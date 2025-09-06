Israel’s Armored Might: 1,300 Tanks, Yet Not #1 in the Middle East WO2 Pete Bristo MBE / Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Israel is home to one of the Middle East’s most formidable military forces, in a number of aspects

With 1,300 tanks in its arsenal, Israel maintains one of the largest and most advanced armored fleets in the region

This heavy armor plays a central role in Israel’s defense strategy

Israel is home to one of the Middle East’s most formidable military forces, not just in the skies but on the ground as well. With 1,300 tanks in its arsenal, Israel maintains one of the largest and most advanced armored fleets in the region. This heavy armor plays a central role in Israel’s defense strategy. However, while Israel’s tank armada is among the strongest in the region, there are a few other nations ahead of it. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the Middle Eastern nations with the largest tank armies.

To identify the Middle Eastern countries with the most tanks, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of tanks in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries without tanks were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest tank armies in the Middle East:

Why Are We Covering This?

Bratu Laurentiu / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics in the Middle East is essential given the region’s historical and ongoing geopolitical tensions. For decades, the Middle East has been shaped by conflicts, religious divisions, and territorial disputes, making it a hotspot for conflict. Whether it’s Iran’s growing influence or the strategic role of countries like Saudi Arabia and Israel, the military forces in this region heavily influence global security and energy markets.

15. Qatar

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 99

99 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 58

58 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 16

16 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,024

5,024 Active duty military personnel: 66,550

66,550 Military defense budget: $9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145

$9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4307 – #72 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Qatar has 251 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 102 fighter aircraft, and 80 helicopters). Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.552 million.

Located on the Arabian Peninsula, Qatar maintains vast natural gas and oil reserves. Since gaining independence from Britain in 1971, Qatar has rapidly modernized its armed forces, fueled by its rising economic power from energy exports. Like other nations in the region, Qatar has acquired advanced military technology from Western powers. Qatar is also particularly focused on building up its naval capabilities to defend its coastline and safeguard its energy infrastructure.

14. Lebanon

mcanevet / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 116

116 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 365

365 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 11

11 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,538

4,538 Active duty military personnel: 60,000

60,000 Military defense budget: $768,250,325 – #97 out of 145

$768,250,325 – #97 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.5981 – #115 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Lebanon has 80 military aircraft (including 9 attack aircraft and 68 helicopters). Lebanon has 60,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.364 million.

Located on the Mediterranean, Lebanon has found itself at the center of numerous regional conflicts. Since gaining its independence from France in 1943, the country’s makeup of religious and ethnic groups has posed some internal challenges. The Lebanese Civil War, beginning in 1975, drew in multiple factions and foreign powers. In the years since, Lebanon’s military has focused on rebuilding and modernization. Even though it is a relatively small country, Lebanon plays an important role in maintaining regional security, managing tensions with non-state actors like Hezbollah, and addressing ongoing border issues with Israel.

13. Bahrain

Stocktrek Images/Andrew Chittock / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 150

150 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 64

64 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 17

17 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,764

2,764 Active duty military personnel: 18,400

18,400 Military defense budget: $1,597,200,000 – #75 out of 145

$1,597,200,000 – #75 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7448 – #81 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bahrain has 132 military aircraft (including 24 fighter aircraft and 80 helicopters). Bahrain has 18,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.567 million.

Bahrain may be one of the smaller Middle Eastern nations, but its strategic location in the Persian Gulf has given it outsized importance. Historically, this island nation was occupied by the Portuguese in the 16th century, then came under Persian and Ottoman influence before becoming a British protectorate in the 19th century. Gaining independence in 1971, Bahrain established its own military and defense forces, steadily building its capabilities. Its long-standing ties with Western powers, particularly the U.S. and U.K., have helped modernize its forces, especially its navy.

12. Oman

WO2 Pete Bristo MBE / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 150

150 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 164

164 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,084

4,084 Active duty military personnel: 42,600

42,600 Military defense budget: $8,200,000,000 – #36 out of 145

$8,200,000,000 – #36 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8047 – #82 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Oman has 128 military aircraft (including 10 attack aircraft, 29 fighter aircraft, and 31 helicopters). Oman has 42,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.902 million.

Oman was a formidable empire in the 17th and 18th centuries, with naval strength and colonies across the Indian Ocean that allowed it to push back against Portuguese and Persian influence. Its military capabilities advanced significantly in the 19th century through an alliance with the British Empire, which helped modernize its forces as well. In recent decades, Oman has largely stayed neutral in regional conflicts, choosing instead to prioritize national defense.

11. United Arab Emirates

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 354

354 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 264

264 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 49

49 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 8,707

8,707 Active duty military personnel: 65,000

65,000 Military defense budget: $2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145

$2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has 551 military aircraft (including 16 attack aircraft, 99 fighter aircraft, and 247 helicopters). The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.03 million.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has a relatively young but dynamic military history. Formed in 1971 through the union of seven emirates, the country prioritized building a modern military. With weaponry largely supplied by the U.S. and France, the UAE has taken part in operations in the Gulf War, Yemen, and against ISIS. Despite its small size, the UAE has established military bases in the Horn of Africa and other strategic regions

10. Syria

ciagov / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 365

365 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 731

731 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 204

204 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,148

11,148 Active duty military personnel: 170,000

170,000 Military defense budget: $291,850,000 – #124 out of 145

$291,850,000 – #124 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Syria has 207 military aircraft (including 9 attack aircraft, 104 fighter aircraft, and 77 helicopters). Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.87 million.

Shaped largely by its strategic location bridging the Mediterranean and the Arab world, Syria has been a focal point of empires and modern conflicts alike down through the ages. After gaining independence from France in 1946, Syria became involved in multiple wars with Israel and played a role in the Lebanese Civil War. Its most defining recent conflict began in 2011 with the Syrian Civil War, sparked by Arab Spring protests.

9. Kuwait

Total number of tanks: 367

367 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 74

74 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 27

27 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,636

5,636 Active duty military personnel: 72,000

72,000 Military defense budget: $6,950,000,000 – #41 out of 145

$6,950,000,000 – #41 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6982 – #79 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Kuwait has 128 military aircraft (including 43 fighter aircraft and 67 helicopters). Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.138 million.

Kuwait’s strategic location at the northern edge of the Persian Gulf has long shaped its military history. This nation was once under Ottoman rule, but it became a British protectorate before gaining independence in 1961. The most defining chapter came in 1990, when Iraq invaded Kuwait over oil disputes and debt, leading to the Gulf War. An international coalition intervened to liberate the country. The invasion showed Kuwait’s vulnerability and reinforced its need for strong defense partnerships, particularly with Western allies.

8. Saudi Arabia

Total number of tanks: 840

840 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 799

799 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 321

321 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 19,040

19,040 Active duty military personnel: 257,000

257,000 Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145

$74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 917 military aircraft (including 81 attack aircraft, 283 fighter aircraft, and 264 helicopters). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.54 million.

Saudi Arabia’s military history goes back centuries, but its modern state was officially founded in 1932 after Ibn Saud unified the region. The discovery of oil in the 1930s elevated the Kingdom’s global standing, especially with its lucrative trade with Western powers. This wealth enabled Saudi Arabia to acquire advanced weaponry and aircraft, solidifying its position as a dominant regional power. The country also played a key role in the Gulf War, joining the coalition to expel Iraqi forces from Kuwait.

7. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 1,025

1,025 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1044

1044 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 572

572 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 37,288

37,288 Active duty military personnel: 193,000

193,000 Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145

$7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Iraq has 391 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 197 helicopters). Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 42.08 million.

Iraq gained independence from Britain in 1932 but remained under its influence until the late 1950s. Saddam Hussein came to power in 1979 under the Ba’ath Party, further expanding the Iraqi military and launching the Iran-Iraq War just a year later.. His 1990 invasion of Kuwait instigated the Gulf War, and later a U.S.-led invasion in 2003 ultimately leading to his demise. Currently, Iraq is focused on rebuilding its military while addressing ongoing internal security challenges.

6. Israel

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 1,300

1,300 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 523

523 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 183

183 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 35,985

35,985 Active duty military personnel: 170,000

170,000 Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

$30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Israel has 611 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 240 fighter aircraft, and 147 helicopters). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.403 million.

Israel’s military history is central to its national identity, reinforced by compulsory service for most citizens. Founded in 1948, Israel was immediately thrust into war with neighboring Arab states. Since then, it has remained at the heart of regional conflict, even continuing to this day. Key wars include the Suez Crisis, Six-Day War, and Yom Kippur War, along with repeated clashes in Lebanon. In many of these, Israel not only survived but expanded its territory. Its most recent conflict with Iran has raised more questions than it has answered, and the fallout of this is still yet to be seen in its entirety.

5. Jordan

WO2 Pete Bristo MBE / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 1,458

1,458 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 438

438 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 56

56 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 16,624

16,624 Active duty military personnel: 100,500

100,500 Military defense budget: $2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145

$2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6139 – #76 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Jordan has 274 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 44 fighter aircraft, and 155 helicopters). Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.17 million.

Jordan, like many other of these Middle Eastern nations, has a rich military history. The Hashemite Kingdom was formed after World War I from the remnants of the Ottoman Empire and gained full independence from Britain in 1946. Jordan fought in a few conflicts with Israel, including the 1948 Arab-Israeli War and the 1967 Six-Day War, where it lost the West Bank. These wars would define its modern borders and military posture. Today, Jordan maintains strong ties with Western powers, supports military modernization, and plays a stabilizing role in the region, having served as a mediator in peace talks.

4. Iran

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 1,713

1,713 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,462

2,462 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 1,517

1,517 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 65,825

65,825 Active duty military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

$15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Iran has 551 military aircraft (including 21 attack aircraft, 188 fighter aircraft, and 128 helicopters). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 88.39 million.

Iran’s military roots stretch back to the ancient Persian Empire, giving it a long and rich history. Today, it’s viewed by many Western powers as a regional antagonist, leading to sanctions that have hindered its military modernization. Despite these constraints, Iran maintains a formidable military with a seemingly endless supply of rockets and artillery. Iran’s recent conflict with Israel proved the resolve of its military and that it will not so easily be defeated.

3. Turkey

M-A-U / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 2,238

2,238 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,745

2,745 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 296

296 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,173

61,173 Active duty military personnel: 355,200

355,200 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,083 military aircraft (including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

Turkey’s military history is deeply rooted in its legacy as the heart of the Ottoman Empire. Its strategic position between Europe and Asia has largely dictated the composition of its forces, and helped to secure its place in NATO. The fall of the Ottoman Empire after World War I and the Turkish War of Independence gave shape to the nation and its borders.

2. Pakistan

Total number of tanks: 2,627

2,627 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 3,291

3,291 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 600

600 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 17,516

17,516 Active duty military personnel: 654,000

654,000 Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

$7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Pakistan has 1,399 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 328 fighter aircraft, and 373 helicopters). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 252.36 million.

Pakistan’s military history began with its formation in 1947, following its separation from India. This division would continue to be the source for animosity even in contemporary times. The first Indo-Pakistani War was fought over Kashmir, with more wars following in 1965 and 1971. The 1971 war ended in a major defeat for Pakistan and led to the creation of Bangladesh. Pakistan also played a role in the Soviet-Afghan War, supporting mujahideen fighters with U.S. and Saudi backing. Today, Pakistan maintains one of the world’s top 10 most powerful militaries.

1. Egypt

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 3,620

3,620 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,018

2,018 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 528

528 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 41,012

41,012 Active duty military personnel: 440,000

440,000 Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

$5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Egypt has 1,093 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 238 fighter aircraft, and 348 helicopters). Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 111.25 million.

Egypt straddles the Middle East and Africa and controls the Suez Canal, a key shipping lane on the global stage. From the days of the Pharaohs to the present, Egypt has been a regional military power. However, more recently, its military relies less on swords and horses but instead on its massive arsenal of advanced aircraft and tanks.

