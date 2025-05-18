Military

U.S. Military Might: 124 Million Ready, More than Next 5 NATO Nations Combined

Military boots and camouflage trousers of many soldiers in uniform in a row under the rain and snow
Michele Ursi / Shutterstock.com
Chris Lange
Published:

Key Points

  • NATO relies on more than just its troops and assets for its military strength

  • Member nations like the United States, Turkey, and France have some of the largest fit-for-service populations in NATO

  • This demographic allows for rapid force expansion in times of crisis and represents a sizable contribution to a nation’s war economy

  • While volatility and uncertainty ramps globally, It’s worth taking 5 minutes to speak with a financial advisor and see how your portfolio is set up for tomorrow. Even one quick conversation can be the difference between an early retirement, and no retirement at all.  Click here to get started now.

NATO military strength is not just built off its assets and troop levels, but its ability to also replenish and replace troops if needed. Countries like the United States, Turkey, and France lead the alliance in fit-for-service populations. This demographic actually provides an interesting advantage, as it allows for rapid force expansion in times of crisis. It also represents a sizable portion of the population that can contribute the most to the war economy. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the NATO nations with the largest fit-for-service populations.

To determine the NATO countries with the most people that are fit for military service, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on their fit-for-service population. We also included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, reserves, paramilitary forces and total military personnel as well as each country’s overall strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the most people that are fit for military service in NATO:

Why Are We Covering This?

RomanBabakin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.

32. Iceland

Iceland | Reykjavik capital city of iceland
patpongs / iStock via Getty Images

  • Fit-for-service: 50,237
  • Population reaching military age annually: 1,820
  • Active military personnel: 0
  • Reserve military personnel: 0
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.5181 – #135 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $312,400,000 – #121 out of 145

Iceland also has a total population of 364,036.

31. Montenegro

Military Montenegro 7 by CRNAGORAMNE
Military Montenegro 7 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by CRNAGORAMNE
  • Fit-for-service: 85,179
  • Population reaching military age annually: 3,599
  • Active military personnel: 2,350
  • Reserve military personnel: 0
  • Paramilitary personnel: 5,500
  • Total military personnel: 7,850
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145

Montenegro has a total population of 599,849. Along with its troops, this country has 471 military vehicles (including 12 MLRS units and 12 artillery units), 14 naval vessels, and 11 military aircraft.

30. Luxembourg

Luxembourg national flag cloth fabric waving on beautiful background.
Design_Bank / Shutterstock.com

  • Fit-for-service: 92,633
  • Population reaching military age annually: 3,356
  • Active military personnel: 1,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 0
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 1,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $726,092,925 – #98 out of 145

Luxembourg has a total population of 671,254. Along with its troops, this country has 182 military vehicles and 1 military aircraft.

29. Estonia

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Fit-for-service: 456,028
  • Population reaching military age annually: 13,132
  • Active military personnel: 7,700
  • Reserve military personnel: 78,800
  • Paramilitary personnel: 10,000
  • Total military personnel: 96,500
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145

Estonia has a total population of 1.194 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,685 military vehicles (including 36 artillery units), 8 naval vessels, and 5 military aircraft.

28. Latvia

Uldis Zile / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Fit-for-service: 648,449
  • Population reaching military age annually: 16,211
  • Active military personnel: 17,250
  • Reserve military personnel: 36,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 12,500
  • Total military personnel: 65,750
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145

Latvia has a total population of 1.801 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,848 military vehicles (including 47 artillery units), 18 naval vessels, and 7 military aircraft.

27. North Macedonia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Fit-for-service: 783,773
  • Population reaching military age annually: 27,763
  • Active military personnel: 9,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 60,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 3,500
  • Total military personnel: 7,250
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145

North Macedonia has a total population of 2.136 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,108 military vehicles (including 20 tanks, 17 MLRS, and 150 artillery units) and 20 military aircraft.

26. Slovenia

Slovenia+tanks | Tank
unorthodoxy / Flickr

  • Fit-for-service: 826,570
  • Population reaching military age annually: 22,867
  • Active military personnel: 7,300
  • Reserve military personnel: 26,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
  • Total military personnel: 38,300
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145

Slovenia has a total population of 2.098 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,428 military vehicles (including 54 tanks and 18 artillery units), 2 naval vessels, and 39 military aircraft.

25. Albania

Mlenny / iStock via Getty Images

  • Fit-for-service: 1,292,554
  • Population reaching military age annually: 62,142
  • Active military personnel: 6,600
  • Reserve military personnel: 2,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 500
  • Total military personnel: 9,100
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145

Albania has a total population of 3.107 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,796 military vehicles (including 46 tanks, 135 MLRS, and 50 artillery units), 19 naval vessels, and 19 military aircraft.

24. Lithuania

Airmen, aircraft to support NA... by DVIDSHUB
Airmen, aircraft to support NA... (CC BY 2.0) by DVIDSHUB
  • Fit-for-service: 1,332,490
  • Population reaching military age annually: 36,795
  • Active military personnel: 23,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 104,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 14,150
  • Total military personnel: 141,150
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145

Lithuania has a total population of 2.628 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,263 military vehicles (including 75 artillery units), 14 naval vessels, and 9 military aircraft.

23. Croatia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Fit-for-service: 1,564,594
  • Population reaching military age annually: 53,952
  • Active military personnel: 14,325
  • Reserve military personnel: 20,100
  • Paramilitary personnel: 2,000
  • Total military personnel: 36,425
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145

Croatia has a total population of 4.150 million. Along with its troops, this country has 2,848 military vehicles (including 45 tanks, 42 MLRS, and 67 artillery units), 30 naval vessels, and 67 military aircraft.

22. Norway

Norwegian F-35 pair. 2019 Bodu00c3u0083... by Alan Wilson
Norwegian F-35 pair. 2019 Bodu00c3u0083... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Fit-for-service: 1,807,192
  • Population reaching military age annually: 71,627
  • Active military personnel: 23,250
  • Reserve military personnel: 0
  • Paramilitary personnel: 40,000
  • Total military personnel: 63,250
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145

Norway has a total population of 5.510 million. Along with its troops, this country has 6,552 military vehicles (including 44 tanks and 42 artillery units), 43 naval vessels, and 97 military aircraft.

21. Finland

Finland military band singing by Michal Mau0148as
Finland military band singing (BY 4.0) by Michal Mau0148as
  • Fit-for-service: 1,912,981
  • Population reaching military age annually: 56,264
  • Active military personnel: 24,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 870,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 53,800
  • Total military personnel: 947,800
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

Finland has a total population of 5.626 million. Along with its troops, this country has 11,704 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 76 MLRS, and 774 artillery units), 264 naval vessels, and 163 military aircraft.

20. Denmark

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons
  • Fit-for-service: 2,126,436
  • Population reaching military age annually: 77,651
  • Active military personnel: 20,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 12,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 51,000
  • Total military personnel: 83,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145

Denmark has a total population of 5.973 million. Along with its troops, this country has 3,856 military vehicles (including 44 tanks, 8 MLRS, and 19 artillery units), 50 naval vessels, and 117 military aircraft.

19. Slovakia

Slovakia tank by Pudelek
Slovakia tank (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Pudelek
  • Fit-for-service: 2,353,424
  • Population reaching military age annually: 61,200
  • Active military personnel: 19,500
  • Reserve military personnel: 0
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 19,500
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145

Slovakia has a total population of 5.564 million. Along with its troops, this country has 3,074 military vehicles (including 45 tanks, 25 MLRS, and 44 artillery units) and 41 military aircraft.

18. Bulgaria

Bulgaria MiG | Bulgarian and Polish Air Force MiG-29s planes flying over Bulgaria.
Daniele Faccioli/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

  • Fit-for-service: 2,611,324
  • Population reaching military age annually: 61,044
  • Active military personnel: 37,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 3,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 40,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145

Bulgaria has a total population of 6.783 million. Along with its troops, this country has 4,914 military vehicles (including 90 tanks, 24 MLRS, and 72 artillery units), 36 naval vessels, and 65 military aircraft.

17. Sweden

Sweden navy | Swedish naval flag
Fotonen / iStock via Getty Images

  • Fit-for-service: 3,558,185
  • Population reaching military age annually: 105,898
  • Active military personnel: 24,400
  • Reserve military personnel: 32,900
  • Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
  • Total military personnel: 82,300
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

Sweden has a total population of 10.59 million. Along with its troops, this country has 6,795 military vehicles (including 110 tanks and 26 artillery units), 308 naval vessels, and 169 military aircraft.

16. Hungary

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Fit-for-service: 3,794,462
  • Population reaching military age annually: 118,269
  • Active military personnel: 41,600
  • Reserve military personnel: 20,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 15,000
  • Total military personnel: 76,600
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145

Hungary has a total population of 9.856 million. Along with its troops, this country has 7,797 military vehicles (including 209 tanks and 319 artillery units) and 69 military aircraft.

15. Belgium

Luke AFB selected as candidate for Belgium Lockheed Martin F-35A Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter Training by Robert Sullivan
Luke AFB selected as candidate for Belgium Lockheed Martin F-35A Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter Training (Public domain) by Robert Sullivan
  • Fit-for-service: 3,880,753
  • Population reaching military age annually: 119,776
  • Active military personnel: 25,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 6,400
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 31,400
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145

Belgium has a total population of 11.98 million. Along with its troops, this country has 4,606 military vehicles, 9 naval vessels, and 108 military aircraft.

14. Greece

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Fit-for-service: 3,985,676
  • Population reaching military age annually: 104,611
  • Active military personnel: 142,700
  • Reserve military personnel: 221,350
  • Paramilitary personnel: 55,000
  • Total military personnel: 419,050
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

Greece has a total population of 10.46 million. Along with its troops, this country has 61,888 military vehicles (including 1,344 tanks, 152 MLRS, and 1287 artillery units), 192 naval vessels, and 558 military aircraft.

13. Portugal

portugal artillery by Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum
portugal artillery (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum
  • Fit-for-service: 4,096,295
  • Population reaching military age annually: 127,677
  • Active military personnel: 24,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 211,700
  • Paramilitary personnel: 24,700
  • Total military personnel: 260,400
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145

Portugal has a total population of 10.64 million. Along with its troops, this country has 10,828 military vehicles (including 34 tanks and 139 artillery units), 194 naval vessels, and 115 military aircraft.

12. Czechia

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Fit-for-service: 4,129,236
  • Population reaching military age annually: 97,541
  • Active military personnel: 28,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 4,200
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 32,200
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145

Czechia has a total population of 10.84 million. Along with its troops, this country has 6,340 military vehicles (including 43 tanks, 16 MLRS, and 50 artillery units) and 99 military aircraft.

11. Netherlands

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Fit-for-service: 6,486,918
  • Population reaching military age annually: 195,496
  • Active military personnel: 41,380
  • Reserve military personnel: 6,765
  • Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
  • Total military personnel: 53,145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145

Netherlands has a total population of 17.77 million. Along with its troops, this country has 2,755 military vehicles (including 18 tanks, 2 MLRS, and 46 artillery units), 64 naval vessels, and 120 military aircraft.

10. Romania

Italy+Romania+exercises | Italy Romania exercises (49025964943)
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from Washington D.C, United States / BY 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Fit-for-service: 7,731,114
  • Population reaching military age annually: 199,630
  • Active military personnel: 81,300
  • Reserve military personnel: 55,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 15,000
  • Total military personnel: 151,300
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

Romania has a total population of 18.15 million. Along with its troops, this country has 10,774 military vehicles (including 328 tanks, 243 MLRS, and 720 artillery units), 20 naval vessels, and 140 military aircraft.

9. Canada

Arseniy45 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Fit-for-service: 13,500,595
  • Population reaching military age annually: 426,743
  • Active military personnel: 68,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 27,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 5,500
  • Total military personnel: 100,500
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145

Canada has a total population of 38.79 million. Along with its troops, this country has 21,704 military vehicles (including 74 tanks), 73 naval vessels, and 351 military aircraft.

8. Poland

Poland military | Polish army with machine guns in field uniform.
Kamila Kozioł / iStock via Getty Images

  • Fit-for-service: 15,576,017
  • Population reaching military age annually: 464,956
  • Active military personnel: 202,100
  • Reserve military personnel: 350,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 50,000
  • Total military personnel: 602,100
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

Poland has a total population of 38.75 million. Along with its troops, this country has 23,138 military vehicles (including 614 tanks, 196 MLRS, and 677 artillery units), 62 naval vessels, and 479 military aircraft.

7. Spain

ManuelVelasco / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Fit-for-service: 17,635,602
  • Population reaching military age annually: 330,963
  • Active military personnel: 133,282
  • Reserve military personnel: 15,150
  • Paramilitary personnel: 78,470
  • Total military personnel: 226,902
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

Spain has a total population of 47.28 million. Along with its troops, this country has 17,626 military vehicles (including 317 tanks and 382 artillery units), 152 naval vessels, and 461 military aircraft.

6. Italy

Italy+military+aircraft | Displaying the tricolor
sagesolar / Flickr

  • Fit-for-service: 22,191,235
  • Population reaching military age annually: 548,684
  • Active military personnel: 165,500
  • Reserve military personnel: 18,500
  • Paramilitary personnel: 105,000
  • Total military personnel: 289,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

Italy has a total population of 60.96 million. Along with its troops, this country has 73,480 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 21 MLRS, and 172 artillery units), 196 naval vessels, and 729 military aircraft.

5. France

Rafale by Ank Kumar
Rafale (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Ank Kumar
  • Fit-for-service: 23,794,358
  • Population reaching military age annually: 752,121
  • Active military personnel: 200,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 26,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
  • Total military personnel: 376,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

France has a total population of 68.37 million. Along with its troops, this country has 110,932 military vehicles (including 215 tanks, 9 MLRS, and 96 artillery units), 129 naval vessels, and 976 military aircraft.

4. United Kingdom

Flag of United Kingdom on military uniform. UK Army. British Armed Forces, soldiers. by Andrew Angelov
Flag of United Kingdom on military uniform. UK Army. British Armed Forces, soldiers. (Shutterstock.com) by Andrew Angelov
  • Fit-for-service: 25,192,932
  • Population reaching military age annually: 753,050
  • Active military personnel: 184,860
  • Reserve military personnel: 924,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 1,108,860
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

The United Kingdom has a total population of 68.46 million. Along with its troops, this country has 38,200 military vehicles (including 227 tanks, 29 MLRS, and 197 artillery units), 109 naval vessels, and 631 military aircraft.

3. Germany

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Fit-for-service: 30,955,829
  • Population reaching military age annually: 841,191
  • Active military personnel: 181,600
  • Reserve military personnel: 34,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 215,600
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

Germany has a total population of 84.12 million. Along with its troops, this country has 83,260 military vehicles (including 296 tanks, 33 MLRS, and 134 artillery units), 61 naval vessels, and 584 military aircraft.

2. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons
  • Fit-for-service: 36,087,279
  • Population reaching military age annually: 1,430,032
  • Active military personnel: 355,200
  • Reserve military personnel: 378,700
  • Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
  • Total military personnel: 883,900
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

Turkey has a total population of 84.12 million. Along with its troops, this country has 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS, and 2,745 artillery units), 182 naval vessels, and 1,083 military aircraft.

1. United States

031012-N-4943L-004 by Marion Doss
031012-N-4943L-004 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Marion Doss
  • Fit-for-service: 124,816,644
  • Population reaching military age annually: 4,445,524
  • Active military personnel: 1,328,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 799,500
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 2,127,500
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

The United States has a total population of 341.96 million. Along with its troops, this country has 391,963 military vehicles (including 4,640 tanks, 641 MLRS, and 1,883 artillery units), 440 naval vessels, and 13,043 military aircraft.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)

Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.

Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.

Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future

Click here to get started!
Read more: Military, active duty, Aging population, army, military, military strength

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

Social Security

Dave Ramsey Says "Take Social Security at 62" - Here's When That's Actually Brilliant Advice