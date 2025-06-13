Even The Best-Funded Military in Africa Only Has 3% of the US Budget SRA D. Myles Cullen, USAF / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Countries like Egypt, Algeria, and South Africa have some of the largest military budgets on the African continent

The military budgets of all African countries does not amount to what the US spends on its military annually

Despite this, a few African countries rank fairly high on the world stage in terms of their military strength

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Across the African continent, rising defense budgets are potentially signaling a shifting landscape in military strategy and even regional influence. Countries like Egypt, Algeria, and South Africa are pushing billions towards expanding and modernizing their armed forces, but these defense budgets still pale in comparison to that of the United States. While some of these African countries rank fairly high in terms of military strength on a global level, their collective defense budgets don’t even add up to what the US military is funding on an annual basis. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the military budgets of African countries.

To determine the African countries with the largest military defense budgets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on their military defense budget. We also included supplemental information regarding purchasing power parity, foreign exchange/gold reserves, external debt, a composition of military assets, as well as the overall military strength score.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest defense budgets in Africa:

Why Are We Covering This?

Tupungato / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economical. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.

38. Central African Republic

Military defense budget: $45,990,000

$45,990,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $374,405,000

$374,405,000 Purchasing power parity: $5,849,000,000

$5,849,000,000 External debt: $666,293,000

$666,293,000 Total military aircraft: 6

6 Total military vehicles: 228

228 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 4.2347 – #142 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for the Central African Republic’s 11,000 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 5.651 million.

37. Burkina Faso

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Military defense budget: $81,280,000

$81,280,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $47,138,000

$47,138,000 Purchasing power parity: $57,152,000,000

$57,152,000,000 External debt: $3,145,000,000

$3,145,000,000 Total military aircraft: 25

25 Total military vehicles: 491

491 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9734 – #129 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Burkina Faso’s 16,500 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 23.04 million.

36. Benin

Military defense budget: $98,350,000

$98,350,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $698,900,000

$698,900,000 Purchasing power parity: $52,510,000,000

$52,510,000,000 External debt: $4,066,500,000

$4,066,500,000 Total military aircraft: 5

5 Total military vehicles: 92

92 Total naval vessels: 2

2 Military strength score and world rank: 4.3156 – #143 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Benin’s 4,750 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 14.70 million.

35. Madagascar

Military defense budget: $112,210,000

$112,210,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $2,632,000,000

$2,632,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $51,255,000,000

$51,255,000,000 External debt: $3,028,500,000

$3,028,500,000 Total military aircraft: 5

5 Total military vehicles: 158

158 Total naval vessels: 6

6 Military strength score and world rank: 3.0609 – #130 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Madagascar’s 21,600 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 29.45 million.

34. Somalia

Alejo Bernal / Shutterstock.com

Military defense budget: $171,002,350

$171,002,350 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $16,747,500

$16,747,500 Purchasing power parity: $26,351,000,000

$26,351,000,000 External debt: $5,830,000,000

$5,830,000,000 Total military aircraft: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 682

682 Total naval vessels: 10

10 Military strength score and world rank: 4.2037 – #141 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Somalia’s 17,000 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 13.02 million.

33. South Sudan

Military defense budget: $175,300,000

$175,300,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $183,615,000

$183,615,000 Purchasing power parity: $20,010,000,000

$20,010,000,000 External debt: $2,475,000,000

$2,475,000,000 Total military aircraft: 20

20 Total military vehicles: 1,950

1,950 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4321 – #113 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for South Sudan’s 185,000 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 12.70 million.

32. Eritrea

Merhawie / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $198,000,000

$198,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $225,014,976

$225,014,976 Purchasing power parity: $9,702,000,000

$9,702,000,000 External debt: $635,504,500

$635,504,500 Total military aircraft: 20

20 Total military vehicles: 860

860 Total naval vessels: 23

23 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6985 – #120 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Eritrea’s 250,000 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 6.344 million.

31. Sierra Leone

Military defense budget: $228,600,000

$228,600,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $495,699,000

$495,699,000 Purchasing power parity: $14,633,000,000

$14,633,000,000 External debt: $2,687,000,000

$2,687,000,000 Total military aircraft: 1

1 Total military vehicles: 150

150 Total naval vessels: 7

7 Military strength score and world rank: 3.9701 – #140 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Sierra Leone’s 13,000 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 9.121 million.

30. Mauritania

Military defense budget: $261,250,000

$261,250,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $2,629,290,500

$2,629,290,500 Purchasing power parity: $30,395,000,000

$30,395,000,000 External debt: $3,661,000,000

$3,661,000,000 Total military aircraft: 24

24 Total military vehicles: 628

628 Total naval vessels: 6

6 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7977 – #123 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Mauritania’s 102,540 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 4.328 million.

29. Gabon

Military defense budget: $274,820,000

$274,820,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $1,568,196,000

$1,568,196,000 Purchasing power parity: $48,201,000,000

$48,201,000,000 External debt: $6,280,000,000

$6,280,000,000 Total military aircraft: 24

24 Total military vehicles: 424

424 Total naval vessels: 5

5 Military strength score and world rank: 3.1805 – #133 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Gabon’s 7,300 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 2.455 million.

28. Republic of the Congo

Military defense budget: $306,400,000

$306,400,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $715,391,000

$715,391,000 Purchasing power parity: $38,163,000,000

$38,163,000,000 External debt: $5,741,000,000

$5,741,000,000 Total military aircraft: 13

13 Total military vehicles: 644

644 Total naval vessels: 4

4 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7282 – #121 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for the Republic of the Congo’s 11,000 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 6.098 million.

27. Ghana

usarmyafrica / Flickr

Military defense budget: $308,500,000

$308,500,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $3,624,000,000

$3,624,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $229,639,000,000

$229,639,000,000 External debt: $22,550,000,000

$22,550,000,000 Total military aircraft: 19

19 Total military vehicles: 1,824

1,824 Total naval vessels: 28

28 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3775 – #110 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Ghana’s 15,500 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 34.59 million.

26. Niger

Military defense budget: $336,400,000

$336,400,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $1,442,772,000

$1,442,772,000 Purchasing power parity: $44,561,000,000

$44,561,000,000 External debt: $3,844,000,000

$3,844,000,000 Total military aircraft: 26

26 Total military vehicles: 456

456 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6689 – #119 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Niger’s 30,000 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 26.34 million.

25. Sudan

David Degner / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $342,000,000

$342,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $206,763,700

$206,763,700 Purchasing power parity: $136,039,000,000

$136,039,000,000 External debt: $37,846,000,000

$37,846,000,000 Total military aircraft: 165

165 Total military vehicles: 2,900

2,900 Total naval vessels: 6

6 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4756 – #74 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Sudan’s 194,500 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 50.47 million.

24. Liberia

Military defense budget: $364,800,000

$364,800,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $599,660,000

$599,660,000 Purchasing power parity: $8,884,000,000

$8,884,000,000 External debt: $830,923,000

$830,923,000 Total military aircraft: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 300

300 Total naval vessels: 4

4 Military strength score and world rank: 3.7781 – #138 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Liberia’s 7,000 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 5.437 million.

23. Namibia

Allexxandar / iStock via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $370,500,000

$370,500,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $2,956,000,000

$2,956,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $29,944,000,000

$29,944,000,000 External debt: $8,800,000,000

$8,800,000,000 Total military aircraft: 34

34 Total military vehicles: 2,094

2,094 Total naval vessels: 15

15 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6384 – #116 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Namibia’s 18,000 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 2.804 million.

22. Chad

Franz Aberham / Photographer's Choice RF via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $381,350,000

$381,350,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $211,591,000

$211,591,000 Purchasing power parity: $32,446,000,000

$32,446,000,000 External debt: $2,038,000,000

$2,038,000,000 Total military aircraft: 40

40 Total military vehicles: 3,316

3,316 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8712 – #84 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Chad’s 38,250 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 19.09 million.

21. Zambia

chrispecoraro / iStock via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $394,240,000

$394,240,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $2,861,000,000

$2,861,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $76,493,000,000

$76,493,000,000 External debt: $13,200,000,000

$13,200,000,000 Total military aircraft: 77

77 Total military vehicles: 424

424 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3411 – #109 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Zambia’s 16,350 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 20.80 million.

20. Mozambique

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $412,400,000

$412,400,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $3,515,000,000

$3,515,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $50,631,000,000

$50,631,000,000 External debt: $12,100,000,000

$12,100,000,000 Total military aircraft: 22

22 Total military vehicles: 872

872 Total naval vessels: 33

33 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9265 – #89 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Mozambique’s 14,200 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 33.35 million.

19. Senegal

Military defense budget: $465,150,000

$465,150,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $889,295,000

$889,295,000 Purchasing power parity: $77,382,000,000

$77,382,000,000 External debt: $11,326,000,000

$11,326,000,000 Total military aircraft: 40

40 Total military vehicles: 1,740

1,740 Total naval vessels: 4

4 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8116 – #125 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Senegal’s 17,000 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 18.85 million.

18. Botswana

Military defense budget: $465,600,000

$465,600,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $4,756,000,000

$4,756,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $46,742,000,000

$46,742,000,000 External debt: $1,853,500,000

$1,853,500,000 Total military aircraft: 45

45 Total military vehicles: 1,224

1,224 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7509 – #122 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Botswana’s 21,000 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 2.451 million.

17. Zimbabwe

EA / iStock via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $530,800,000

$530,800,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $115,530,000

$115,530,000 Purchasing power parity: $58,583,000,000

$58,583,000,000 External debt: $11,000,000,000

$11,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 95

95 Total military vehicles: 828

828 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3863 – #111 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Zimbabwe’s 50,800 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 17.15 million.

16. Cameroon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $554,952,283

$554,952,283 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $5,754,093,000

$5,754,093,000 Purchasing power parity: $138,925,000,000

$138,925,000,000 External debt: $9,506,000,000

$9,506,000,000 Total military aircraft: 35

35 Total military vehicles: 430

430 Total naval vessels: 51

51 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0501 – #93 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Cameroon’s 52,500 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 30.97 million.

15. Mali

Michele Ursi / Shutterstock.com

Military defense budget: $650,386,000

$650,386,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $647,800,000

$647,800,000 Purchasing power parity: $57,235,000,000

$57,235,000,000 External debt: $4,057,500,000

$4,057,500,000 Total military aircraft: 43

43 Total military vehicles: 570

570 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2379 – #104 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Mali’s 44,800 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 21.99 million.

14. Ivory Coast

Military defense budget: $669,600,935

$669,600,935 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $7,583,484,000

$7,583,484,000 Purchasing power parity: $202,758,000,000

$202,758,000,000 External debt: $19,311,500,000

$19,311,500,000 Total military aircraft: 19

19 Total military vehicles: 656

656 Total naval vessels: 3

3 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1796 – #102 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Ivory Coast’s 27,500 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 29.98 million.

13. Democratic Republic of Congo

Military defense budget: $796,560,000

$796,560,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $3,898,125,000

$3,898,125,000 Purchasing power parity: $154,012,000,000

$154,012,000,000 External debt: $4,994,000,000

$4,994,000,000 Total military aircraft: 46

46 Total military vehicles: 916

916 Total naval vessels: 16

16 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3111 – #66 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Democratic Republic of Congo’s 207,580 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 115.40 million.

12. Uganda

usarmyafrica / Flickr

Military defense budget: $985,400,000

$985,400,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $3,506,500,000

$3,506,500,000 Purchasing power parity: $135,668,000,000

$135,668,000,000 External debt: $11,818,000,000

$11,818,000,000 Total military aircraft: 51

51 Total military vehicles: 3,862

3,862 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4767 – #114 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Uganda’s 55,000 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 49.28 million.

11. Angola

Russian Ministry of Defence / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $1,101,360,000

$1,101,360,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $13,942,000,000

$13,942,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $265,868,000,000

$265,868,000,000 External debt: $45,774,500,000

$45,774,500,000 Total military aircraft: 298

298 Total military vehicles: 5,500

5,500 Total naval vessels: 31

31 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0961 – #56 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Angola’s 117,000 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 37.20 million.

10. Kenya

yoh4nn / iStock via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $1,307,383,850

$1,307,383,850 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $7,342,000,000

$7,342,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $314,063,000,000

$314,063,000,000 External debt: $30,514,500,000

$30,514,500,000 Total military aircraft: 156

156 Total military vehicles: 4,128

4,128 Total naval vessels: 23

23 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8135 – #83 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Kenya’s 75,000 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 58.25 million.

9. Tunisia

njnationalguard / Flickr

Military defense budget: $1,400,000,000

$1,400,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $9,240,000,000

$9,240,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $153,637,000,000

$153,637,000,000 External debt: $27,084,500,000

$27,084,500,000 Total military aircraft: 154

154 Total military vehicles: 7,913

7,913 Total naval vessels: 58

58 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9538 – #90 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Tunisia’s 101,800 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 12.05 million.

8. Tanzania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $1,406,745,334

$1,406,745,334 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $5,693,050,000

$5,693,050,000 Purchasing power parity: $234,050,000,000

$234,050,000,000 External debt: $18,983,500,000

$18,983,500,000 Total military aircraft: 39

39 Total military vehicles: 1,072

1,072 Total naval vessels: 12

12 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0416 – #92 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Tanzania’s 113,500 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 67.46 million.

7. Ethiopia

Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $2,097,575,000

$2,097,575,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $3,131,288,000

$3,131,288,000 Purchasing power parity: $354,604,000,000

$354,604,000,000 External debt: $25,761,000,000

$25,761,000,000 Total military aircraft: 103

103 Total military vehicles: 7,256

7,256 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9305 – #52 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Ethiopia’s 162,000 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 118.55 million.

6. South Africa

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Military defense budget: $2,266,800,000

$2,266,800,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $62,492,000,000

$62,492,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $862,981,000,000

$862,981,000,000 External debt: $58,773,000,000

$58,773,000,000 Total military aircraft: 182

182 Total military vehicles: 18,692

18,692 Total naval vessels: 49

49 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6889 – #40 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for South Africa’s 150,585 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 60.44 million.

5. Libya

Eddeb / iStock via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $3,060,000,000

$3,060,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $92,427,000,000

$92,427,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $121,951,000,000

$121,951,000,000 External debt: $3,322,000,000

$3,322,000,000 Total military aircraft: 143

143 Total military vehicles: 1,816

1,816 Total naval vessels: 5

5 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #73 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Libya’s 132,000 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 7.361 million.

4. Nigeria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $3,160,000,000

$3,160,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $41,349,000,000

$41,349,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,275,000,000,000

$1,275,000,000,000 External debt: $32,455,500,000

$32,455,500,000 Total military aircraft: 163

163 Total military vehicles: 8,962

8,962 Total naval vessels: 133

133 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5771 – #31 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Nigeria’s 280,000 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 236.75 million.

3. Egypt

SRA D. Myles Cullen, USAF / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000

$5,879,500,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $33,070,000,000

$33,070,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,912,000,000,000

$1,912,000,000,000 External debt: $103,750,000,000

$103,750,000,000 Total military aircraft: 1,093

1,093 Total military vehicles: 41,012

41,012 Total naval vessels: 150

150 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Egypt’s 1,220,000 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 111.25 million.

2. Morocco

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $13,400,000,000

$13,400,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $36,328,000,000

$36,328,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $337,480,000,000

$337,480,000,000 External debt: $45,645,000,000

$45,645,000,000 Total military aircraft: 260

260 Total military vehicles: 7,877

7,877 Total naval vessels: 111

111 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1273 – #59 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Morocco’s 395,800 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 37.39 million.

1. Algeria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000

$25,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $81,217,000,000

$81,217,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $699,947,000,000

$699,947,000,000 External debt: $3,335,624,000

$3,335,624,000 Total military aircraft: 608

608 Total military vehicles: 26,000

26,000 Total naval vessels: 110

110 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Algeria’s 610,000 total military personnel. It also has a total population of 47.02 million.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!