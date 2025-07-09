U.S. Places Record 1,707-Jet F-35 Order usnavy / CC BY 2.0 DEED / Flickr

Key Points Designed and manufactured by Lockheed Martin, in partnership with BAe Systems and Northrop Grumman, the Lightning II originally entered service in 2016

The F-35A is the standard variant and is priced around $83 million per unit

What sets these aircraft apart from the rest are a number of features that only come with the fifth generation

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

The F-35 Lightning II is the next evolution of American aircraft, taking a leap into the fifth generation of fighter jets. Designed and manufactured by Lockheed Martin, in partnership with BAe Systems and Northrop Grumman, the Lightning II originally entered service in 2016. With a stellar record so far, and some of the best stealth tech on the market, countries around the world are clamouring to get these jets in their arsenals.

These jets don’t come cheap. The price tag for the F-35 is tiered depending on the variant. The F-35A is the standard variant and is priced around $83 million per unit. The B variant costs slightly more at around $109 million per unit but it incorporates a short take-off and vertical landing system, which allows it to take off from extremely short runways as well land vertically. The C variant is designed to be launched from aircraft carriers and costs about $102 million per unit.

What sets these aircraft apart from the rest are a number of features that only come with the fifth generation. The F-35 Lightning II employs features not available in previous generations like stealth, high maneuverability and supercruise. These are considered multirole aircraft, meaning they are incredibly versatile in terms of operational capacity and weapons payload

To identify the countries buying the most F-35 Lightning II fighter jets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these countries according to the number of F-35 jets on order. We included supplemental information regarding active F-35s in respective fleets, military branches that will be using these aircraft, and what variants of the F-35 are on order or are currently in service. We also added some information from GlobalFirepower regarding each nation’s air force and defense budget.

It’s worth noting that only 21 countries have ordered or actually employ these fighter jets and all are allies of the United States. As such, it is highly unlikely that adversarial nations like China or Russia would purchase or come to possess these aircraft. (America’s 13,043 Military Aircraft Eclipse Entire NATO Inventory)

Here is a look at the countries that are buying the most F-35 Lightning II fighter jets:

Why Are We Covering This?

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Tracking global F-35 Lightning II purchases provides critical insight into which nations are positioning themselves at the forefront of modern air warfare. This jet is more than a fighter; it’s a force multiplier that features next generation technology, intelligence-sharing networks, and advanced sensors. Understanding who is buying the F-35 helps explain not just defense strategy, but geopolitical partnerships and economic investments in security.

21. Netherlands

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

F-35 aircraft on order: 12

12 Active F-35 aircraft: 40

40 Military branches ordering F-35’s: Royal Netherlands Air Force

Royal Netherlands Air Force Variant(s): 120

To afford these aircraft, the Netherlands has a defense budget of $27,000,000,000, which ranks #18 in the world. Also, the Netherlands has a total of 120 military aircraft, including 32 fighter aircraft, manned by a total of 6,540 Air Force personnel. On the world stage, the Netherlands has an overall military strength score of 0.6412 which ranks it as the 36th strongest military power.

20. Norway

F-35 aircraft on order: 12

12 Active F-35 aircraft: 40

40 Military branches ordering F-35’s: Royal Norwegian Air Force

Royal Norwegian Air Force Variant(s): 97

To afford these aircraft, Norway has a defense budget of $9,710,000,000, which ranks #32 in the world. Also, Norway has a total of 97 military aircraft, including 32 attack aircraft (note that some of these F-35’s are classified as trainer aircraft), manned by a total of 3,650 Air Force personnel. On the world stage, Norway has an overall military strength score of 0.6811 which ranks it as the 38th strongest military power.

19. Denmark

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

F-35 aircraft on order: 17

17 Active F-35 aircraft: 10

10 Military branches ordering F-35’s: Royal Danish Air Force

Royal Danish Air Force Variant(s): 117

To afford these aircraft, Denmark has a defense budget of $7,225,466,250, which ranks #40 in the world. Also, Denmark has a total of 117 military aircraft, including 31 fighter aircraft and 4 attack aircraft, manned by a total of 3,500 Air Force personnel. On the world stage, Denmark has an overall military strength score of 0.8109 which ranks it as the 45th strongest military power.

18. South Korea

Buena Vista Images / Photodisc via Getty Images

F-35 aircraft on order: 19

19 Active F-35 aircraft: 40

40 Military branches ordering F-35’s: Republic of Korea Air Force

Republic of Korea Air Force Variant(s): 1,592

To afford these aircraft, South Korea has a defense budget of $46,300,000,000, which ranks #14 in the world. Also, South Korea has a total of 1,592 military aircraft, including 315 fighter aircraft and 98 attack aircraft, manned by a total of 65,000 Air Force personnel. On the world stage, South Korea has an overall military strength score of 0.1656 which ranks it as the 5th strongest military power.

17. Singapore

F-35 aircraft on order: 20

20 Active F-35 aircraft: 0

0 Military branches ordering F-35’s: Republic of Singapore Air Force

Republic of Singapore Air Force Variant(s): 230

To afford these aircraft, Singapore has a defense budget of $15,000,000,000, which ranks #26 in the world. Also, Singapore has a total of 230 military aircraft, including 100 fighter aircraft, manned by a total of 13,500 Air Force personnel. On the world stage, Singapore has an overall military strength score of 0.5271 which ranks it as the 29th strongest military power.

16. Czechia

public domain / wikimedia commons

F-35 aircraft on order: 24

24 Active F-35 aircraft: 0

0 Military branches ordering F-35’s: Czech Air Force

Czech Air Force Variant(s): 99

To afford these aircraft, Czechia has a defense budget of $6,750,000,000, which ranks #43 in the world. Also, Czechia has a total of 99 military aircraft, including 12 fighter aircraft and 16 attack aircraft, manned by a total of 5,000 Air Force personnel. On the world stage, Czechia has an overall military strength score of 0.9994 which ranks it as the 53rd strongest military power.

15. Poland

kumanomi / Shutterstock.com

F-35 aircraft on order: 32

32 Active F-35 aircraft: 0

0 Military branches ordering F-35’s: Polish Air Force

Polish Air Force Variant(s): 479

To afford these aircraft, Poland has a defense budget of $48,700,000,000, which ranks #12 in the world. Also, Poland has a total of 479 military aircraft, including 59 fighter aircraft and 44 attack aircraft, manned by a total of 16,500 Air Force personnel. On the world stage, Poland has an overall military strength score of 0.3776 which ranks it as the 22nd strongest military power.

14. Romania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

F-35 aircraft on order: 32

32 Active F-35 aircraft: 0

0 Military branches ordering F-35’s: Romanian Air Force

Romanian Air Force Variant(s): 140

To afford these aircraft, Romania has a defense budget of $9,700,000,000, which ranks #33 in the world. Also, Romania has a total of 140 military aircraft, including 21 fighter aircraft, manned by a total of 11,700 Air Force personnel. On the world stage, Romania has an overall military strength score of 0.8984 which ranks it as the 51st strongest military power.

13. Germany

F-35 aircraft on order: 35

35 Active F-35 aircraft: 0

0 Military branches ordering F-35’s: German Air Force

German Air Force Variant(s): 584

To afford these aircraft, Germany has a defense budget of $50,000,000,000, which ranks #11 in the world. Also, Germany has a total of 584 military aircraft, including 129 fighter aircraft and 63 attack aircraft, manned by a total of 27,725 Air Force personnel. On the world stage, Germany has an overall military strength score of 0.2601 which ranks it as the 14th strongest military power.

12. Israel

F-35 aircraft on order: 36

36 Active F-35 aircraft: 38

38 Military branches ordering F-35’s: Israel Air and Space Force

Israel Air and Space Force Variant(s): 611

To afford these aircraft, Israel has a defense budget of $30,500,000,000, which ranks #17 in the world. Also, Israel has a total of 611 military aircraft, including 240 fighter aircraft and 38 attack aircraft, manned by a total of 89,000 Air Force personnel. On the world stage, Israel has an overall military strength score of 0.2661 which ranks it as the 15th strongest military power.

11. Switzerland

Israeli Air Force / Wikimedia Commons

F-35 aircraft on order: 36

36 Active F-35 aircraft: 0

0 Military branches ordering F-35’s: Swiss Air Force

Swiss Air Force Variant(s): 146

To afford these aircraft, Switzerland has a defense budget of $25,039,000,000, which ranks #20 in the world. Also, Switzerland has a total of 146 military aircraft, including 43 fighter aircraft, manned by a total of 20,000 Air Force personnel. On the world stage, Switzerland has an overall military strength score of 0.7869 which ranks it as the 44th strongest military power.

10. Australia

usairforce / Flickr

F-35 aircraft on order: 37

37 Active F-35 aircraft: 63

63 Military branches ordering F-35’s: Royal Australian Air Force

Royal Australian Air Force Variant(s): 327

To afford these aircraft, Australia has a defense budget of $55,700,000,000, which ranks #8 in the world. Also, Australia has a total of 327 military aircraft, including 24 fighter aircraft and 62 attack aircraft, manned by a total of 20,000 Air Force personnel. On the world stage, Australia has an overall military strength score of 0.3298 which ranks it as the 18th strongest military power.

9. Belgium

F-35 aircraft on order: 37

37 Active F-35 aircraft: 0

0 Military branches ordering F-35’s: Belgian Air Component

Belgian Air Component Variant(s): 108

To afford these aircraft, Belgium has a defense budget of $10,200,000,000, which ranks #31 in the world. Also, Belgium has a total of 108 military aircraft, including 43 fighter aircraft, manned by a total of 6,500 Air Force personnel. On the world stage, Belgium has an overall military strength score of 1.2564 which ranks it as the 62th strongest military power.

8. Greece

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

F-35 aircraft on order: 40

40 Active F-35 aircraft: 0

0 Military branches ordering F-35’s: Hellenic Air Force

Hellenic Air Force Variant(s): 558

To afford these aircraft, Greece has a defense budget of $6,500,000,000, which ranks #44 in the world. Also, Greece has a total of 558 military aircraft, including 178 fighter aircraft, manned by a total of 42,500 Air Force personnel. On the world stage, Greece has an overall military strength score of 0.5337 which ranks it as the 30th strongest military power.

7. United Arab Emirates

F-35 aircraft on order: 50

50 Active F-35 aircraft: 0

0 Military branches ordering F-35’s: United Arab Emirates Air Force

United Arab Emirates Air Force Variant(s): 551

To afford these aircraft, the United Arab Emirates has a defense budget of $2,212,360,382, which ranks #70 in the world. Also, the United Arab Emirates has a total of 551 military aircraft, including 99 fighter aircraft and 16 attack aircraft, manned by a total of 4,000 Air Force personnel. On the world stage, the United Arab Emirates has an overall military strength score of 1.0186 which ranks it as the 54th strongest military power.

6. Italy

F-35 aircraft on order: 60

60 Active F-35 aircraft: 30

30 Military branches ordering F-35’s: Italian Air Force, Italian Navy

Italian Air Force, Italian Navy Variant(s): 729

To afford these aircraft, Italy has a defense budget of $30,890,000,000, which ranks #16 in the world. Also, Italy has a total of 729 military aircraft, including 89 fighter aircraft and 67 attack aircraft, manned by a total of 43,000 Air Force personnel. On the world stage, Italy has an overall military strength score of 0.2164 which ranks it as the 10th strongest military power.

5. Finland

Official U.S. Navy Page / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

F-35 aircraft on order: 64

64 Active F-35 aircraft: 0

0 Military branches ordering F-35’s: Finnish Air Force

Finnish Air Force Variant(s): 163

To afford these aircraft, Finland has a defense budget of $6,779,661,000, which ranks #42 in the world. Also, Finland has a total of 163 military aircraft, including 54 fighter aircraft, manned by a total of 41,100 Air Force personnel. On the world stage, Finland has an overall military strength score of 0.8437 which ranks it as the 48th strongest military power.

4. Canada

F-35 aircraft on order: 88

88 Active F-35 aircraft: 0

0 Military branches ordering F-35’s: Royal Canadian Air Force

Royal Canadian Air Force Variant(s): 351

To afford these aircraft, Canada has a defense budget of $41,000,000,000, which ranks #15 in the world. Also, Canada has a total of 351 military aircraft, including 66 fighter aircraft, manned by a total of 15,560 Air Force personnel. On the world stage, Canada has an overall military strength score of 0.5179 which ranks it as the 28th strongest military power.

3. United Kingdom

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

F-35 aircraft on order: 103

103 Active F-35 aircraft: 31

31 Military branches ordering F-35’s: Royal Air Force

Royal Air Force Variant(s): 631

To afford these aircraft, the United Kingdom has a defense budget of $71,500,540,000, which ranks #6 in the world. Also, the United Kingdom has a total of 631 military aircraft, including 113 fighter aircraft and 31 attack aircraft, manned by a total of 34,790 Air Force personnel. On the world stage, the United Kingdom has an overall military strength score of 0.1785 which ranks it as the 6th strongest military power.

2. Japan

usnavy / CC BY 2.0 DEED / Flickr

F-35 aircraft on order: 108

108 Active F-35 aircraft: 38

38 Military branches ordering F-35’s: Japan Air Self-Defence Force

Japan Air Self-Defence Force Variant(s): 1,443

To afford these aircraft, Japan has a defense budget of $57,000,000,000, which ranks #7 in the world. Also, Japan has a total of 1,443 military aircraft, including 217 fighter aircraft and 38 attack aircraft, manned by a total of 50,000 Air Force personnel. On the world stage, Japan has an overall military strength score of 0.1839 which ranks it as the 7th strongest military power.

1. United States

F-35 aircraft on order: 1,707

1,707 Active F-35 aircraft: 601

601 Military branches ordering F-35’s: United States Air Force, United States Marine Corps, United States Navy

United States Air Force, United States Marine Corps, United States Navy Variant(s): 13,043

To afford these aircraft, the United States has a defense budget of $895,000,000,000, which ranks #1 in the world. Also, the United States has a total of 13,043 military aircraft, including 1,790 fighter aircraft and 889 attack aircraft, manned by a total of 701,319 Air Force personnel. On the world stage, the United States has an overall military strength score of 0.0744 which ranks it as the strongest military power on the planet.

If You have $500,000 Saved, Retirement Could Be Closer Than You Think (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)