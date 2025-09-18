NATO’s Tank Power Shifts East, Surpassing Germany, France, and the UK

Military
By
Chris Lange
Sep 18, 2025
When it comes to NATO’s armored power, it isn’t Germany, France, or the United Kingdom that are leading the charge. Instead, Eastern members like Poland and Turkey field some of the largest tank fleets in the Alliance. Their tank arsenals make more sense in the context that these countries are geographically located closer to potential flashpoints. However, the United States has a fairly impressive arsenal of its own tanks within NATO. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look into the NATO Alliance and which of these nations is pushing the most armored power.
To identify the NATO countries with the most tanks, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of tanks in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries without tanks were excluded.
Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.
The Netherlands fields 41,380 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 120 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 64 naval vessels.
North Macedonia fields 9,000 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 20 military aircraft and has no navy to speak of.
Portugal fields 24,000 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 115 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 194 naval vessels.
Czechia fields 28,000 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 99 military aircraft and no naval force as the country is landlocked.
Denmark fields 20,000 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 117 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 50 naval vessels.
Norway fields 23,250 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 97 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 43 naval vessels.
Croatia fields 14,325 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 67 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 30 naval vessels.
Slovakia fields 19,500 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 41 military aircraft and no naval presence to speak of.
Albania fields 6,600 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 19 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 19 naval vessels.
Slovenia fields 7,300 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 39 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 2 naval vessels.
Canada fields 68,000 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 351 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 73 naval vessels.
Bulgaria fields 37,000 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 65 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 36 naval vessels.
Sweden fields 24,400 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 169 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 308 naval vessels.
Finland fields 24,000 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 163 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 264 naval vessels.
Italy fields 165,500 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 729 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 196 naval vessels.
Hungary fields 41,600 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 69 military aircraft and no naval force as the country is landlocked.
France fields 200,000 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 976 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 129 naval vessels.
The United Kingdom fields 184,860 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 631 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 109 naval vessels.
Germany fields 181,600 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 584 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 61 naval vessels.
Spain fields 133,282 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 461 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 152 naval vessels.
Romania fields 81,300 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 140 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 20 naval vessels.
Poland fields 202,100 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 479 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 62 naval vessels.
Greece fields 142,700 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 558 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 192 naval vessels.
Turkey fields 355,200 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 1,083 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 182 naval vessels.
United States fields 1,328,000 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 13,043 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 440 naval vessels.
