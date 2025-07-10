India’s Paramilitary Force Is Larger Than China’s Entire Army

Key Points
-
Asia’s most populous nations, India and China have invested heavily in defense over the years, building armies that each number in the millions
-
Currently, these two countries are disputing a territory between them, and in recent years they have come to blows over it
-
While it is yet to be seen how this territory will be divided, each nation is looking for a peaceful solution, for now
The border standoff between India and China is not just a territorial dispute, but really a high-stakes clash between two of the world’s largest militaries. As Asia’s most populous nations, both of these countries have invested heavily in defense, building armies that each number in the millions. However, that is not all that each brings to the table.
While both nations have noted that they are seeking a permanent solution to the ongoing border dispute, they are looking for a peaceful solution to that end. In recent years, these massive armies have come to blows over the region in dispute and in the long run both seem to have decided its more economical to not engage and waste materiel. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is measuring these two military giants as each sues for peace.
To compare India and China, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included multiple factors in the comparison across different fields ranging from economics, land power, air power, and naval power, as well as a few others to give a full picture to how these countries measure up.
Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at how these countries match up across multiple sectors ranging from military prowess to economic strength.
Here is a look at how India and China compare on these fronts:
Why Are We Covering This?
In this rapidly evolving world, the comparison of military power between countries serves as a measure of global stability. This analysis is important not just for understanding each nation’s defense capabilities but also should an offensive conflict arise. While superpowers like the United States, China, and Russia dominate headlines with their military resources, other nations also play important roles in regional security dynamics and geopolitical relations. This analysis seeks to understand these countries from a base level of assets, resources, manpower, and economics.
India Financials
- Purchasing power parity: $13,104,000,000,000
- Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $627,793,000,000
- Defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145
- External debt: 371,020,500,000
China Financials
- Purchasing power parity: $31,227,000,000,000
- Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $3,450,000,000,000
- Defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145
- External debt: 1,218,458,500,000
India Population
- Total population: 1,409,128,296
- Population reaching military age: 23,955,181
- Population fit-for-service: 522,786,598
China Population
- Total population: 1,415,043,270
- Population reaching military age: 19,810,606
- Population fit-for-service: 626,864,169
India Manpower
- Active personnel: 1,455,550
- Air Force personnel: 310,575
- Army personnel: 2,197,117
- Navy personnel: 142,252
- Reserve personnel: 1,155,000
- Paramilitary forces: 2,527,000
- Total military personnel: 5,137,550
China Manpower
- Active personnel: 2,035,000
- Air Force personnel: 400,000
- Army personnel: 2,545,000
- Navy personnel: 380,000
- Reserve personnel: 510,000
- Paramilitary forces: 625,000
- Total military personnel: 3,170,000
India Air Power
- Total aircraft: 2,229
- Fighter aircraft: 513
- Attack aircraft: 130
- Transport aircraft: 270
- Special-mission aircraft: 74
- Tanker aircraft: 6
- Trainer aircraft: 351
- Helicopters: 899
- Attack helicopters: 80
China Air Power
- Total aircraft: 3,309
- Fighter aircraft: 1,212
- Attack aircraft: 371
- Transport aircraft: 289
- Special-mission aircraft: 112
- Tanker aircraft: 10
- Trainer aircraft: 402
- Helicopters: 913
- Attack helicopters: 281
India Land Forces
- Total military vehicles: 148,594
- Tanks: 4,201
- Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 264
- Self-propelled artillery: 100
- Towed artillery: 3,975
- Total artillery: 4,075
China Land Forces
- Total military vehicles: 144,017
- Tanks: 6,800
- Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 2,750
- Self-propelled artillery: 3,490
- Towed artillery: 1,000
- Total artillery: 4,490
India Naval Forces
- Total naval assets: 293
- Total naval tonnage: 593,603
- Aircraft carriers: 2
- Helicopter carriers: 0
- Destroyers: 13
- Frigates: 14
- Corvettes: 18
- Submarines: 18
- Off-shore patrol vessels: 135
- Mine warfare vessels: 0
China Naval Forces
- Total naval assets: 754
- Total naval tonnage: 2,857,143
- Aircraft carriers: 3
- Helicopter carriers: 4
- Destroyers: 50
- Frigates: 47
- Corvettes: 72
- Submarines: 61
- Off-shore patrol vessels: 150
- Mine warfare vessels: 36
India Natural Resources
- Oil production: 795,000 BBL / day
- Oil proven reserves: 4,605,000,000 BBL / day
- Natural gas production: 33,170,000,000 cubic meters
- Natural gas proven reserves: 1,381,000,000,000 cubic meters
- Coal production: 985,671,000 metric tons
- Coal proven reserves: 111,052,000,000 metric tons
China Natural Resources
- Oil production: 4,984,000 BBL / day
- Oil proven reserves: 26,023,000,000 BBL / day
- Natural gas production: 225,341,000,000 cubic meters
- Natural gas proven reserves: 6,654,000,000,000 cubic meters
- Coal production: 4,827,000,000 metric tons
- Coal proven reserves: 143,197,000,000 metric tons
India Logistics
- Labor force: 593,729,000
- Merchant Marine fleet: 1,859
- Ports: 56
- Airports: 311
- Roadway coverage: 6,371,847 km
- Railway coverage: 65,554 km
- Waterway coverage: 14,500 km
China Logistics
- Labor force: 779,246,000
- Merchant Marine fleet: 8,314
- Ports: 66
- Airports: 531
- Roadway coverage: 5,200,000 km
- Railway coverage: 150,000 km
- Waterway coverage: 27,700 km
India Military Strength
- Strength score: 0.1184
- Global strength rank: #4 out of 145
China Military Strength
- Strength score: 0.0788
- Global strength rank: #3 out of 145
