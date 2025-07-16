U.S. Allies Race Ahead with 250 F-16s on Order Across 10 Nations 39955793@N07 / Flickr

Originally entering the service of the US Air Force in 1978, the F-16 Fighting Falcon was designed as a multirole, fourth-generation fighter. Since then, it has seen a number of upgrades that have kept it relevant on modern battlefields. While it might lack some of the more advanced stealth capabilities of fifth-gen fighters, the F-16 has a storied history and is easily one of the most popular fighter aircraft among world militaries, considering its combination of price and combat effectiveness.

In order to maximize defense budgets, air forces around the globe are constantly looking for a bigger bang without breaking the bank. For many, the F-16 Fighting Falcon fills that roll perfectly. Early models of the F-16 could be had for around $13 million, while newer variants typically range from $25 to $30 million. However, the most advanced versions can cost upwards of $60 million–typically the Viper (F-16V) variants–but still come in cheaper than practically all fifth-generation fighters.

This relatively affordable price tag, in conjunction with its solid performance, has made the F-16 a staple in air forces worldwide. It comes armed with a 20mm internal cannon standard and supports a wide mix of air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions. With a top speed near 1,300 mph and an operational range of roughly 2,600 miles, the Fighting Falcon is capable of handling a variety of missions, from air interceptions to precision strikes. Even though the next generation of fighter jets is already being sold on the global market, few aircraft can match the F-16 Fighting Falcon and its global reach as well as its service longevity. (Meet the Sixth-Generation Stealth Bomber That Tops 600 MPH)

To identify the countries with the most F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these countries according to the number of F-16 currently in service. We included supplemental information regarding active F-16s in respective fleets, military branches that will be using these aircraft, and what variants of the F-16 are on order or are currently in service.

Here is a look at the countries with the most F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets:

Why Are We Covering This?

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Tracking global F-16 Fighting Falcon arsenals sheds some light on which nations are prioritizing affordability and versatility in their air forces, while still maintaining a cutting-edge fleet. The F-16 is a fourth-generation fighter jet with a solid track record. The Fighting Falcon is a proven workhorse capable of carrying out a wide range of missions, from air-to-air combat to precision ground strikes. Knowing which countries operate the F-16 helps map out global defense alignments.

29. Argentina

General Dynamics F-16C 'Fighting Falcons' by aeroman3 / PDM 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)

Active F-16 aircraft: 0

0 F-16 aircraft on order: 24

24 Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Argentinian Air Force

Argentinian Air Force Variant(s): F-16A

To afford these aircraft, Argentina has a defense budget of $928,897,000, which ranks #89 in the world. Also, Argentina has a total of 239 military aircraft, including 23 fighter aircraft and 11 attack aircraft, manned by a total of 14,000 Air Force personnel.

28. Bulgaria

Mztourist / CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Active F-16 aircraft: 0

0 F-16 aircraft on order: 16

16 Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Bulgarian Air Force

Bulgarian Air Force Variant(s): F-16V

To afford these aircraft, Bulgaria has a defense budget of $1,373,232,000, which ranks #80 in the world. Also, Bulgaria has a total of 65 military aircraft, including 10 fighter aircraft and 5 attack aircraft, manned by a total of 8,500 Air Force personnel.

27. Philippines

U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nunez / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active F-16 aircraft: 0

0 F-16 aircraft on order: 12

12 Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Philippine Air Force

Philippine Air Force Variant(s): F-16V

To afford these aircraft, the Philippines has a defense budget of $4,380,000,000, which ranks #55 in the world. Also, the Philippines has a total of 202 military aircraft, including 25 attack aircraft, manned by a total of 33,600 Air Force personnel.

26. Ukraine

Aqeela_Image / Shutterstock.com

Active F-16 aircraft: 2

2 F-16 aircraft on order: 58

58 Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Ukrainian Air Force

Ukrainian Air Force Variant(s): F-16A

To afford these aircraft, Ukraine has a defense budget of $53,700,000,000, which ranks #10 in the world. Also, Ukraine has a total of 324 military aircraft, including 70 fighter aircraft and 36 attack aircraft, manned by a total of 35,000 Air Force personnel.

25. Slovakia

Active F-16 aircraft: 2

2 F-16 aircraft on order: 12

12 Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Slovak Air Force

Slovak Air Force Variant(s): F-16V

To afford these aircraft, Slovakia has a defense budget of $2,656,000,000, which ranks #64 in the world. Also, Slovakia has a total of 41 military aircraft, including 2 fighter aircraft, manned by a total of 3,200 Air Force personnel.

24. Venezuela

ronmacphotos / Flickr

Active F-16 aircraft: 4

4 F-16 aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Venezuelan Military Aviation

Venezuelan Military Aviation Variant(s): F-16A/B

To afford these aircraft, Venezuela has a defense budget of $4,093,120,000, which ranks #57 in the world. Also, Venezuela has a total of 229 military aircraft, including 30 fighter aircraft, manned by a total of 20,000 Air Force personnel.

23. Morocco

Active F-16 aircraft: 23

23 F-16 aircraft on order: 24

24 Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Royal Moroccan Air Force

Royal Moroccan Air Force Variant(s): F-16C/D/V

To afford these aircraft, Morocco has a defense budget of $13,400,000,000, which ranks #27 in the world. Also, Morocco has a total of 260 military aircraft, including 83 fighter aircraft, manned by a total of 13,500 Air Force personnel.

22. Oman

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Active F-16 aircraft: 23

23 F-16 aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Royal Air Force of Oman

Royal Air Force of Oman Variant(s): F-16C/D

To afford these aircraft, Oman has a defense budget of $8,200,000,000, which ranks #36 in the world. Also, Oman has a total of 128 military aircraft, including 29 fighter aircraft and 10 attack aircraft, manned by a total of 5,600 Air Force personnel.

21. Portugal

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Active F-16 aircraft: 25

25 F-16 aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Portuguese Air Force

Portuguese Air Force Variant(s): F-16A/B

To afford these aircraft, Portugal has a defense budget of $4,627,000,000, which ranks #52 in the world. Also, Portugal has a total of 115 military aircraft, including 28 fighter aircraft, manned by a total of 6,000 Air Force personnel.

20. Romania

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Active F-16 aircraft: 26

26 F-16 aircraft on order: 23

23 Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Romanian Air Force

Romanian Air Force Variant(s): F-16A/B

To afford these aircraft, Romania has a defense budget of $9,700,000,000, which ranks #33 in the world. Also, Romania has a total of 140 military aircraft, including 21 fighter aircraft, manned by a total of 11,700 Air Force personnel.

19. Bahrain

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active F-16 aircraft: 28

28 F-16 aircraft on order: 7

7 Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Royal Bahraini Air Force

Royal Bahraini Air Force Variant(s): F-16C/D/V

To afford these aircraft, Bahrain has a defense budget of $1,597,200,000, which ranks #75 in the world. Also, Bahrain has a total of 132 military aircraft, including 24 fighter aircraft, manned by a total of 1,500 Air Force personnel.

18. Indonesia

US Air Force / United States Government Work / Flickr

Active F-16 aircraft: 32

32 F-16 aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Indonesian Air Force

Indonesian Air Force Variant(s): F-16A/B/C/D

To afford these aircraft, Indonesia has a defense budget of $10,600,000,000, which ranks #29 in the world. Also, Indonesia has a total of 459 military aircraft, including 41 fighter aircraft and 34 attack aircraft, manned by a total of 30,100 Air Force personnel.

17. Iraq

Active F-16 aircraft: 34

34 F-16 aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Iraqi Air Force

Iraqi Air Force Variant(s): F-16C/D/IQ

To afford these aircraft, Iraq has a defense budget of $7,923,000,000, which ranks #37 in the world. Also, Iraq has a total of 391 military aircraft, including 26 fighter aircraft and 36 attack aircraft, manned by a total of 5,000 Air Force personnel.

16. Denmark

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Active F-16 aircraft: 41

41 F-16 aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Royal Danish Air Force

Royal Danish Air Force Variant(s): F-16A/B

To afford these aircraft, Denmark has a defense budget of $7,225,466,250, which ranks #40 in the world. Also, Denmark has a total of 117 military aircraft, manned by a total of 3,500 Air Force personnel.

15. Chile

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Active F-16 aircraft: 46

46 F-16 aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Chilean Air Force

Chilean Air Force Variant(s): F-16A/B/C/D

To afford these aircraft, Chile has a defense budget of $5,032,500,000, which ranks #48 in the world. Also, Chile has a total of 277 military aircraft manned by a total of 12,000 Air Force personnel.

14. Thailand

Active F-16 aircraft: 47

47 F-16 aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Royal Thai Air Force

Royal Thai Air Force Variant(s): F-16A/B

To afford these aircraft, Thailand has a defense budget of $5,887,883,500, which ranks #45 in the world. Also, Thailand has a total of 493 military aircraft, including 72 fighter aircraft and 20 attack aircraft, manned by a total of 46,000 Air Force personnel.

13. Poland

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Active F-16 aircraft: 48

48 F-16 aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Polish Air Force

Polish Air Force Variant(s): F-16C/D

To afford these aircraft, Poland has a defense budget of $48,700,000,000, which ranks #12 in the world. Also, Poland has a total of 479 military aircraft, including 59 fighter aircraft and 44 attack aircraft, manned by a total of 16,500 Air Force personnel.

12. Belgium

Active F-16 aircraft: 51

51 F-16 aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Belgian Air Component

Belgian Air Component Variant(s): F-16A/B

To afford these aircraft, Belgium has a defense budget of $10,200,000,000, which ranks #31 in the world. Also, Belgium has a total of 108 military aircraft manned by a total of 6,500 Air Force personnel.

11. Jordan

usairforce / Flickr

Active F-16 aircraft: 59

59 F-16 aircraft on order: 12

12 Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Royal Jordanian Air Force

Royal Jordanian Air Force Variant(s): F-16A/B/V

To afford these aircraft, Jordan has a defense budget of $2,500,000,000, which ranks #65 in the world. Also, Jordan has a total of 274 military aircraft manned by a total of 14,000 Air Force personnel.

10. Singapore

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Active F-16 aircraft: 60

60 F-16 aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Republic of Singapore Air Force

Republic of Singapore Air Force Variant(s): F-16C/D

To afford these aircraft, Singapore has a defense budget of $15,000,000,000, which ranks #26 in the world. Also, Singapore has a total of 230 military aircraft, including 100 fighter aircraft, manned by a total of 13,500 Air Force personnel.

9. Pakistan

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Active F-16 aircraft: 75

75 F-16 aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Pakistan Air Force

Pakistan Air Force Variant(s): F-16A/B/C/D

To afford these aircraft, Pakistan has a defense budget of $7,640,000,000, which ranks #38 in the world. Also, Pakistan has a total of 1,399 military aircraft, including 328 fighter aircraft and 90 attack aircraft, manned by a total of 78,128 Air Force personnel.

8. United Arab Emirates

Handout / Getty Images

Active F-16 aircraft: 76

76 F-16 aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: United Arab Emirates Air Force

United Arab Emirates Air Force Variant(s): F-16E/F

To afford these aircraft, United Arab Emirates has a defense budget of $2,212,360,382, which ranks #70 in the world. Also, United Arab Emirates has a total of 551 military aircraft, including 99 fighter aircraft and 16 attack aircraft, manned by a total of 4,000 Air Force personnel.

7. Taiwan

USAF / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Active F-16 aircraft: 138

138 F-16 aircraft on order: 66

66 Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Republic of China Air Force

Republic of China Air Force Variant(s): F-16A/B/V

To afford these aircraft, Taiwan has a defense budget of $19,740,000,000, which ranks #23 in the world. Also, Taiwan has a total of 761 military aircraft, including 285 fighter aircraft, manned by a total of 35,000 Air Force personnel.

6. Greece

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Active F-16 aircraft: 152

152 F-16 aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Hellenic Air Force

Hellenic Air Force Variant(s): F-16C/D

To afford these aircraft, Greece has a defense budget of $6,500,000,000, which ranks #44 in the world. Also, Greece has a total of 558 military aircraft, including 178 fighter aircraft, manned by a total of 42,500 Air Force personnel.

5. South Korea

usairforce / Flickr

Active F-16 aircraft: 167

167 F-16 aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Republic of Korea Air Force

Republic of Korea Air Force Variant(s): F-16C/D

To afford these aircraft, South Korea has a defense budget of $46,300,000,000, which ranks #14 in the world. Also, South Korea has a total of 1,592 military aircraft, including 315 fighter aircraft and 98 attack aircraft, manned by a total of 65,000 Air Force personnel.

4. Egypt

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Active F-16 aircraft: 218

218 F-16 aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Egyptian Air Force

Egyptian Air Force Variant(s): F-16A/B/C/D

To afford these aircraft, Egypt has a defense budget of $5,879,500,000, which ranks #46 in the world. Also, Egypt has a total of 1,093 military aircraft, including 238 fighter aircraft and 90 attack aircraft, manned by a total of 50,000 Air Force personnel.

3. Israel

Major Ofer, Israeli Air Force / Wikimedia Commons

Active F-16 aircraft: 223

223 F-16 aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Israel Air and Space Force

Israel Air and Space Force Variant(s): F-16C/D/I

To afford these aircraft, Israel has a defense budget of $30,500,000,000, which ranks #17 in the world. Also, Israel has a total of 611 military aircraft, including 240 fighter aircraft and 38 attack aircraft, manned by a total of 89,000 Air Force personnel.

2. Turkey

cryogenic666 / Flickr

Active F-16 aircraft: 238

238 F-16 aircraft on order: 40

40 Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: Turkish Air Force

Turkish Air Force Variant(s): F-16C/D/V

To afford these aircraft, Turkey has a defense budget of $47,000,000,000, which ranks #13 in the world. Also, Turkey has a total of 1,083 military aircraft manned by a total of 115,000 Air Force personnel.

1. United States

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Active F-16 aircraft: 875

875 F-16 aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branches employing F-16 aircraft: United States Air Force, United States Navy

United States Air Force, United States Navy Variant(s): F-16A/B/C/D

To afford these aircraft, United States has a defense budget of $895,000,000,000, which ranks #1 in the world. Also, United States has a total of 13,043 military aircraft, including 1,790 fighter aircraft and 889 attack aircraft, manned by a total of 701,319 Air Force personnel.

