Israel Trails Far Behind Iran in Rocket Arsenal Despite More Advanced Systems and Tech Support Valery Evlakhov / Shutterstock.com

Key Points The conflict between Israel and Iran has proven that firepower is central to military power in the Middle East

This conflict spanned for almost two weeks and involved the exchange of hundreds of rockets

Iran outpaces Israel by a huge margin in terms of rockets as Iran maintains 1,517 MLRS, compared to just 183 in Israel’s arsenal

This summer has proven that firepower is central to military power in the Middle East. The conflict between Israel and Iran seemed to prove this military doctrine as this conflict spanned for almost two weeks and involved the exchange of hundreds of rockets. While Israel controlled the skies and was able to airstrike Iran, the Islamic Republic returned fire with its vast artillery array. Although this conflict ended in a stalemate–for now–each nation has proven it can take a punch and then respond in kind. (U.S. Allies Hold Top Three Spots in 2025 Middle East Strength Rankings.)

In terms of rocket artillery, Iran outpaces Israel by a huge margin. Iran maintains 1,517 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), compared to just 183 in Israel’s arsenal. This disparity highlights Iran’s heavy emphasis on overwhelming volume and asymmetric warfare, fielding more than eight times the rocket systems of its rival, and significantly more systems than any other nation in the region. On the other hand, Israel relies more so on cutting-edge Western tech and its missile defense system–the Iron Dome. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the Middle East and which of these nations has the most impressive rocket arsenals.

To identify the Middle Eastern countries with the most MLRS units in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of MLRS in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and tanks, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries without MLRS units were excluded.

For some quick background, the Israel-Iran conflict is a long-running struggle with geopolitical and ideological roots. At the base of it, Iran opposes Israel’s existence and supports militant groups like Hezbollah and Hamas that confront Israel militarily. At the same time, Israel views Iran as its top national security threat as a result of Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and backing of militant groups. Tensions boiled over into a hot conflict in June with both sides exchanging salvos of missiles and rockets. While the conflict ended in more or less a stalemate with a ceasefire being called on June 24, these two nations will more than likely butt heads again, but the question is when. (The World’s Strongest Militaries Are Changing – See Which Nations Lead Now.)

Here is a look at the countries with the largest MLRS armies in the Middle East:

Why Are We Covering This?

Libin Jose / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics in the Middle East is essential given the region’s historical and ongoing geopolitical tensions. For decades, the Middle East has been shaped by conflicts, religious divisions, and territorial disputes, making it a hotspot for conflict. Whether it’s Iran’s growing influence or the strategic role of countries like Saudi Arabia and Israel, the military forces in this region heavily influence global security and energy markets.

15. Yemen

vistoff / iStock via Getty Images

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 10

10 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 15

15 Total military vehicles: 550

550 Military defense budget: $810,375,000 – #94 out of 145

$810,375,000 – #94 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:1.8901 – #85 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Yemen has 84 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 27 fighter aircraft, and 30 helicopters). Yemen has 66,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 32.14 million.

Yemen is currently a warzone. The country has been in a civil war since 2014, while this conflict is fairly complex in terms of the breakdown, there is a religious aspect that simplifies it along Sunni and Shia lines. Also, countries like Saudi Arabia and Iran have been involving themselves in providing weapons or aid to the opposing factions.

14. Lebanon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 11

11 Total tanks: 116

116 Total artillery: 365

365 Total military vehicles: 4,538

4,538 Military defense budget: $768,250,325 – #97 out of 145

$768,250,325 – #97 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:2.5981 – #115 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Lebanon has 80 military aircraft (including 9 attack aircraft and 68 helicopters). Lebanon has 60,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.364 million.

Located on the Mediterranean, Lebanon has found itself at the center of numerous regional conflicts. Since gaining its independence from France in 1943, the country’s makeup of religious and ethnic groups has posed some internal challenges. The Lebanese Civil War, beginning in 1975, drew in multiple factions and foreign powers. In the years since, Lebanon’s military has focused on rebuilding and modernization. Even though it is a relatively small country, Lebanon plays an important role in maintaining regional security, managing tensions with non-state actors like Hezbollah, and addressing ongoing border issues with Israel.

13. Qatar

Italian Army / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 16

16 Total tanks: 99

99 Total artillery: 58

58 Total military vehicles: 5,024

5,024 Military defense budget: $9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145

$9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:1.4307 – #72 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Qatar has 251 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 102 fighter aircraft, and 80 helicopters). Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.552 million.

Located on the Arabian Peninsula, Qatar maintains vast natural gas and oil reserves. Since gaining independence from Britain in 1971, Qatar has rapidly modernized its armed forces, fueled by its rising economic power from energy exports. Like other nations in the region, Qatar has acquired advanced military technology from Western powers. Qatar is also particularly focused on building up its naval capabilities to defend its coastline and safeguard its energy infrastructure.

12. Bahrain

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 17

17 Total tanks: 150

150 Total artillery: 64

64 Total military vehicles: 2,764

2,764 Military defense budget: $1,597,200,000 – #75 out of 145

$1,597,200,000 – #75 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:1.7448 – #81 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bahrain has 132 military aircraft (including 24 fighter aircraft and 80 helicopters). Bahrain has 18,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.567 million.

Bahrain may be one of the smaller Middle Eastern nations, but its strategic location in the Persian Gulf has given it outsized importance. Historically, this island nation was occupied by the Portuguese in the 16th century, then came under Persian and Ottoman influence before becoming a British protectorate in the 19th century. Gaining independence in 1971, Bahrain established its own military and defense forces, steadily building its capabilities. Its long-standing ties with Western powers, particularly the U.S. and U.K., have helped modernize its forces, especially its navy.

11. Kuwait

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 27

27 Total tanks: 367

367 Total artillery: 74

74 Total military vehicles: 5,636

5,636 Military defense budget: $6,950,000,000 – #41 out of 145

$6,950,000,000 – #41 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:1.6982 – #79 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Kuwait has 128 military aircraft (including 43 fighter aircraft and 67 helicopters). Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.138 million.

Kuwait’s strategic location at the northern edge of the Persian Gulf has long shaped its military history. This nation was once under Ottoman rule, but it became a British protectorate before gaining independence in 1961. The most defining chapter came in 1990, when Iraq invaded Kuwait over oil disputes and debt, leading to the Gulf War. An international coalition intervened to liberate the country. The invasion showed Kuwait’s vulnerability and reinforced its need for strong defense partnerships, particularly with Western allies.

10. United Arab Emirates

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 49

49 Total tanks: 354

354 Total artillery: 264

264 Total military vehicles: 8,707

8,707 Military defense budget: $2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145

$2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:1.0186 – #54 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has 551 military aircraft (including 16 attack aircraft, 99 fighter aircraft, and 247 helicopters). The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.03 million.

The UAE has a relatively young but dynamic military history. Formed in 1971 through the union of seven emirates, the country prioritized building a modern military. With weaponry largely supplied by the U.S. and France, the UAE has taken part in operations in the Gulf War, Yemen, and against ISIS. Despite its small size, the UAE has established military bases in the Horn of Africa and other strategic regions

9. Jordan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 56

56 Total tanks: 1,458

1,458 Total artillery: 438

438 Total military vehicles: 16,624

16,624 Military defense budget: $2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145

$2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:1.6139 – #76 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Jordan has 274 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 44 fighter aircraft, and 155 helicopters). Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.17 million.

Jordan, like many other of these Middle Eastern nations, has a rich military history. The Hashemite Kingdom was formed after World War I from the remnants of the Ottoman Empire and gained full independence from Britain in 1946. Jordan fought in a few conflicts with Israel, including the 1948 Arab-Israeli War and the 1967 Six-Day War, where it lost the West Bank. These wars would define its modern borders and military posture. Today, Jordan maintains strong ties with Western powers, supports military modernization, and plays a stabilizing role in the region, having served as a mediator in peace talks.

8. Israel

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 183

183 Total tanks: 1,300

1,300 Total artillery: 523

523 Total military vehicles: 35,985

35,985 Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

$30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.2661 – #15 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Israel has 611 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 240 fighter aircraft, and 147 helicopters). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.403 million.

Israel’s military history is central to its national identity, reinforced by compulsory service for most citizens. Founded in 1948, Israel was immediately thrust into war with neighboring Arab states. Since then, it has remained at the heart of regional conflict, even continuing to this day. Key wars include the Suez Crisis, Six-Day War, and Yom Kippur War, along with repeated clashes in Lebanon. In many of these, Israel not only survived but expanded its territory. Its most recent conflict with Iran has raised more questions than it has answered, and the fallout of this is still yet to be seen in its entirety.

7. Syria

Israel Defense Forces / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 204

204 Total tanks: 365

365 Total artillery: 731

731 Total military vehicles: 11,148

11,148 Military defense budget: $291,850,000 – #124 out of 145

$291,850,000 – #124 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:1.2771 – #64 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Syria has 207 military aircraft (including 9 attack aircraft, 104 fighter aircraft, and 77 helicopters). Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.87 million.

Shaped largely by its strategic location bridging the Mediterranean and the Arab world, Syria has been a focal point of empires and modern conflicts alike down through the ages. After gaining independence from France in 1946, Syria became involved in multiple wars with Israel and played a role in the Lebanese Civil War. Its most defining recent conflict began in 2011 with the Syrian Civil War, sparked by Arab Spring protests.

6. Turkey

대한민국 국군 Republic of Korea Armed Forces / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 296

296 Total tanks: 2,238

2,238 Total artillery: 2,745

2,745 Total military vehicles: 61,173

61,173 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,083 military aircraft (including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

Turkey’s military history is deeply rooted in its legacy as the heart of the Ottoman Empire. Its strategic position between Europe and Asia has largely dictated the composition of its forces, and helped to secure its place in NATO. The fall of the Ottoman Empire after World War I and the Turkish War of Independence gave shape to the nation and its borders.

5. Saudi Arabia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 321

321 Total tanks: 840

840 Total artillery: 799

799 Total military vehicles: 19,040

19,040 Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145

$74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.4201 – #25 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 917 military aircraft (including 81 attack aircraft, 283 fighter aircraft, and 264 helicopters). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.54 million.

Saudi Arabia’s military history goes back centuries, but its modern state was officially founded in 1932 after Ibn Saud unified the region. The discovery of oil in the 1930s elevated the Kingdom’s global standing, especially with its lucrative trade with Western powers. This wealth enabled Saudi Arabia to acquire advanced weaponry and aircraft, solidifying its position as a dominant regional power. The country also played a key role in the Gulf War, joining the coalition to expel Iraqi forces from Kuwait.

4. Egypt

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 528

528 Total tanks: 3,620

3,620 Total artillery: 2,018

2,018 Total military vehicles: 41,012

41,012 Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

$5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.3427 – #19 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Egypt has 1,093 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 238 fighter aircraft, and 348 helicopters). Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 111.25 million.

Egypt straddles the Middle East and Africa and controls the Suez Canal, a key shipping lane on the global stage. From the days of the Pharaohs to the present, Egypt has been a regional military power. However, more recently, its military relies less on swords and horses but instead on its massive arsenal of advanced aircraft and tanks.

3. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 572

572 Total tanks: 1,025

1,025 Total artillery: 1044

1044 Total military vehicles: 37,288

37,288 Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145

$7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.7738 – #43 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Iraq has 391 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 197 helicopters). Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 42.08 million.

Iraq gained independence from Britain in 1932 but remained under its influence until the late 1950s. Saddam Hussein came to power in 1979 under the Ba’ath Party, further expanding the Iraqi military and launching the Iran-Iraq War just a year later.. His 1990 invasion of Kuwait instigated the Gulf War, and later a U.S.-led invasion in 2003 ultimately leading to his demise. Currently, Iraq is focused on rebuilding its military while addressing ongoing internal security challenges.

2. Pakistan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 600

600 Total tanks: 2,627

2,627 Total artillery: 3,291

3,291 Total military vehicles: 17,516

17,516 Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

$7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.2513 – #12 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Pakistan has 1,399 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 328 fighter aircraft, and 373 helicopters). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 252.36 million.

Pakistan’s military history began with its formation in 1947, following its separation from India. This division would continue to be the source for animosity even in contemporary times. The first Indo-Pakistani War was fought over Kashmir, with more wars following in 1965 and 1971. The 1971 war ended in a major defeat for Pakistan and led to the creation of Bangladesh. Pakistan also played a role in the Soviet-Afghan War, supporting mujahideen fighters with U.S. and Saudi backing. Today, Pakistan maintains one of the world’s top 10 most powerful militaries.

1. Iran

Valery Evlakhov / Shutterstock.com

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 1,517

1,517 Total tanks: 1,713

1,713 Total artillery: 2,462

2,462 Total military vehicles: 65,825

65,825 Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

$15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.3048 – #16 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Iran has 551 military aircraft (including 21 attack aircraft, 188 fighter aircraft, and 128 helicopters). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 88.39 million.

Iran’s military roots stretch back to the ancient Persian Empire, giving it a long and rich history. Today, it’s viewed by many Western powers as a regional antagonist, leading to sanctions that have hindered its military modernization. Despite these constraints, Iran maintains a formidable military with a seemingly endless supply of rockets and artillery. Iran’s recent conflict with Israel proved the resolve of its military and that it will not so easily be defeated.

