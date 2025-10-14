Lightning Nations: The Biggest Arsenals of This Fifth Generation Stealth Fighter

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points The F-35 Lightning II was built by Lockheed Martin with major contributions from BAE Systems and Northrop Grumman in the 2010s

What sets the F-35 apart from other fighter jets is its mix of stealth and supersonic cruise without afterburner

It also features flexible payload options as it can haul roughly 18,000 pounds of ordnance when fully loaded out

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Built by Lockheed Martin with major contributions from BAE Systems and Northrop Grumman, the F-35 Lightning II entered front-line service in the 2010s and has quickly become integral to allied air fleets worldwide.

What sets the F-35 apart from other fighter jets is its mix of stealth and supersonic cruise without afterburner (supercruise-style performance). It also features flexible payload options as it can haul roughly 18,000 pounds of ordnance when fully loaded out.

Price varies by the variant with the baseline F-35A commonly quoted around $110 million per jet. The STOVL (short-takeoff vertical landing) F-35B comes in around roughly $136 million, and the carrier-optimized F-35C near $117 million. There are currently about 20 allied countries that have procured or are in the process of ordering the F-35. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the countries with these fifth-generation jets already in their arsenal.

To identify the countries with the most F-35 Lightning II fighter jets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these countries according to the number of F-35s currently in service. We included supplemental information regarding active F-35s in respective fleets, military branches that will be using these aircraft, and what variants of the F-35 are on order or are currently in service.

Here is a look at the countries with the most F-35 Lightning II fighter jets:

Why Are We Covering This?

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Tracking global F-35 Lightning II purchases and ownership provides critical insight into which nations are positioning themselves at the forefront of modern air warfare. This jet is more than a fighter; it’s a force multiplier that features next generation technology, intelligence-sharing networks, and advanced sensors. Understanding who has F-35’s in their arsenal helps explain not just defense strategy, but geopolitical partnerships and economic investments in security.

10. Denmark

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Active F-35 aircraft: 10

10 F-35 aircraft on order: 17

17 Military branches employing F-35 aircraft: Royal Danish Air Force

Royal Danish Air Force Variant(s): F-35A

Denmark has a total of 117 military aircraft, including 31 fighter aircraft and 4 attack aircraft. It has 20,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 12,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 3,500 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Denmark has a defense budget of $7,225,466,250, which ranks #40 in the world. Denmark has a total population of 5.973 million and its military ranks #45 out of 145 countries.

9. Italy

Active F-35 aircraft: 30

30 F-35 aircraft on order: 60

60 Military branches employing F-35 aircraft: Italian Air Force, Italian Navy

Italian Air Force, Italian Navy Variant(s): F-35A/B

Italy has a total of 729 military aircraft, including 89 fighter aircraft and 67 attack aircraft. It has 165,500 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 18,500. Of these active-duty personnel, 43,000 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Italy has a defense budget of $30,890,000,000, which ranks #16 in the world. Italy has a total population of 60.96 million and its military ranks #10 out of 145 countries.

8. United Kingdom

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

Active F-35 aircraft: 31

31 F-35 aircraft on order: 103

103 Military branches employing F-35 aircraft: Royal Air Force

Royal Air Force Variant(s): F-35B

The United Kingdom has a total of 631 military aircraft, including 113 fighter aircraft and 31 attack aircraft. It has 184,860 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 924,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 34,790 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, the United Kingdom has a defense budget of $71,500,540,000, which ranks #6 in the world. The United Kingdom has a total population of 68.46 million and its military ranks #6 out of 145 countries.

7. Japan

my_public_domain_photos / Public Domain / Flickr

Active F-35 aircraft: 38

38 F-35 aircraft on order: 108

108 Military branches employing F-35 aircraft: Japan Air Self-Defence Force

Japan Air Self-Defence Force Variant(s): F-35A/B

Japan has a total of 1,443 military aircraft, including 217 fighter aircraft and 38 attack aircraft. It has 247,150 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 56,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 50,000 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Japan has a defense budget of $57,000,000,000, which ranks #7 in the world. Japan has a total population of 123.2 million and its military ranks #7 out of 145 countries.

6. Israel

Active F-35 aircraft: 38

38 F-35 aircraft on order: 36

36 Military branches employing F-35 aircraft: Israel Air and Space Force

Israel Air and Space Force Variant(s): F-35I

Israel has a total of 611 military aircraft, including 240 fighter aircraft and 38 attack aircraft. It has 170,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 465,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 89,000 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Israel has a defense budget of $30,500,000,000, which ranks #17 in the world. Israel has a total population of 9.403 million and its military ranks #15 out of 145 countries.

5. South Korea

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Active F-35 aircraft: 40

40 F-35 aircraft on order: 19

19 Military branches employing F-35 aircraft: Republic of Korea Air Force

Republic of Korea Air Force Variant(s): F-35A

South Korea has a total of 1,592 military aircraft, including 315 fighter aircraft and 98 attack aircraft. It has 600,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 3,100,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 65,000 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, South Korea has a defense budget of $46,300,000,000, which ranks #14 in the world. South Korea has a total population of 52.08 million and its military ranks #5 out of 145 countries.

4. Norway

Active F-35 aircraft: 40

40 F-35 aircraft on order: 12

12 Military branches employing F-35 aircraft: Royal Norwegian Air Force

Royal Norwegian Air Force Variant(s): F-35A

Norway has a total of 97 military aircraft, including 0 fighter aircraft and 32 attack aircraft. It has 23,250 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with no reserve force. Of these active-duty personnel, 3,650 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Norway has a defense budget of $9,710,000,000, which ranks #32 in the world. Norway has a total population of 5.510 million and its military ranks #38 out of 145 countries.

3. Netherlands

Official U.S. Navy Page / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Active F-35 aircraft: 40

40 F-35 aircraft on order: 12

12 Military branches employing F-35 aircraft: Royal Netherlands Air Force

Royal Netherlands Air Force Variant(s): F-35A

The Netherlands has a total of 120 military aircraft, including 32 fighter aircraft. (Note that some of these F-35s are classified as trainer aircraft) It has 41,380 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 6,765. Of these active-duty personnel, 6,540 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Netherlands has a defense budget of $27,000,000,000, which ranks #18 in the world. Netherlands has a total population of 17.77 million and its military ranks #36 out of 145 countries.

2. Australia

public domain / wikimedia commons

Active F-35 aircraft: 63

63 F-35 aircraft on order: 37

37 Military branches employing F-35 aircraft: Royal Australian Air Force

Royal Australian Air Force Variant(s): F-35A

Australia has a total of 327 military aircraft, including 24 fighter aircraft and 62 attack aircraft. It has 57,350 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 32,050. Of these active-duty personnel, 20,000 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Australia has a defense budget of $55,700,000,000, which ranks #8 in the world. Australia has a total population of 26.77 million and its military ranks #18 out of 145 countries.

1. United States

Active F-35 aircraft: 601

601 F-35 aircraft on order: 1,707

1,707 Military branches employing F-35 aircraft: United States Air Force, United States Marine Corps, United States Navy

United States Air Force, United States Marine Corps, United States Navy Variant(s): F-35A/B/C

The United States has a total of 13,043 military aircraft, including 1,790 fighter aircraft and 889 attack aircraft. It has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 799,500. Of these active-duty personnel, 701,319 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, the United States has a defense budget of $895,000,000,000, which ranks #1 in the world. The United States has a total population of 341.96 million and its military ranks #1 out of 145 countries.