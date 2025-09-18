S&P 500
6,653.00
+0.55%
Dow Jones
46,204.00
+0.24%
Nasdaq 100
24,588.00
+1.23%
Russell 2000
2,445.48
+1.38%
FTSE 100
9,246.00
+0.49%
Nikkei 225
46,018.10
+2.31%
Stock Market Live September 18: S&P 500 (VOO) Spikes After Fed Rate Cut
Home > Military > NATO’s Tank Power Shifts East, Surpassing Germany, France, and the UK

Military

NATO’s Tank Power Shifts East, Surpassing Germany, France, and the UK

NATO’s Tank Power Shifts East, Surpassing Germany, France, and the UK

By Chris Lange

Sep 18, 2025  |  Updated 3:14 PM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • When it comes to NATO’s armored power, it isn’t Germany, France, or the United Kingdom that are leading the charge
  • Eastern members like Poland and Turkey field some of the largest tank fleets in the Alliance
  • Their tank arsenals make more sense in the context that these countries are geographically located closer to potential flashpoints
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

When it comes to NATO’s armored power, it isn’t Germany, France, or the United Kingdom that are leading the charge. Instead, Eastern members like Poland and Turkey field some of the largest tank fleets in the Alliance. Their tank arsenals make more sense in the context that these countries are geographically located closer to potential flashpoints. However, the United States has a fairly impressive arsenal of its own tanks within NATO. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look into the NATO Alliance and which of these nations is pushing the most armored power.

To identify the NATO countries with the most tanks, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of tanks in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries without tanks were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest tank armies in NATO:

Why Are We Covering This?

Saeima / Wikimedia Commons

Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.

25. Netherlands

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Total number of tanks: 18
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 46
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 2
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,755
  • Active duty military personnel: 41,380
  • Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

The Netherlands fields 41,380 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 120 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 64 naval vessels.

24. North Macedonia

North Macedonia Tank by MilitaryJournal
North Macedonia Tank (CC BY-SA 3.0) by MilitaryJournal
  • Total number of tanks: 20
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 150
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 17
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,108
  • Active duty military personnel: 9,000
  • Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145

North Macedonia fields 9,000 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 20 military aircraft and has no navy to speak of.

23. Portugal

Portugal tank by Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum
Portugal tank (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum
  • Total number of tanks: 34
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 139
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 10,828
  • Active duty military personnel: 24,000
  • Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

Portugal fields 24,000 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 115 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 194 naval vessels.

22. Czechia

Jan Helebrant / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Total number of tanks: 43
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 50
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 16
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,340
  • Active duty military personnel: 28,000
  • Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

Czechia fields 28,000 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 99 military aircraft and no naval force as the country is landlocked.

21. Denmark

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 44
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 19
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 8
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,856
  • Active duty military personnel: 20,000
  • Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

Denmark fields 20,000 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 117 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 50 naval vessels.

20. Norway

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 44
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 42
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,552
  • Active duty military personnel: 23,250
  • Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

Norway fields 23,250 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 97 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 43 naval vessels.

19. Croatia

Croatia-00783 - Tanks by Dennis Jarvis
Croatia-00783 - Tanks (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Dennis Jarvis
  • Total number of tanks: 45
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 67
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 42
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,848
  • Active duty military personnel: 14,325
  • Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

Croatia fields 14,325 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 67 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 30 naval vessels.

18. Slovakia

Poland+T-72M1 | T-72M1 ‘3243’ – Tankfest 2017
ajw1970 / Flickr

  • Total number of tanks: 45
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 44
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 25
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,074
  • Active duty military personnel: 19,500
  • Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145

Slovakia fields 19,500 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 41 military aircraft and no naval presence to speak of.

17. Albania

M1A2 tanks at Combined resolve... by 7th Army Training Command
M1A2 tanks at Combined resolve... (CC BY 2.0) by 7th Army Training Command
  • Total number of tanks: 46
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 50
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 135
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,796
  • Active duty military personnel: 6,600
  • Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

Albania fields 6,600 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 19 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 19 naval vessels.

16. Slovenia

Tank by UnorthodoxY
Tank (CC BY-SA 2.0) by UnorthodoxY
  • Total number of tanks: 54
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 18
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,428
  • Active duty military personnel: 7,300
  • Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

Slovenia fields 7,300 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 39 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 2 naval vessels.

15. Canada

Arseniy45 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total number of tanks: 74
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 0
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 21,704
  • Active duty military personnel: 68,000
  • Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

Canada fields 68,000 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 351 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 73 naval vessels.

14. Bulgaria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 90
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 72
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 24
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,914
  • Active duty military personnel: 37,000
  • Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

Bulgaria fields 37,000 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 65 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 36 naval vessels.

13. Sweden

Sweden tank by Jorchr
Sweden tank (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Jorchr
  • Total number of tanks: 110
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 26
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,795
  • Active duty military personnel: 24,400
  • Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

Sweden fields 24,400 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 169 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 308 naval vessels.

12. Finland

Finland+tanks | Finnish Stug III
peer_gynt / Flickr

  • Total number of tanks: 200
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 774
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 76
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,704
  • Active duty military personnel: 24,000
  • Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

Finland fields 24,000 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 163 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 264 naval vessels.

11. Italy

Italy tank by Italian Army
Italy tank (CC BY 2.5) by Italian Army
  • Total number of tanks: 200
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 172
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 21
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 73,480
  • Active duty military personnel: 165,500
  • Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

Italy fields 165,500 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 729 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 196 naval vessels.

10. Hungary

Hungary+artillery | Dedication to the Great Victory Day. Soviet Self Propelled Tank Destroer SU-100. 1944-45. ÃÂÃÂ¾ ÃÂ´ÃÂ½ÃÂ ÃÂÃÂµÃÂ»ÃÂ¸ÃÂºÃÂ¾ÃÂ¹ ÃÂÃÂ¾ÃÂ±ÃÂµÃÂ´ÃÂ. ÃÂ¡ÃÂ¾ÃÂ²ÃÂµÃÂÃÂÃÂºÃÂ°ÃÂ ÃÂ¡ÃÂ°ÃÂ¼ÃÂ¾ÃÂÃÂ¾ÃÂ´ÃÂºÃÂ° ÃÂ¡ÃÂ£-100.
peer_gynt / Flickr

  • Total number of tanks: 209
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 319
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,797
  • Active duty military personnel: 41,600
  • Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

Hungary fields 41,600 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 69 military aircraft and no naval force as the country is landlocked.

9. France

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 215
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 96
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 9
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 110,932
  • Active duty military personnel: 200,000
  • Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

France fields 200,000 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 976 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 129 naval vessels.

8. United Kingdom

WO2 Pete Bristo MBE / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total number of tanks: 227
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 197
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 29
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 38,200
  • Active duty military personnel: 184,860
  • Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

The United Kingdom fields 184,860 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 631 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 109 naval vessels.

7. Germany

Thinkstock

  • Total number of tanks: 296
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 134
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 33
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 83,260
  • Active duty military personnel: 181,600
  • Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

Germany fields 181,600 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 584 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 61 naval vessels.

6. Spain

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total number of tanks: 317
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 382
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 17,626
  • Active duty military personnel: 133,282
  • Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

Spain fields 133,282 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 461 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 152 naval vessels.

5. Romania

Romania+tanks | Romanian tanks attack during Combined Resolve II
7armyjmtc / Flickr

  • Total number of tanks: 328
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 720
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 243
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 10,774
  • Active duty military personnel: 81,300
  • Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

Romania fields 81,300 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 140 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 20 naval vessels.

4. Poland

Poland+tanks | 3rd ABCT, 4th ID, tanks fire first rounds in Poland
3rd ABCT, 4th ID, tanks fire first rounds in Poland by U.S. Army Europe / PDM 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)

  • Total number of tanks: 614
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 677
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 196
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 23,138
  • Active duty military personnel: 202,100
  • Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

Poland fields 202,100 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 479 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 62 naval vessels.

3. Greece

Leopard 2 by George E. Koronaios
Leopard 2 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by George E. Koronaios
  • Total number of tanks: 1,344
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1287
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 152
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,888
  • Active duty military personnel: 142,700
  • Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

Greece fields 142,700 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 558 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 192 naval vessels.

2. Turkey

M-A-U / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total number of tanks: 2,238
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,745
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 296
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,173
  • Active duty military personnel: 355,200
  • Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Turkey fields 355,200 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 1,083 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 182 naval vessels.

1. United States

nato+Tanks | Abrams Tanks
usarmyeurope_images / Public Domain / Flickr

  • Total number of tanks: 4,640
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1,883
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 641
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 391,963
  • Active duty military personnel: 1,328,000
  • Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

United States fields 1,328,000 active-duty personnel across all branches of its armed forces. In addition to its ground forces, the country operates 13,043 military aircraft and maintains a fleet of 440 naval vessels.

The image featured for this article is © <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/usarmyeurope_images/26821138500/in/photolist-GS6m3q-GQEGna-JDeECR-GDRmYJ-MCy9kL-urTdGL-293humS-293huzs-91Rx9p-GTxuF4-KJcGTM-KxyPQS-KajuAy-KQUdG2-uS94zF-KxyPqy-GMA3b6-W44u6r-KLQiZj-SibwZE-pHYPxU-KCiCwt-q7o3Tp-KUoiwD-GQEAQP-JDZriX-uQzht4-JDZr2p-wG9wtW-L1haV4-WwLph3-JT3ycU-HmBDJR-KajuUu-V6dro2-KcaLu3-uvptDS-Rxjt5o-GQEH7r-KPBsov-GxcEHM-JTggu8-GQwVGC-KRzAqA-uBegEq-uzyi9m-uJaLBH-R4hH55-RM7sxq-uy32Mx" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">Abrams Tank</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/" target="_blank" style="100%">Public Domain</a>) by <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/usarmyeurope_images/" target="_blank" style="100%">U.S. Army Europe</a>

Latest Podcast Episode

Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson

40 min

Live Updates

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Sep 4, 2025

Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?
Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Live

Joel South |

Sep 3, 2025

Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Continue Reading

Egypt Dominates Africa’s Tank Rankings With 3,620 in Service—More Than the Next Two Nations Combined
Chris Lange | Jul 17, 2025

Egypt Dominates Africa’s Tank Rankings With 3,620 in Service—More Than the Next Two Nations Combined

For decades, Egypt has long been the military powerhouse in Africa, and its armored divisions are some of the most…
China’s Tank Arsenal Tops Asia at 6,800, Outpaces Russia by Over 1,000 Units
Chris Lange | Jul 29, 2025

China’s Tank Arsenal Tops Asia at 6,800, Outpaces Russia by Over 1,000 Units

China ranks as the top dog in Asia for tank superiority, in sheer numbers at least. The PLA fields nearly…
China Leads Asia at 6,800 Tanks, Outpaces Russia by Over 1,000 Units
Drew Cumens | Jul 29, 2025

China Leads Asia at 6,800 Tanks, Outpaces Russia by Over 1,000 Units

China ranks as the top dog in Asia for tank superiority, in sheer numbers at least. The PLA fields nearly…
Which Countries Are Investing the Most in Advancing Artillery Interests?
Chris Lange | Apr 1, 2025

Which Countries Are Investing the Most in Advancing Artillery Interests?

For more than a century, artillery has played a central role in conflicts around the world. The ability to strike…
With 1,100+ Tanks, Ukraine Ranks High But Not Number 1
Chris Lange | Sep 10, 2025

With 1,100+ Tanks, Ukraine Ranks High But Not Number 1

Out of all European militaries, Ukraine’s armored forces stand as some of the strongest on the continent. With a tank…
This Nation Is Spending Massive Amounts of Cash For Its Huge Artillery Army
Chris Lange | Mar 16, 2025

This Nation Is Spending Massive Amounts of Cash For Its Huge Artillery Army

On the ground, artillery represents a significant investment for countries looking to advance their land warfare capabilities. These big guns…
America’s Military Now Has Over 4,000 Tanks – How Does that Compare to Other Nations?
Chris Lange | Mar 30, 2025

America’s Military Now Has Over 4,000 Tanks – How Does that Compare to Other Nations?

In the 20th century, tanks played an integral role in deciding the balance of power across Europe in two major…
One NATO Nation Has 500 More Towed Artillery Than the United States Military
Chris Lange | Jun 27, 2025

One NATO Nation Has 500 More Towed Artillery Than the United States Military

The NATO Alliance is home to one of the most robust collections of military materiel. While the US contributes the…
720 Reasons Why Romania Dominates Europe’s Artillery Game
Chris Lange | Jul 31, 2025

720 Reasons Why Romania Dominates Europe’s Artillery Game

While there are still ongoing tensions on NATO’s Eastern flank, Romania stands tall as Europe’s leading power in towed artillery…

Top Gaining Stocks

Intel
INTC Vol: 268,137,666
+$6.59
+26.47%
$31.49
CrowdStrike
CRWD Vol: 4,547,995
+$47.08
+10.57%
$492.58
Synopsys
SNPS Vol: 3,412,848
+$42.28
+9.94%
$467.68
KLA
KLAC Vol: 627,125
+$82.16
+8.30%
$1,072.03
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 6,301,804
+$25.85
+8.06%
$346.41

Top Losing Stocks

Darden Restaurants
DRI Vol: 2,934,276
-$20.15
9.65%
$188.65
Nucor
NUE Vol: 1,262,580
-$6.47
4.53%
$136.33
Dexcom
DXCM Vol: 3,618,090
-$3.24
4.23%
$73.21
FactSet Research Systems
FDS Vol: 878,062
-$14.16
4.21%
$321.88
MSCI
MSCI Vol: 180,807
-$19.18
3.31%
$559.46