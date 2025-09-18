NATO’s Tank Power Shifts East, Surpassing Germany, France, and the UK

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

When it comes to NATO’s armored power, it isn’t Germany, France, or the United Kingdom that are leading the charge. Instead, Eastern members like Poland and Turkey field some of the largest tank fleets in the Alliance. Their tank arsenals make more sense in the context that these countries are geographically located closer to potential flashpoints. However, the United States has a fairly impressive arsenal of its own tanks within NATO. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look into the NATO Alliance and which of these nations is pushing the most armored power.

To identify the NATO countries with the most tanks, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of tanks in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries without tanks were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest tank armies in NATO:

Why Are We Covering This?

Saeima / Wikimedia Commons

Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.

25. Netherlands

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 18

18 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 46

46 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 2

2 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,755

2,755 Active duty military personnel: 41,380

41,380 Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145

$27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

The Netherlands fields 41,380 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 120 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 64 naval vessels.

24. North Macedonia

Total number of tanks: 20

20 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 150

150 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 17

17 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,108

1,108 Active duty military personnel: 9,000

9,000 Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145

$388,421,700 – #114 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145

North Macedonia fields 9,000 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 20 military aircraft and has no navy to speak of.

23. Portugal

Total number of tanks: 34

34 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 139

139 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 10,828

10,828 Active duty military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145

$4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

Portugal fields 24,000 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 115 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 194 naval vessels.

22. Czechia

Jan Helebrant / Public Domain / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 43

43 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 50

50 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 16

16 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,340

6,340 Active duty military personnel: 28,000

28,000 Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145

$6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

Czechia fields 28,000 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 99 military aircraft and no naval force as the country is landlocked.

21. Denmark

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 44

44 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 19

19 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 8

8 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,856

3,856 Active duty military personnel: 20,000

20,000 Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145

$7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

Denmark fields 20,000 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 117 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 50 naval vessels.

20. Norway

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 44

44 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 42

42 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,552

6,552 Active duty military personnel: 23,250

23,250 Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145

$9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

Norway fields 23,250 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 97 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 43 naval vessels.

19. Croatia

Total number of tanks: 45

45 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 67

67 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 42

42 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,848

2,848 Active duty military personnel: 14,325

14,325 Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145

$1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

Croatia fields 14,325 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 67 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 30 naval vessels.

18. Slovakia

ajw1970 / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 45

45 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 44

44 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 25

25 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,074

3,074 Active duty military personnel: 19,500

19,500 Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145

$2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145

Slovakia fields 19,500 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 41 military aircraft and no naval presence to speak of.

17. Albania

Total number of tanks: 46

46 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 50

50 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 135

135 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,796

1,796 Active duty military personnel: 6,600

6,600 Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145

$558,862,420 – #101 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

Albania fields 6,600 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 19 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 19 naval vessels.

16. Slovenia

Total number of tanks: 54

54 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 18

18 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,428

1,428 Active duty military personnel: 7,300

7,300 Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145

$886,860,000 – #91 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

Slovenia fields 7,300 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 39 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 2 naval vessels.

15. Canada

Arseniy45 / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 74

74 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 0

0 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 21,704

21,704 Active duty military personnel: 68,000

68,000 Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145

$41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

Canada fields 68,000 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 351 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 73 naval vessels.

14. Bulgaria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 90

90 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 72

72 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 24

24 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,914

4,914 Active duty military personnel: 37,000

37,000 Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145

$1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

Bulgaria fields 37,000 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 65 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 36 naval vessels.

13. Sweden

Total number of tanks: 110

110 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 26

26 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,795

6,795 Active duty military personnel: 24,400

24,400 Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

$13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

Sweden fields 24,400 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 169 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 308 naval vessels.

12. Finland

peer_gynt / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 200

200 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 774

774 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 76

76 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,704

11,704 Active duty military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

$6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

Finland fields 24,000 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 163 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 264 naval vessels.

11. Italy

Total number of tanks: 200

200 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 172

172 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 21

21 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 73,480

73,480 Active duty military personnel: 165,500

165,500 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

Italy fields 165,500 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 729 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 196 naval vessels.

10. Hungary

peer_gynt / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 209

209 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 319

319 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,797

7,797 Active duty military personnel: 41,600

41,600 Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145

$4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

Hungary fields 41,600 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 69 military aircraft and no naval force as the country is landlocked.

9. France

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 215

215 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 96

96 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 9

9 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 110,932

110,932 Active duty military personnel: 200,000

200,000 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

France fields 200,000 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 976 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 129 naval vessels.

8. United Kingdom

WO2 Pete Bristo MBE / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 227

227 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 197

197 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 29

29 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 38,200

38,200 Active duty military personnel: 184,860

184,860 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

$71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

The United Kingdom fields 184,860 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 631 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 109 naval vessels.

7. Germany

Thinkstock

Total number of tanks: 296

296 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 134

134 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 33

33 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 83,260

83,260 Active duty military personnel: 181,600

181,600 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

$50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

Germany fields 181,600 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 584 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 61 naval vessels.

6. Spain

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 317

317 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 382

382 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 17,626

17,626 Active duty military personnel: 133,282

133,282 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

$23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

Spain fields 133,282 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 461 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 152 naval vessels.

5. Romania

7armyjmtc / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 328

328 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 720

720 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 243

243 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 10,774

10,774 Active duty military personnel: 81,300

81,300 Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

$9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

Romania fields 81,300 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 140 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 20 naval vessels.

4. Poland

3rd ABCT, 4th ID, tanks fire first rounds in Poland by U.S. Army Europe / PDM 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)

Total number of tanks: 614

614 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 677

677 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 196

196 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 23,138

23,138 Active duty military personnel: 202,100

202,100 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

$48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

Poland fields 202,100 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 479 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 62 naval vessels.

3. Greece

Total number of tanks: 1,344

1,344 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1287

1287 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 152

152 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,888

61,888 Active duty military personnel: 142,700

142,700 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

$6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

Greece fields 142,700 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 558 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 192 naval vessels.

2. Turkey

M-A-U / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 2,238

2,238 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,745

2,745 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 296

296 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,173

61,173 Active duty military personnel: 355,200

355,200 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Turkey fields 355,200 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 1,083 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 182 naval vessels.

1. United States

usarmyeurope_images / Public Domain / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 4,640

4,640 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1,883

1,883 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 641

641 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 391,963

391,963 Active duty military personnel: 1,328,000

1,328,000 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

United States fields 1,328,000 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 13,043 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 440 naval vessels.