NATO Air Fleet Outnumbers China 6-to-1, 20,376 Aircraft vs 3,309

Key Points
-
China has been a rising military power, flexing its economic muscles and building an impressive air force and navy
-
While not directly opposed to Western powers, China is seeking regional, if not global, hegemony
-
The NATO Alliance boasts the most impressive coalition of forces the world has ever seen, whether its naval power or its collective air force
- Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)
For the last few decades, China has been a rising military power, flexing its economic muscles and building an impressive air force and navy. While not directly opposed to Western powers, China is seeking regional, if not global, hegemony. However, at the top of the heap is the NATO Alliance headed up by the United States. The Alliance boasts the most impressive coalition of forces the world has ever seen, whether its naval power or its collective air force. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring how China measures up against NATO’s collective forces.
To compare all of NATO and China, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included multiple factors in the comparison across different fields ranging from economics, land power, air power, and naval power, as well as a few others to give a full picture to how these countries measure up.
Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at how these countries match up across multiple sectors ranging from military prowess to economic strength.
Here is a look at how the entirety NATO and China compare on these fronts:
Why Are We Covering This?
In this rapidly evolving world, the comparison of military power between countries serves as a measure of global stability. This analysis is important not just for understanding each nation’s defense capabilities but also should an offensive conflict arise. While superpowers like the United States, China, and Russia dominate headlines with their military resources, other nations also play important roles in regional security dynamics and geopolitical relations. This analysis seeks to understand these countries from a base level of assets, resources, manpower, and economics.
NATO Financials
- Purchasing power parity: $57,111,222,000,000
- Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $3,128,907,000,000
- Defense budget: $1,381,771,896,295 – #1 out of 145
- External debt: 69,215,507,000,000
China Financials
- Purchasing power parity: $31,227,000,000,000
- Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $3,450,000,000,000
- Defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145
- External debt: 1,218,458,500,000
NATO Population
- Total population: 981,309,310
- Population reaching military age: 11,631,585
- Population fit-for-service: 365,356,994
China Population
- Total population: 1,415,043,270
- Population reaching military age: 19,810,606
- Population fit-for-service: 626,864,169
NATO Manpower
- Active personnel: 3,439,197
- Air Force personnel: 1,170,584
- Army personnel: 3,083,256
- Navy personnel: 1,032,053
- Reserve personnel: 4,343,065
- Paramilitary forces: 876,620
- Total military personnel: 8,593,632
China Manpower
- Active personnel: 2,035,000
- Air Force personnel: 400,000
- Army personnel: 2,545,000
- Navy personnel: 380,000
- Reserve personnel: 510,000
- Paramilitary forces: 625,000
- Total military personnel: 3,170,000
NATO Air Power
- Total aircraft: 20,376
- Fighter aircraft: 3,314
- Attack aircraft: 1,163
- Transport aircraft: 1,480
- Special-mission aircraft: 889
- Tanker aircraft: 658
- Trainer aircraft: 4,319
- Helicopters: 9,141
- Attack helicopters: 1,416
China Air Power
- Total aircraft: 3,309
- Fighter aircraft: 1,212
- Attack aircraft: 371
- Transport aircraft: 289
- Special-mission aircraft: 112
- Tanker aircraft: 10
- Trainer aircraft: 402
- Helicopters: 913
- Attack helicopters: 281
NATO Land Forces
- Total military vehicles: 976,138
- Tanks: 11,495
- Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 1,977
- Self-propelled artillery: 3,985
- Towed artillery: 6,294
- Total artillery: 10,279
China Land Forces
- Total military vehicles: 144,017
- Tanks: 6,800
- Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 2,750
- Self-propelled artillery: 3,490
- Towed artillery: 1,000
- Total artillery: 4,490
NATO Naval Forces
- Total naval assets: 2,689
- Total naval tonnage:
- Aircraft carriers: 17
- Helicopter carriers: 13
- Destroyers: 101
- Frigates: 128
- Corvettes: 67
- Submarines: 147
- Off-shore patrol vessels: 492
- Mine warfare vessels: 180
China Naval Forces
- Total naval assets: 754
- Total naval tonnage: 2,857,143
- Aircraft carriers: 3
- Helicopter carriers: 4
- Destroyers: 50
- Frigates: 47
- Corvettes: 72
- Submarines: 61
- Off-shore patrol vessels: 150
- Mine warfare vessels: 36
NATO Natural Resources
- Oil production: 30,166,332 BBL / day
- Oil proven reserves: 221,933,340,000 BBL / day
- Natural gas production: 1,423,891,622,000 cubic meters
- Natural gas proven reserves: 17,767,751,090,000 cubic meters
- Coal production: 1,070,779,000 metric tons
- Coal proven reserves: 354,197,999,000 metric tons
China Natural Resources
- Oil production: 4,984,000 BBL / day
- Oil proven reserves: 26,023,000,000 BBL / day
- Natural gas production: 225,341,000,000 cubic meters
- Natural gas proven reserves: 6,654,000,000,000 cubic meters
- Coal production: 4,827,000,000 metric tons
- Coal proven reserves: 143,197,000,000 metric tons
NATO Logistics
- Labor force: 481,709,900
- Merchant Marine fleet: 17,123
- Ports: 2,022
- Airports: 23,121
- Roadway coverage: 14,012,923 km
- Railway coverage: 529,594 km
- Waterway coverage: 101,559 km
China Logistics
- Labor force: 779,246,000
- Merchant Marine fleet: 8,314
- Ports: 66
- Airports: 531
- Roadway coverage: 5,200,000 km
- Railway coverage: 150,000 km
- Waterway coverage: 27,700 km
NATO Military Strength
- Strength score of the top country: 0.0744 (United States)
- Global strength rank of the top country: #1 out of 145 (United States)
China Military Strength
- Strength score: 0.0788
- Global strength rank: #3 out of 145
If You have $500,000 Saved, Retirement Could Be Closer Than You Think (sponsor)
Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be.
Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter!
Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.