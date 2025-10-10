S&P 500
Stock Market Live October 10: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Slightly Ahead of Earnings Season
Military

F-16 Superpowers: These Nations Have the Biggest F-16 Fleets

F-16 Superpowers: These Nations Have the Biggest F-16 Fleets

By Chris Lange

Oct 10, 2025  |  Updated 3:10 PM ET

Key Points

  • Air forces around the world are constantly seeking to get the most bang for their buck, and they’ve found that in F-16 Fighting Falcons
  • As a relatively cheap and effective option, the F-16 has found its way into militaries around the world
  • Early variants of the F-16 sell for roughly $13 million with more recent variants starting between $25 and $30 million
Air forces around the world are constantly seeking to get the most bang for their buck in terms of combat effectiveness for their fighter jets. For many, the F-16 Fighting Falcon fills that roll perfectly. As a relatively cheap and effective option, the F-16 has found its way into militaries around the world.

For some quick background, early variants of the F-16 sell for roughly $13 million with more recent variants starting between $25 and $30 million. However, the most advanced versions of this aircraft can cost anywhere upwards of $60 million. This cost compared–to newer fighter aircraft like the F-35 (~$110 million)–is relatively cheap which also owes to the F-16’s longevity in international fleets. (Turkey and the F-35: A Real Threat or Overblown Concern?)

To identify the countries with the most F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these countries according to the number of F-16 currently in service. We included supplemental information regarding active F-16s in respective fleets, military branches that will be using these aircraft, and what variants of the F-16 are on order or are currently in service.

Here is a look at the countries with the most F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets:

Why Are We Covering This?

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Tracking global F-16 Fighting Falcon arsenals sheds some light on which nations are prioritizing affordability and versatility in their air forces, while still maintaining a cutting-edge fleet. The F-16 is a fourth-generation fighter jet with a solid track record. The Fighting Falcon is a proven workhorse capable of carrying out a wide range of missions, from air-to-air combat to precision ground strikes. Knowing which countries operate the F-16 helps map out global defense alignments.

29. Argentina

ChatGPT / Flywheel Publishing

  • Active F-16 aircraft: 0
  • F-16 aircraft on order: 24
  • Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Argentinian Air Force
  • Variant(s): F-16

Argentina has a total of 239 military aircraft, including 23 fighter aircraft and 11 attack aircraft. It has 108,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with no reserve force. Of these active-duty personnel, 14,000 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Argentina has a defense budget of $928,897,000, which ranks #89 in the world. Argentina has a total population of 47.0 million and its military ranks #33 out of 145 countries.

28. Bulgaria

Bulgaria+military+aircraft | grumman image
sdasmarchives / Flickr

  • Active F-16 aircraft: 0
  • F-16 aircraft on order: 16
  • Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Bulgarian Air Force
  • Variant(s): F-16V

Bulgaria has a total of 65 military aircraft, including 10 fighter aircraft and 5 attack aircraft. It has 37,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 3,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 8,500 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Bulgaria has a defense budget of $1,373,232,000, which ranks #80 in the world. Bulgaria has a total population of 6.8 million and its military ranks #61 out of 145 countries.

27. Philippines

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Active F-16 aircraft: 0
  • F-16 aircraft on order: 12
  • Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Philippine Air Force
  • Variant(s): F-16V

The Philippines has a total of 202 military aircraft, including 25 attack aircraft. It has 150,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 1,200,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 33,600 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, the Philippines has a defense budget of $4,380,000,000, which ranks #55 in the world. Philippines has a total population of 118.3 million and its military ranks #41 out of 145 countries.

26. Ukraine

NATO Exercises Take Place In Poland
2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Active F-16 aircraft: 2
  • F-16 aircraft on order: 58
  • Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Ukrainian Air Force
  • Variant(s): F-16A

Ukraine has a total of 324 military aircraft, including 70 fighter aircraft and 36 attack aircraft. It has 900,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 1,200,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 35,000 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Ukraine has a defense budget of $53,700,000,000, which ranks #10 in the world. Ukraine has a total population of 35.7 million and its military ranks #21 out of 145 countries.

25. Slovakia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Active F-16 aircraft: 2
  • F-16 aircraft on order: 12
  • Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Slovak Air Force
  • Variant(s): F-16V

Slovakia has a total of 41 military aircraft, including 2 fighter aircraft. It has 19,500 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with no reserve force. Of these active-duty personnel, 3,200 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Slovakia has a defense budget of $2,656,000,000, which ranks #64 in the world. Slovakia has a total population of 5.6 million and its military ranks #71 out of 145 countries.

24. Venezuela

NATO+airpower | 150714-F-QN515-050
US Air Force / United States Government Work / Flickr

  • Active F-16 aircraft: 4
  • F-16 aircraft on order: 0
  • Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Venezuelan Military Aviation
  • Variant(s): F-16A/B

Venezuela has a total of 229 military aircraft, including 30 fighter aircraft. It has 109,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 8,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 20,000 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Venezuela has a defense budget of $4,093,120,000, which ranks #57 in the world. Venezuela has a total population of 31.3 million and its military ranks #50 out of 145 countries.

23. Morocco

24 by US Africa Command
24 (CC BY 2.0) by US Africa Command
  • Active F-16 aircraft: 23
  • F-16 aircraft on order: 24
  • Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Royal Moroccan Air Force
  • Variant(s): F-16C/D/V

Morocco has a total of 260 military aircraft, including 83 fighter aircraft. It has 195,800 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 150,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 13,500 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Morocco has a defense budget of $13,400,000,000, which ranks #27 in the world. Morocco has a total population of 37.4 million and its military ranks #59 out of 145 countries.

22. Oman

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Active F-16 aircraft: 23
  • F-16 aircraft on order: 0
  • Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Royal Air Force of Oman
  • Variant(s): F-16C/D

Oman has a total of 128 military aircraft, including 29 fighter aircraft and 10 attack aircraft. It has 42,600 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 100,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 5,600 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Oman has a defense budget of $8,200,000,000, which ranks #36 in the world. Oman has a total population of 3.9 million and its military ranks #82 out of 145 countries.

21. Portugal

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Active F-16 aircraft: 25
  • F-16 aircraft on order: 0
  • Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Portuguese Air Force
  • Variant(s): F-16A/B

Portugal has a total of 115 military aircraft, including 28 fighter aircraft. It has 24,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 211,700. Of these active-duty personnel, 6,000 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Portugal has a defense budget of $4,627,000,000, which ranks #52 in the world. Portugal has a total population of 10.6 million and its military ranks #39 out of 145 countries.

20. Romania

39955793@N07 / Flickr
  • Active F-16 aircraft: 26
  • F-16 aircraft on order: 23
  • Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Romanian Air Force
  • Variant(s): F-16A/B

Romania has a total of 140 military aircraft, including 21 fighter aircraft. (Note that some of these F-16s are classified as trainer aircraft.) It has 81,300 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 55,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 11,700 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Romania has a defense budget of $9,700,000,000, which ranks #33 in the world. Romania has a total population of 18.1 million and its military ranks #51 out of 145 countries.

19. Bahrain

Mztourist / CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Active F-16 aircraft: 28
  • F-16 aircraft on order: 7
  • Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Royal Bahraini Air Force
  • Variant(s): F-16C/D/V

Bahrain has a total of 132 military aircraft, including 24 fighter aircraft. (Note that some of these F-16s are classified as trainer aircraft.) It has 18,400 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 110,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 1,500 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Bahrain has a defense budget of $1,597,200,000, which ranks #75 in the world. Bahrain has a total population of 1.6 million and its military ranks #81 out of 145 countries.

18. Indonesia

F-16C | Polish Air Force F-16C
david_e_smith / Flickr

  • Active F-16 aircraft: 32
  • F-16 aircraft on order: 0
  • Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Indonesian Air Force
  • Variant(s): F-16A/B/C/D

Indonesia has a total of 459 military aircraft, including 41 fighter aircraft and 34 attack aircraft. It has 400,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 400,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 30,100 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Indonesia has a defense budget of $10,600,000,000, which ranks #29 in the world. Indonesia has a total population of 281.6 million and its military ranks #13 out of 145 countries.

17. Iraq

F-16 Fighting Falcon.jpg by Staff Sgt. Cherie A. Thurlby
F-16 Fighting Falcon.jpg (Public Domain) by Staff Sgt. Cherie A. Thurlby
  • Active F-16 aircraft: 34
  • F-16 aircraft on order: 0
  • Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Iraqi Air Force
  • Variant(s): F-16C/D/IQ

Iraq has a total of 391 military aircraft, including 26 fighter aircraft and 36 attack aircraft. It has 193,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with no reserve force. Of these active-duty personnel, 5,000 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Iraq has a defense budget of $7,923,000,000, which ranks #37 in the world. Iraq has a total population of 42.1 million and its military ranks #43 out of 145 countries.

16. Denmark

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Active F-16 aircraft: 41
  • F-16 aircraft on order: 0
  • Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Royal Danish Air Force
  • Variant(s): F-16A/B

Denmark has a total of 117 military aircraft, including 31 fighter aircraft and 4 attack aircraft. (Note that some of these F-16s are classified as trainer aircraft.) It has 20,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 12,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 3,500 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Denmark has a defense budget of $7,225,466,250, which ranks #40 in the world. Denmark has a total population of 6.0 million and its military ranks #45 out of 145 countries.

15. Chile

Chile+F-16 | FIDAE Air and Space Trade Show
my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

  • Active F-16 aircraft: 46
  • F-16 aircraft on order: 0
  • Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Chilean Air Force
  • Variant(s): F-16A/B/C/D

Chile has a total of 277 military aircraft, including 45 fighter aircraft. (Note that some of these F-16s are classified as trainer aircraft.) It has 80,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 40,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 12,000 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Chile has a defense budget of $5,032,500,000, which ranks #48 in the world. Chile has a total population of 18.7 million and its military ranks #47 out of 145 countries.

14. Thailand

130312-F-ZZ999-424 by PACAF
130312-F-ZZ999-424 (CC BY 2.0) by PACAF
  • Active F-16 aircraft: 47
  • F-16 aircraft on order: 0
  • Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Royal Thai Air Force
  • Variant(s): F-16A/B

Thailand has a total of 493 military aircraft, including 72 fighter aircraft and 20 attack aircraft. It has 360,850 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 200,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 46,000 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Thailand has a defense budget of $5,887,883,500, which ranks #45 in the world. Thailand has a total population of 69.9 million and its military ranks #26 out of 145 countries.

13. Poland

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Active F-16 aircraft: 48
  • F-16 aircraft on order: 0
  • Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Polish Air Force
  • Variant(s): F-16C/D

Poland has a total of 479 military aircraft, including 59 fighter aircraft and 44 attack aircraft. It has 202,100 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 350,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 16,500 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Poland has a defense budget of $48,700,000,000, which ranks #12 in the world. Poland has a total population of 38.7 million and its military ranks #22 out of 145 countries.

12. Belgium

Belgian Air Force F-16 by Dave_S.
Belgian Air Force F-16 (CC BY 2.0) by Dave_S.
  • Active F-16 aircraft: 51
  • F-16 aircraft on order: 0
  • Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Belgian Air Component
  • Variant(s): F-16A/B

Belgium has a total of 108 military aircraft, including 43 fighter aircraft. (Note that some of these F-16s are classified as trainer aircraft.) It has 25,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 6,400. Of these active-duty personnel, 6,500 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Belgium has a defense budget of $10,200,000,000, which ranks #31 in the world. Belgium has a total population of 12.0 million and its military ranks #62 out of 145 countries.

11. Jordan

Handout / Getty Images
  • Active F-16 aircraft: 59
  • F-16 aircraft on order: 12
  • Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Royal Jordanian Air Force
  • Variant(s): F-16A/B/V

Jordan has a total of 274 military aircraft, including 44 fighter aircraft and 6 attack aircraft. (Note that some of these F-16s are classified as trainer aircraft.) It has 100,500 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 65,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 14,000 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Jordan has a defense budget of $2,500,000,000, which ranks #65 in the world. Jordan has a total population of 11.2 million and its military ranks #76 out of 145 countries.

10. Singapore

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Active F-16 aircraft: 60
  • F-16 aircraft on order: 0
  • Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Republic of Singapore Air Force
  • Variant(s): F-16C/D

Singapore has a total of 230 military aircraft, including 100 fighter aircraft. It has 51,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 252,500. Of these active-duty personnel, 13,500 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Singapore has a defense budget of $15,000,000,000, which ranks #26 in the world. Singapore has a total population of 6.0 million and its military ranks #29 out of 145 countries.

9. Pakistan

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Active F-16 aircraft: 75
  • F-16 aircraft on order: 0
  • Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Pakistan Air Force
  • Variant(s): F-16A/B/C/D

Pakistan has a total of 1,399 military aircraft, including 328 fighter aircraft and 90 attack aircraft. It has 654,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 550,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 78,128 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Pakistan has a defense budget of $7,640,000,000, which ranks #38 in the world. Pakistan has a total population of 252.4 million and its military ranks #12 out of 145 countries.

8. United Arab Emirates

Thinkstock
  • Active F-16 aircraft: 76
  • F-16 aircraft on order: 0
  • Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: United Arab Emirates Air Force
  • Variant(s): F-16E/F

The United Arab Emirates has a total of 551 military aircraft, including 99 fighter aircraft and 16 attack aircraft. It has 65,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 130,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 4,000 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, the United Arab Emirates has a defense budget of $2,212,360,382, which ranks #70 in the world. The United Arab Emirates has a total population of 10.0 million and its military ranks #54 out of 145 countries.

7. Taiwan

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Active F-16 aircraft: 138
  • F-16 aircraft on order: 66
  • Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Republic of China Air Force
  • Variant(s): F-16A/B/V

Taiwan has a total of 761 military aircraft, including 285 fighter aircraft. It has 215,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 2,310,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 35,000 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Taiwan has a defense budget of $19,740,000,000, which ranks #23 in the world. Taiwan has a total population of 23.6 million and its military ranks #23 out of 145 countries.

6. Greece

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Active F-16 aircraft: 152
  • F-16 aircraft on order: 0
  • Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Hellenic Air Force
  • Variant(s): F-16C/D

Greece has a total of 558 military aircraft, including 178 fighter aircraft. It has 142,700 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 221,350. Of these active-duty personnel, 42,500 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Greece has a defense budget of $6,500,000,000, which ranks #44 in the world. Greece has a total population of 10.5 million and its military ranks #30 out of 145 countries.

5. South Korea

usairforce / Flickr
  • Active F-16 aircraft: 167
  • F-16 aircraft on order: 0
  • Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Republic of Korea Air Force
  • Variant(s): F-16C/D

South Korea has a total of 1,592 military aircraft, including 315 fighter aircraft and 98 attack aircraft. It has 600,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 3,100,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 65,000 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, South Korea has a defense budget of $46,300,000,000, which ranks #14 in the world. South Korea has a total population of 52.1 million and its military ranks #5 out of 145 countries.

4. Egypt

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Active F-16 aircraft: 218
  • F-16 aircraft on order: 0
  • Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Egyptian Air Force
  • Variant(s): F-16A/B/C/D

Egypt has a total of 1,093 military aircraft, including 238 fighter aircraft and 90 attack aircraft. It has 440,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 480,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 50,000 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Egypt has a defense budget of $5,879,500,000, which ranks #46 in the world. Egypt has a total population of 111.3 million and its military ranks #19 out of 145 countries.

3. Israel

Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons fly over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility
Aqeela_Image / Shutterstock.com

  • Active F-16 aircraft: 223
  • F-16 aircraft on order: 0
  • Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Israel Air and Space Force
  • Variant(s): F-16C/D/I

Israel has a total of 611 military aircraft, including 240 fighter aircraft and 38 attack aircraft. It has 170,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 465,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 89,000 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Israel has a defense budget of $30,500,000,000, which ranks #17 in the world. Israel has a total population of 9.4 million and its military ranks #15 out of 145 countries.

2. Turkey

F-16 SoloTu00c3u00bcrk / Turkish Air F... by slezo
F-16 SoloTu00c3u00bcrk / Turkish Air F... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by slezo
  • Active F-16 aircraft: 238
  • F-16 aircraft on order: 40
  • Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Turkish Air Force
  • Variant(s): F-16C/D/V

Turkey has a total of 1,083 military aircraft, including 201 fighter aircraft. (Note that some of these F-16s are classified as trainer aircraft.) It has 355,200 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 378,700. Of these active-duty personnel, 115,000 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Turkey has a defense budget of $47,000,000,000, which ranks #13 in the world. Turkey has a total population of 84.1 million and its military ranks #9 out of 145 countries.

1. United States

39955793@N07 / Flickr
  • Active F-16 aircraft: 875
  • F-16 aircraft on order: 0
  • Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: United States Air Force, United States Navy
  • Variant(s): F-16A/B/C/D

The United States has a total of 13,043 military aircraft, including 1,790 fighter aircraft and 889 attack aircraft. It has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 799,500. Of these active-duty personnel, 701,319 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, the United States has a defense budget of $895,000,000,000, which ranks #1 in the world. The United States has a total population of 342.0 million and its military ranks #1 out of 145 countries.

The image featured for this article is © 39955793@N07 / Flickr

