as it allows for rapid force expansion in times of crisis. It also represents a sizable portion of the population that can contribute the most to the war economy. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the NATO nations with the largest fit-for-service populations.
To determine the NATO countries with the most people that are fit for military service, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on their fit-for-service population. We also included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, reserves, paramilitary forces and total military personnel as well as each country’s overall strength score and defense budget.
Here is a look at the countries with the most people that are fit for military service in NATO:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.
32. Iceland
- Fit-for-service: 50,237
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,820
- Active military personnel: 0
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.5181 – #135 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $312,400,000 – #121 out of 145
Iceland also has a total population of 364,036.
31. Montenegro
- Fit-for-service: 85,179
- Population reaching military age annually: 3,599
- Active military personnel: 2,350
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,500
- Total military personnel: 7,850
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145
Montenegro has a total population of 599,849. Along with its troops, this country has 471 military vehicles (including 12 MLRS units and 12 artillery units), 14 naval vessels, and 11 military aircraft.
30. Luxembourg
- Fit-for-service: 92,633
- Population reaching military age annually: 3,356
- Active military personnel: 1,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 1,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $726,092,925 – #98 out of 145
Luxembourg has a total population of 671,254. Along with its troops, this country has 182 military vehicles and 1 military aircraft.
29. Estonia
- Fit-for-service: 456,028
- Population reaching military age annually: 13,132
- Active military personnel: 7,700
- Reserve military personnel: 78,800
- Paramilitary personnel: 10,000
- Total military personnel: 96,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145
Estonia has a total population of 1.194 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,685 military vehicles (including 36 artillery units), 8 naval vessels, and 5 military aircraft.
28. Latvia
- Fit-for-service: 648,449
- Population reaching military age annually: 16,211
- Active military personnel: 17,250
- Reserve military personnel: 36,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 12,500
- Total military personnel: 65,750
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145
Latvia has a total population of 1.801 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,848 military vehicles (including 47 artillery units), 18 naval vessels, and 7 military aircraft.
27. North Macedonia
- Fit-for-service: 783,773
- Population reaching military age annually: 27,763
- Active military personnel: 9,000
- Reserve military personnel: 60,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 3,500
- Total military personnel: 7,250
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145
North Macedonia has a total population of 2.136 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,108 military vehicles (including 20 tanks, 17 MLRS, and 150 artillery units) and 20 military aircraft.
26. Slovenia
- Fit-for-service: 826,570
- Population reaching military age annually: 22,867
- Active military personnel: 7,300
- Reserve military personnel: 26,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 38,300
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145
Slovenia has a total population of 2.098 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,428 military vehicles (including 54 tanks and 18 artillery units), 2 naval vessels, and 39 military aircraft.
25. Albania
- Fit-for-service: 1,292,554
- Population reaching military age annually: 62,142
- Active military personnel: 6,600
- Reserve military personnel: 2,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 500
- Total military personnel: 9,100
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145
Albania has a total population of 3.107 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,796 military vehicles (including 46 tanks, 135 MLRS, and 50 artillery units), 19 naval vessels, and 19 military aircraft.
24. Lithuania
- Fit-for-service: 1,332,490
- Population reaching military age annually: 36,795
- Active military personnel: 23,000
- Reserve military personnel: 104,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 14,150
- Total military personnel: 141,150
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145
Lithuania has a total population of 2.628 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,263 military vehicles (including 75 artillery units), 14 naval vessels, and 9 military aircraft.
23. Croatia
- Fit-for-service: 1,564,594
- Population reaching military age annually: 53,952
- Active military personnel: 14,325
- Reserve military personnel: 20,100
- Paramilitary personnel: 2,000
- Total military personnel: 36,425
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145
Croatia has a total population of 4.150 million. Along with its troops, this country has 2,848 military vehicles (including 45 tanks, 42 MLRS, and 67 artillery units), 30 naval vessels, and 67 military aircraft.
22. Norway
- Fit-for-service: 1,807,192
- Population reaching military age annually: 71,627
- Active military personnel: 23,250
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 40,000
- Total military personnel: 63,250
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145
Norway has a total population of 5.510 million. Along with its troops, this country has 6,552 military vehicles (including 44 tanks and 42 artillery units), 43 naval vessels, and 97 military aircraft.
21. Finland
- Fit-for-service: 1,912,981
- Population reaching military age annually: 56,264
- Active military personnel: 24,000
- Reserve military personnel: 870,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 53,800
- Total military personnel: 947,800
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145
Finland has a total population of 5.626 million. Along with its troops, this country has 11,704 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 76 MLRS, and 774 artillery units), 264 naval vessels, and 163 military aircraft.
20. Denmark
- Fit-for-service: 2,126,436
- Population reaching military age annually: 77,651
- Active military personnel: 20,000
- Reserve military personnel: 12,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 51,000
- Total military personnel: 83,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145
Denmark has a total population of 5.973 million. Along with its troops, this country has 3,856 military vehicles (including 44 tanks, 8 MLRS, and 19 artillery units), 50 naval vessels, and 117 military aircraft.
19. Slovakia
- Fit-for-service: 2,353,424
- Population reaching military age annually: 61,200
- Active military personnel: 19,500
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 19,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145
Slovakia has a total population of 5.564 million. Along with its troops, this country has 3,074 military vehicles (including 45 tanks, 25 MLRS, and 44 artillery units) and 41 military aircraft.
18. Bulgaria
- Fit-for-service: 2,611,324
- Population reaching military age annually: 61,044
- Active military personnel: 37,000
- Reserve military personnel: 3,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 40,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145
Bulgaria has a total population of 6.783 million. Along with its troops, this country has 4,914 military vehicles (including 90 tanks, 24 MLRS, and 72 artillery units), 36 naval vessels, and 65 military aircraft.
17. Sweden
- Fit-for-service: 3,558,185
- Population reaching military age annually: 105,898
- Active military personnel: 24,400
- Reserve military personnel: 32,900
- Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 82,300
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145
Sweden has a total population of 10.59 million. Along with its troops, this country has 6,795 military vehicles (including 110 tanks and 26 artillery units), 308 naval vessels, and 169 military aircraft.
16. Hungary
- Fit-for-service: 3,794,462
- Population reaching military age annually: 118,269
- Active military personnel: 41,600
- Reserve military personnel: 20,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 15,000
- Total military personnel: 76,600
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145
Hungary has a total population of 9.856 million. Along with its troops, this country has 7,797 military vehicles (including 209 tanks and 319 artillery units) and 69 military aircraft.
15. Belgium
- Fit-for-service: 3,880,753
- Population reaching military age annually: 119,776
- Active military personnel: 25,000
- Reserve military personnel: 6,400
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 31,400
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145
Belgium has a total population of 11.98 million. Along with its troops, this country has 4,606 military vehicles, 9 naval vessels, and 108 military aircraft.
14. Greece
- Fit-for-service: 3,985,676
- Population reaching military age annually: 104,611
- Active military personnel: 142,700
- Reserve military personnel: 221,350
- Paramilitary personnel: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 419,050
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145
Greece has a total population of 10.46 million. Along with its troops, this country has 61,888 military vehicles (including 1,344 tanks, 152 MLRS, and 1287 artillery units), 192 naval vessels, and 558 military aircraft.
13. Portugal
- Fit-for-service: 4,096,295
- Population reaching military age annually: 127,677
- Active military personnel: 24,000
- Reserve military personnel: 211,700
- Paramilitary personnel: 24,700
- Total military personnel: 260,400
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145
Portugal has a total population of 10.64 million. Along with its troops, this country has 10,828 military vehicles (including 34 tanks and 139 artillery units), 194 naval vessels, and 115 military aircraft.
12. Czechia
- Fit-for-service: 4,129,236
- Population reaching military age annually: 97,541
- Active military personnel: 28,000
- Reserve military personnel: 4,200
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 32,200
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145
Czechia has a total population of 10.84 million. Along with its troops, this country has 6,340 military vehicles (including 43 tanks, 16 MLRS, and 50 artillery units) and 99 military aircraft.
11. Netherlands
- Fit-for-service: 6,486,918
- Population reaching military age annually: 195,496
- Active military personnel: 41,380
- Reserve military personnel: 6,765
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 53,145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145
Netherlands has a total population of 17.77 million. Along with its troops, this country has 2,755 military vehicles (including 18 tanks, 2 MLRS, and 46 artillery units), 64 naval vessels, and 120 military aircraft.
10. Romania
- Fit-for-service: 7,731,114
- Population reaching military age annually: 199,630
- Active military personnel: 81,300
- Reserve military personnel: 55,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 15,000
- Total military personnel: 151,300
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145
Romania has a total population of 18.15 million. Along with its troops, this country has 10,774 military vehicles (including 328 tanks, 243 MLRS, and 720 artillery units), 20 naval vessels, and 140 military aircraft.
9. Canada
- Fit-for-service: 13,500,595
- Population reaching military age annually: 426,743
- Active military personnel: 68,000
- Reserve military personnel: 27,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,500
- Total military personnel: 100,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145
Canada has a total population of 38.79 million. Along with its troops, this country has 21,704 military vehicles (including 74 tanks), 73 naval vessels, and 351 military aircraft.
8. Poland
- Fit-for-service: 15,576,017
- Population reaching military age annually: 464,956
- Active military personnel: 202,100
- Reserve military personnel: 350,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 602,100
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145
Poland has a total population of 38.75 million. Along with its troops, this country has 23,138 military vehicles (including 614 tanks, 196 MLRS, and 677 artillery units), 62 naval vessels, and 479 military aircraft.
7. Spain
- Fit-for-service: 17,635,602
- Population reaching military age annually: 330,963
- Active military personnel: 133,282
- Reserve military personnel: 15,150
- Paramilitary personnel: 78,470
- Total military personnel: 226,902
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145
Spain has a total population of 47.28 million. Along with its troops, this country has 17,626 military vehicles (including 317 tanks and 382 artillery units), 152 naval vessels, and 461 military aircraft.
6. Italy
- Fit-for-service: 22,191,235
- Population reaching military age annually: 548,684
- Active military personnel: 165,500
- Reserve military personnel: 18,500
- Paramilitary personnel: 105,000
- Total military personnel: 289,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145
Italy has a total population of 60.96 million. Along with its troops, this country has 73,480 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 21 MLRS, and 172 artillery units), 196 naval vessels, and 729 military aircraft.
5. France
- Fit-for-service: 23,794,358
- Population reaching military age annually: 752,121
- Active military personnel: 200,000
- Reserve military personnel: 26,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 376,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145
France has a total population of 68.37 million. Along with its troops, this country has 110,932 military vehicles (including 215 tanks, 9 MLRS, and 96 artillery units), 129 naval vessels, and 976 military aircraft.
4. United Kingdom
- Fit-for-service: 25,192,932
- Population reaching military age annually: 753,050
- Active military personnel: 184,860
- Reserve military personnel: 924,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 1,108,860
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145
The United Kingdom has a total population of 68.46 million. Along with its troops, this country has 38,200 military vehicles (including 227 tanks, 29 MLRS, and 197 artillery units), 109 naval vessels, and 631 military aircraft.
3. Germany
- Fit-for-service: 30,955,829
- Population reaching military age annually: 841,191
- Active military personnel: 181,600
- Reserve military personnel: 34,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 215,600
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145
Germany has a total population of 84.12 million. Along with its troops, this country has 83,260 military vehicles (including 296 tanks, 33 MLRS, and 134 artillery units), 61 naval vessels, and 584 military aircraft.
2. Turkey
- Fit-for-service: 36,087,279
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,430,032
- Active military personnel: 355,200
- Reserve military personnel: 378,700
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 883,900
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145
Turkey has a total population of 84.12 million. Along with its troops, this country has 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS, and 2,745 artillery units), 182 naval vessels, and 1,083 military aircraft.
1. United States
- Fit-for-service: 124,816,644
- Population reaching military age annually: 4,445,524
- Active military personnel: 1,328,000
- Reserve military personnel: 799,500
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 2,127,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145
The United States has a total population of 341.96 million. Along with its troops, this country has 391,963 military vehicles (including 4,640 tanks, 641 MLRS, and 1,883 artillery units), 440 naval vessels, and 13,043 military aircraft.
