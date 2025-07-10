India’s Paramilitary Force Is Larger Than China’s Entire Army Thinkstock

Key Points Asia’s most populous nations, India and China have invested heavily in defense over the years, building armies that each number in the millions

Currently, these two countries are disputing a territory between them, and in recent years they have come to blows over it

While it is yet to be seen how this territory will be divided, each nation is looking for a peaceful solution, for now

The border standoff between India and China is not just a territorial dispute, but really a high-stakes clash between two of the world’s largest militaries. As Asia’s most populous nations, both of these countries have invested heavily in defense, building armies that each number in the millions. However, that is not all that each brings to the table.

While both nations have noted that they are seeking a permanent solution to the ongoing border dispute, they are looking for a peaceful solution to that end. In recent years, these massive armies have come to blows over the region in dispute and in the long run both seem to have decided its more economical to not engage and waste materiel. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is measuring these two military giants as each sues for peace.

To compare India and China, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included multiple factors in the comparison across different fields ranging from economics, land power, air power, and naval power, as well as a few others to give a full picture to how these countries measure up.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at how these countries match up across multiple sectors ranging from military prowess to economic strength.

Here is a look at how India and China compare on these fronts:

Why Are We Covering This?

hamzahstudio / Shutterstock.com

In this rapidly evolving world, the comparison of military power between countries serves as a measure of global stability. This analysis is important not just for understanding each nation’s defense capabilities but also should an offensive conflict arise. While superpowers like the United States, China, and Russia dominate headlines with their military resources, other nations also play important roles in regional security dynamics and geopolitical relations. This analysis seeks to understand these countries from a base level of assets, resources, manpower, and economics.

India Financials

Andrii Iemelianenko / Shutterstock.com

Purchasing power parity: $13,104,000,000,000

$13,104,000,000,000 Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $627,793,000,000

$627,793,000,000 Defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

$75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145 External debt: 371,020,500,000

China Financials

Photo by Chris McGrath / Getty Images

Purchasing power parity: $31,227,000,000,000

$31,227,000,000,000 Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $3,450,000,000,000

$3,450,000,000,000 Defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

$266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145 External debt: 1,218,458,500,000

India Population

Total population: 1,409,128,296

1,409,128,296 Population reaching military age: 23,955,181

23,955,181 Population fit-for-service: 522,786,598

China Population

Kevin Frayer / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total population: 1,415,043,270

1,415,043,270 Population reaching military age: 19,810,606

19,810,606 Population fit-for-service: 626,864,169

India Manpower

AntÃ´nio Milena / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 1,455,550

1,455,550 Air Force personnel: 310,575

310,575 Army personnel: 2,197,117

2,197,117 Navy personnel: 142,252

142,252 Reserve personnel: 1,155,000

1,155,000 Paramilitary forces: 2,527,000

2,527,000 Total military personnel: 5,137,550

China Manpower

Times Asi / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Active personnel: 2,035,000

2,035,000 Air Force personnel: 400,000

400,000 Army personnel: 2,545,000

2,545,000 Navy personnel: 380,000

380,000 Reserve personnel: 510,000

510,000 Paramilitary forces: 625,000

625,000 Total military personnel: 3,170,000

India Air Power

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total aircraft: 2,229

2,229 Fighter aircraft: 513

513 Attack aircraft: 130

130 Transport aircraft: 270

270 Special-mission aircraft: 74

74 Tanker aircraft: 6

6 Trainer aircraft: 351

351 Helicopters: 899

899 Attack helicopters: 80

China Air Power

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total aircraft: 3,309

3,309 Fighter aircraft: 1,212

1,212 Attack aircraft: 371

371 Transport aircraft: 289

289 Special-mission aircraft: 112

112 Tanker aircraft: 10

10 Trainer aircraft: 402

402 Helicopters: 913

913 Attack helicopters: 281

India Land Forces

Daniel Berehulak / Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 148,594

148,594 Tanks: 4,201

4,201 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 264

264 Self-propelled artillery: 100

100 Towed artillery: 3,975

3,975 Total artillery: 4,075

China Land Forces

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 144,017

144,017 Tanks: 6,800

6,800 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 2,750

2,750 Self-propelled artillery: 3,490

3,490 Towed artillery: 1,000

1,000 Total artillery: 4,490

India Naval Forces

Oleksii Hlembotskyi / iStock via Getty Images

Total naval assets: 293

293 Total naval tonnage: 593,603

593,603 Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Destroyers: 13

13 Frigates: 14

14 Corvettes: 18

18 Submarines: 18

18 Off-shore patrol vessels: 135

135 Mine warfare vessels: 0

China Naval Forces

Total naval assets: 754

754 Total naval tonnage: 2,857,143

2,857,143 Aircraft carriers: 3

3 Helicopter carriers: 4

4 Destroyers: 50

50 Frigates: 47

47 Corvettes: 72

72 Submarines: 61

61 Off-shore patrol vessels: 150

150 Mine warfare vessels: 36

India Natural Resources

stockpexel / Shutterstock.com

Oil production: 795,000 BBL / day

795,000 BBL / day Oil proven reserves: 4,605,000,000 BBL / day

4,605,000,000 BBL / day Natural gas production: 33,170,000,000 cubic meters

33,170,000,000 cubic meters Natural gas proven reserves: 1,381,000,000,000 cubic meters

1,381,000,000,000 cubic meters Coal production: 985,671,000 metric tons

985,671,000 metric tons Coal proven reserves: 111,052,000,000 metric tons

China Natural Resources

Oil production: 4,984,000 BBL / day

4,984,000 BBL / day Oil proven reserves: 26,023,000,000 BBL / day

26,023,000,000 BBL / day Natural gas production: 225,341,000,000 cubic meters

225,341,000,000 cubic meters Natural gas proven reserves: 6,654,000,000,000 cubic meters

6,654,000,000,000 cubic meters Coal production: 4,827,000,000 metric tons

4,827,000,000 metric tons Coal proven reserves: 143,197,000,000 metric tons

India Logistics

Daniel Berehulak / Getty Images

Labor force: 593,729,000

593,729,000 Merchant Marine fleet: 1,859

1,859 Ports: 56

56 Airports: 311

311 Roadway coverage: 6,371,847 km

6,371,847 km Railway coverage: 65,554 km

65,554 km Waterway coverage: 14,500 km

China Logistics

FOTOGRIN / Shutterstock.com

Labor force: 779,246,000

779,246,000 Merchant Marine fleet: 8,314

8,314 Ports: 66

66 Airports: 531

531 Roadway coverage: 5,200,000 km

5,200,000 km Railway coverage: 150,000 km

150,000 km Waterway coverage: 27,700 km

India Military Strength

Thinkstock

Strength score: 0.1184

0.1184 Global strength rank: #4 out of 145

China Military Strength

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Strength score: 0.0788

0.0788 Global strength rank: #3 out of 145

