One Nation Dominates NATO Patrol Fleets With 179 Vessels, More Than Turkey, Greece, and the UK Combined Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Sweden is one of the newest additions to NATO having joined the Alliance in March 2024

Comparatively, Sweden leads the entirety of NATO in naval patrol vessels with 179 in service

Even though Sweden controls the largest fleet of patrol vessels in NATO, there are a number of other nations that have sizable fleets

Sweden is a newcomer to NATO, only joining the Alliance in 2024 becoming the 32nd member state. Despite its recent entrance, Sweden leads the alliance in one important category—patrol vessels. With 179 in service, Sweden operates more patrol boats than Turkey, Greece, and the United Kingdom combined. This massive fleet reflects Stockholm’s focus on defending its extensive coastline and Baltic Sea at large, potentially against Russian ambitions. While Sweden controls the largest fleet of patrol vessels in NATO, there are a number of other nations that have sizable fleets that protect the coastlines of Europe. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the NATO nations with the largest fleets of naval patrol vessels.

To determine the NATO countries with the most patrol vessels, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on patrol vessels. We also included supplemental information regarding submarines, aircraft carriers, helicopter carriers, destroyers, corvettes, and frigates, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget.

For some quick background on Sweden’s admittance to NATO, the Nordic nation ended its centuries-long stance of military non-alignment just last year. Following the shifting security dynamics of the region-in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine-Sweden’s population had a strong showing of public support for joining the Alliance. Although the process was originally delayed by Hungary and Turkey, all of the member states ratified the decision by early 2024. Sweden now enjoys membership and the collective defense clause (Article 5) with the Alliance.

Here is a look at the countries with the most offshore patrol vessels in NATO:

Why Are We Covering This?

Estonian Foreign Ministry / Wikimedia Commons

Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.

23. Belgium

Patrol vessels: 2

2 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 2

2 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 5

5 Total naval vessels: 9

9 Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145

$10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Belgium has a total of 4,606 military vehicles. Belgium has 25,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 11.98 million.

22. Montenegro

Patrol vessels: 2

2 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 14

14 Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145

$148,100,000 – #136 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Montenegro has a total of 471 military vehicles which include 12 MLRS units and 12 artillery units. Montenegro has 2,350 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 599,849.

21. Slovenia

André Mouraux / Wikimedia Commons

Patrol vessels: 2

2 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 2

2 Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145

$886,860,000 – #91 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Slovenia has a total of 1,428 military vehicles which include 54 tanks and 18 artillery units. Slovenia has 7,300 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 2.098 million.

20. Poland

cne-cna-c6f / Flickr

Patrol vessels: 3

3 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 2

2 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 1

1 Mine warfare vessels: 26

26 Total naval vessels: 62

62 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

$48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Poland has a total of 23,138 military vehicles which include 614 tanks, 196 MLRS units, and 677 artillery units. Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 38.75 million.

19. Romania

usnavy / Flickr

Patrol vessels: 3

3 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 3

3 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 5

5 Total naval vessels: 20

20 Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

$9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Romania has a total of 10,774 military vehicles which include 328 tanks, 243 MLRS units, and 720 artillery units. Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 18.15 million.

18. Estonia

Patrol vessels: 4

4 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 4

4 Total naval vessels: 8

8 Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145

$1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Estonia has a total of 1,685 military vehicles which include 36 artillery units. Estonia has 7,700 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.194 million.

17. Netherlands

cityswift / Flickr

Patrol vessels: 4

4 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 6

6 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 3

3 Mine warfare vessels: 4

4 Total naval vessels: 64

64 Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145

$27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the Netherlands has a total of 2,755 military vehicles which include 18 tanks, 2 MLRS units, and 46 artillery units. The Netherlands has 41,380 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 17.77 million.

16. Lithuania

usnavy / Flickr

Patrol vessels: 7

7 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 4

4 Total naval vessels: 14

14 Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145

$2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Lithuania has a total of 1,263 military vehicles which include 75 artillery units. Lithuania has 23,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 2.628 million.

15. Finland

dohne / Flickr

Patrol vessels: 8

8 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 18

18 Total naval vessels: 264

264 Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

$6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Finland has a total of 11,704 military vehicles which include 200 tanks, 76 MLRS units, and 774 artillery units. Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 5.626 million.

14. Denmark

Patrol vessels: 9

9 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 9

9 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 6

6 Total naval vessels: 50

50 Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145

$7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Denmark has a total of 3,856 military vehicles which include 44 tanks, 8 MLRS units, and 19 artillery units. Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 5.973 million.

13. Croatia

usnavy / Flickr

Patrol vessels: 10

10 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 1

1 Total naval vessels: 30

30 Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145

$1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Croatia has a total of 2,848 military vehicles which include 45 tanks, 42 MLRS units, and 67 artillery units. Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 4.150 million.

12. Latvia

usnavy / Flickr

Patrol vessels: 11

11 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 6

6 Total naval vessels: 18

18 Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145

$1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Latvia has a total of 1,848 military vehicles which include 47 artillery units. Latvia has 17,250 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.801 million.

11. Norway

Patrol vessels: 18

18 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 4

4 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 6

6 Mine warfare vessels: 5

5 Total naval vessels: 43

43 Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145

$9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Norway has a total of 6,552 military vehicles which include 44 tanks and 42 artillery units. Norway has 23,250 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 5.510 million.

10. Albania

Patrol vessels: 19

19 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 19

19 Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145

$558,862,420 – #101 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Albania has a total of 1,796 military vehicles which include 46 tanks, 135 MLRS units, and 50 artillery units. Albania has 6,600 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 3.107 million.

9. Italy

Patrol vessels: 19

19 Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 10

10 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 3

3 Submarines: 8

8 Mine warfare vessels: 10

10 Total naval vessels: 196

196 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Italy has a total of 73,480 military vehicles which include 200 tanks, 21 MLRS units, and 172 artillery units. Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 60.96 million.

8. France

JLV-Photos / iStock via Getty Images

Patrol vessels: 20

20 Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 3

3 Frigates: 11

11 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 11

11 Submarines: 9

9 Mine warfare vessels: 17

17 Total naval vessels: 129

129 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, France has a total of 110,932 military vehicles which include 215 tanks, 9 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units. France has 200,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 68.37 million.

7. Portugal

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Patrol vessels: 20

20 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 5

5 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 2

2 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 194

194 Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145

$4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Portugal has a total of 10,828 military vehicles which include 34 tanks and 139 artillery units. Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.64 million.

6. Spain

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Patrol vessels: 22

22 Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 11

11 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 2

2 Mine warfare vessels: 6

6 Total naval vessels: 152

152 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

$23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Spain has a total of 17,626 military vehicles which include 317 tanks and 382 artillery units. Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 47.28 million.

5. Canada

JS Hyuga（DDH-181）and Canadian Navy vessels participated in a Japan-U.S.-Canada Trilateral Exercise “NOBLE CHINOOK”-2 by https://www.mod.go.jp/msdf/index.html 海上自衛隊 / BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Patrol vessels: 24

24 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 12

12 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 4

4 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 73

73 Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145

$41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Canada has a total of 21,704 military vehicles which include 74 tanks. Canada has 68,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 38.79 million.

4. United Kingdom

Barry Shimmon / Wikimedia Commons

Patrol vessels: 26

26 Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 8

8 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 6

6 Submarines: 9

9 Mine warfare vessels: 7

7 Total naval vessels: 109

109 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

$71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Kingdom has a total of 38,200 military vehicles which include 227 tanks, 29 MLRS units, and 197 artillery units. The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 68.46 million.

3. Greece

mscsealift / Flickr

Patrol vessels: 39

39 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 13

13 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 10

10 Mine warfare vessels: 7

7 Total naval vessels: 192

192 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

$6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Greece has a total of 61,888 military vehicles which include 1,344 tanks, 152 MLRS units, and 1287 artillery units. Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.46 million.

2. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Patrol vessels: 41

41 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 1

1 Frigates: 17

17 Corvettes: 9

9 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 13

13 Mine warfare vessels: 11

11 Total naval vessels: 182

182 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Turkey has a total of 61,173 military vehicles which include 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS units, and 2,745 artillery units. Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 84.12 million.

1. Sweden

Fotonen / iStock via Getty Images

Patrol vessels: 179

179 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 4

4 Mine warfare vessels: 8

8 Total naval vessels: 308

308 Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

$13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Sweden has a total of 6,795 military vehicles which include 110 tanks and 26 artillery units. Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.59 million.

