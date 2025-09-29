China vs. NATO: Who Dominates Across Military, Tech and Economy?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points There has long been a contest between East and West, whether its competing militaries, economies, and ideologies

The ascendence of China in the last few decades has been at record pace and gives credence to its economic and military power

While Western countries, mostly NATO nations, have been at the forefront of economic and military might as a result of their alliances (EU and NATO), it is still interesting to draw a comparison between these two massive powers on the world stage

To compare all of NATO and China, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included multiple factors in the comparison across different fields ranging from economics, land power, air power, and naval power, as well as a few others to give a full picture to how these countries measure up.

Here is a look at how the entirety NATO and China compare on these fronts:

Why Are We Covering This?

Estonian Foreign Ministry / Wikimedia Commons

In this rapidly evolving world, the comparison of military power between countries serves as a measure of global stability. This analysis is important not just for understanding each nation’s defense capabilities, but also should an offensive conflict arise. While superpowers like the United States, China, and Russia dominate headlines with their military resources, other nations also play important roles in regional security dynamics and geopolitical relations. This analysis seeks to understand these countries from a base level of assets, resources, manpower, and economics.

China Financials

xijian / E+ via Getty Images

Purchasing power parity: $31,227,000,000,000

$31,227,000,000,000 Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $3,450,000,000,000

$3,450,000,000,000 Defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

$266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145 External debt: 1,218,458,500,000

NATO Financials

serts / E+ via Getty Images

Purchasing power parity: $57,111,222,000,000

$57,111,222,000,000 Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $3,128,907,000,000

$3,128,907,000,000 Defense budget: $1,381,771,896,295 – #1 out of 145

$1,381,771,896,295 – #1 out of 145 External debt: 69,215,507,000,000

China Population

long8614 / iStock

Total population: 1,415,043,270

1,415,043,270 Population reaching military age: 19,810,606

19,810,606 Population fit-for-service: 626,864,169

NATO Population

Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com

Total population: 981,309,310

981,309,310 Population reaching military age: 11,631,585

11,631,585 Population fit-for-service: 365,356,994

China Manpower

Times Asi / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Active personnel: 2,035,000

2,035,000 Air Force personnel: 400,000

400,000 Army personnel: 2,545,000

2,545,000 Navy personnel: 380,000

380,000 Reserve personnel: 510,000

510,000 Paramilitary forces: 625,000

625,000 Total military personnel: 3,170,000

NATO Manpower

7armyjmtc / Flickr

Active personnel: 3,439,197

3,439,197 Air Force personnel: 1,170,584

1,170,584 Army personnel: 3,083,256

3,083,256 Navy personnel: 1,032,053

1,032,053 Reserve personnel: 4,343,065

4,343,065 Paramilitary forces: 876,620

876,620 Total military personnel: 8,593,632

China Air Power

N509FZ / Wikimedia Commons

Total aircraft: 3,309

3,309 Fighter aircraft: 1,212

1,212 Attack aircraft: 371

371 Transport aircraft: 289

289 Special-mission aircraft: 112

112 Tanker aircraft: 10

10 Trainer aircraft: 402

402 Helicopters: 913

913 Attack helicopters: 281

NATO Air Power

public domain / wikimedia commons

Total aircraft: 20,376

20,376 Fighter aircraft: 3,314

3,314 Attack aircraft: 1,163

1,163 Transport aircraft: 1,480

1,480 Special-mission aircraft: 889

889 Tanker aircraft: 658

658 Trainer aircraft: 4,319

4,319 Helicopters: 9,141

9,141 Attack helicopters: 1,416

China Land Forces

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 144,017

144,017 Tanks: 6,800

6,800 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 2,750

2,750 Self-propelled artillery: 3,490

3,490 Towed artillery: 1,000

1,000 Total artillery: 4,490

NATO Land Forces

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 976,138

976,138 Tanks: 11,495

11,495 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 1,977

1,977 Self-propelled artillery: 3,985

3,985 Towed artillery: 6,294

6,294 Total artillery: 10,279

China Naval Forces

Total naval assets: 754

754 Total naval tonnage: 2,857,143

2,857,143 Aircraft carriers: 3

3 Helicopter carriers: 4

4 Destroyers: 50

50 Frigates: 47

47 Corvettes: 72

72 Submarines: 61

61 Off-shore patrol vessels: 150

150 Mine warfare vessels: 36

NATO Naval Forces

US Navy / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval assets: 2,689

2,689 Total naval tonnage:

Aircraft carriers: 17

17 Helicopter carriers: 13

13 Destroyers: 101

101 Frigates: 128

128 Corvettes: 67

67 Submarines: 147

147 Off-shore patrol vessels: 492

492 Mine warfare vessels: 180

China Natural Resources

Thinkstock

Oil production: 4,984,000 BBL / day

4,984,000 BBL / day Oil proven reserves: 26,023,000,000 BBL / day

26,023,000,000 BBL / day Natural gas production: 225,341,000,000 cubic meters

225,341,000,000 cubic meters Natural gas proven reserves: 6,654,000,000,000 cubic meters

6,654,000,000,000 cubic meters Coal production: 4,827,000,000 metric tons

4,827,000,000 metric tons Coal proven reserves: 143,197,000,000 metric tons

NATO Natural Resources

Art Wager / Getty Images

Oil production: 30,166,332 BBL / day

30,166,332 BBL / day Oil proven reserves: 221,933,340,000 BBL / day

221,933,340,000 BBL / day Natural gas production: 1,423,891,622,000 cubic meters

1,423,891,622,000 cubic meters Natural gas proven reserves: 17,767,751,090,000 cubic meters

17,767,751,090,000 cubic meters Coal production: 1,070,779,000 metric tons

1,070,779,000 metric tons Coal proven reserves: 354,197,999,000 metric tons

China Logistics

LeeYiuTung / Getty Images

Labor force: 779,246,000

779,246,000 Merchant Marine fleet: 8,314

8,314 Ports: 66

66 Airports: 531

531 Roadway coverage: 5,200,000 km

5,200,000 km Railway coverage: 150,000 km

150,000 km Waterway coverage: 27,700 km

NATO Logistics

madsci / Getty Images

Labor force: 481,709,900

481,709,900 Merchant Marine fleet: 17,123

17,123 Ports: 2,022

2,022 Airports: 23,121

23,121 Roadway coverage: 14,012,923 km

14,012,923 km Railway coverage: 529,594 km

529,594 km Waterway coverage: 101,559 km

China Military Strength

Kevin Frayer / Getty Images

Strength score: 0.0788

0.0788 Global strength rank: #3 out of 145

NATO Military Strength

Saeima / Wikimedia Commons

Strength score of the top country: 0.0744 (United States)

0.0744 (United States) Global strength rank of the top country: #1 out of 145 (United States)