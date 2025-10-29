S&P 500
Home > Military > As Iran’s Military Undergoes Major Restructuring, Is Their Military a Real Threat to America’s Superpower Status?

Military

As Iran’s Military Undergoes Major Restructuring, Is Their Military a Real Threat to America’s Superpower Status?

As Iran’s Military Undergoes Major Restructuring, Is Their Military a Real Threat to America’s Superpower Status?
By David Beren
24/7 Insights

  • A war between the United States and Iran is a genuine possibility. 
  • Concerns over Iran propping up terrorist groups are a major United States complaint. 
  • The US has sworn to stop Iran from achieving nuclear weapon capabilities. 
As of October 2025, Iran’s military is undergoing major restructuring and heightened activity following months of regional tension with Israel. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei doubled down on Iran’s commitment to advance its domestic missile program, while President Masoud Pezeshkian established a new Supreme National Defense Council to unite military and intelligence teams. Iran’s navy held its first major drill since that war the June conflict; it took place in the Gulf of Oman, showcasing missile launches from vessels like the IRIS Sabalan. Additionally, reports indicate that parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has assumed a senior command role. Altogether, these moves signal Tehran’s intent to enhance deterrence, project regional power, and strengthen internal coordination.

When it comes to global conflicts most likely to take place, there is no doubt that a showdown between Iran and the United States is always top of mind. With the two nations having no official diplomatic relations since 1980, “discussions” between the two nations are mostly just saber rattling. 

Calling the United States an “oppressive power,” the leadership of Iran frequently criticizes the United States’ support for Israel. With Iran propping up terrorist groups that regularly launch rockets into Israel, the likelihood of Israel and Iran finding common ground is near zero. If a regional war broke out between Israel and Iran, the US has committed to defending its strongest Middle Eastern ally. 

Ultimately, if a showdown between the United States and Iran did happen, the odds are overwhelmingly in favor of the United States. With a stronger and better-trained air force, the United States could break down most of Iran’s offensive capabilities before it ever put boots on the ground. Using data from GlobalFirepower.com, we can get a full overview of just how much the US could overwhelm the Iranian military. 

This post was updated on October 29, 2025 to include information on Iran’s military restructuring.

29. Global Firepower Power Index

us vs iran flag The spectre of a direct US-Iranian military conflict
Svet foto / Shutterstock.com

  • Iran: 0.2269 (ranked #14 in the world)
  • United States: 0.0699 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 13 spots (in favor of the U.S.) 

28. Special Mission Aircraft

Iran Shahed-136 | Iranian military unmanned aerial vehicle at sunset. Combat drone
Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

  • Iran: 10 (ranked #27 in the world)
  • United States: 695 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 685 (in favor of the U.S.) 

27. Dedicated Attack Aircraft

F-35+Lightning+II | Lockheed Martin F-35 &#039;Lightning II&#039; Heritage Flight Team
Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

  • Iran: 23 (ranked #31 in the world)
  • United States: 896 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 873 (in favor of the U.S.) 

26. Aerial Tankers

barteq24 / Flickr

  • Iran: 7 (ranked #7 in the world)
  • United States: 606 (ranked #14 in the world)
  • Difference: 599 (in favor of the U.S.) 

25. Transport Aircraft

Head on C-130 Hercules during EAA Oshkosh airshow
JohnGPhotos / Shutterstock.com

  • Iran: 86 (ranked #7 in the world)
  • United States: 957 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 871 (in favor of the U.S.)

24. Towed Artillery

Iran artillery | Rusty cannon gun remained from the war between Iran and Iraq
FarzadFrames / iStock via Getty Images

  • Iran: 2,050 (ranked #7 in the world)
  • United States: 1,267 (ranked #14 in the world)
  • Difference: 220,000 (in favor of Iran) 

23. Self-Propelled Artillery

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

  • Iran: 580 (ranked #13 in the world)
  • United States: 1,595 (ranked #5 in the world)
  • Difference: 1,015 (in favor of the U.S.) 

22. Helicopter Carriers

US+navy+Helicopter+carrier | An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter lands aboard USS Bulkeley.
An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter lands aboard USS Bulkeley. by Official U.S. Navy Imagery / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

  • Iran: 0 (ranked #145 in the world)
  • United States: 9 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 9 (in favor of the U.S.) 

21. Corvettes 

HHakim / E+ via Getty Images

  • Iran: 3 (ranked #14 in the world)
  • United States: 23 (ranked #4 in the world)
  • Difference: 20 (in favor of the U.S.) 

20. Frigates

Warship,Naval Forces at Iran.Military control of the sea. Protection of state borders from water at Iran:Use for website banner background,backdrop
somkanae sawatdinak / Shutterstock.com

  • Iran: 7 (ranked #10 in the world)
  • United States: 0 (ranked #145 in the world)
  • Difference: 7 (in favor of Iran)

19. Patrol Vessels

usnavy / Flickr

  • Iran: 21 (ranked #40 in the world)
  • United States: 5 (ranked #56 in the world)
  • Difference: 16 (in favor of Iran) 

18. Mobile Rocket Projectors 

Majid Saeedi / Getty Images

  • Iran: 775 (ranked #10 in the world)
  • United States: 694 (ranked #145 in the world)
  • Difference: 81 (in favor of Iran) 

17. Armored Vehicles

Desert tan US Military armored High Mobility Multi-Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV) often used in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq parked in a gravel lot with a blue sky and green grass in the background.
Ryanzo W. Perez / Shutterstock.com

  • Iran: 65,765 (ranked #9 in the world)
  • United States: 360,069 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 294,304 (in favor of the U.S.) 

16. Fighter Aircraft

FineArtCraig / Getty Images

  • Iran: 186 (ranked #16 in the world)
  • United States: 1,854 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 5,608 (in favor of the U.S.) 

15. Attack Helicopters

United+Arab+Emirates+apache+helicopter | Best Army Photos 2
expertinfantry / Flickr

  • Iran: 13 (ranked #34 in the world)
  • United States: 1,000 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 987 (in favor of the U.S.) 

14. Destroyers

US Destroyer | USS Stockdale (DDG-106) US Navy Destroyer
rcp / iStock via Getty Images

  • Iran: 0 (ranked #145 in the world)
  • United States: 75 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 75 (in favor of the U.S.) 

13. Submarines

nuclear Submarine us navy | submarine slipping out to sea under fog San Francisco Bay
NNehring / E+ via Getty Images

  • Iran: 19 (ranked #7 in the world)
  • United States: 64 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • Difference: 45 (in favor of the U.S.) 

12. Aircraft Carriers

George H. W. Bush CVN-77 | Atlantic Ocean, March 20, 2012 - An MV-22 Osprey takes off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) during test operations.
Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

  • Iran: 0 (ranked #145 in the world)
  • United States: 11 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 11 (in favor of the U.S.) 

11. Fleet Strength

U.S. Navy / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Iran: 101 (ranked #37 in the world)
  • United States: 472 (ranked #4 in the world)
  • Difference: 371 (in favor of the U.S.) 

10. Tank Strength

Iran+tanks | Iranian M60A1 â Kubinka Tank Museum
ajw1970 / Flickr

  • Iran: 1,996 (ranked #12 in the world)
  • United States: 4,657 (ranked #5 in the world)
  • Difference: 2,661 (in favor of the U.S.) 

9. Helicopters

clemensv / Flickr

  • Iran: 129 (ranked #32 in the world)
  • United States: 5,737 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 5,608 (in favor of the U.S.) 

8. Total Aircraft

Iran+Sukhoi | Soviet Interceptor Sukhoi Su-15. 1967. Советский перехватчик Сухого Су-15.
peer_gynt / Flickr

  • Iran: 551 (ranked #22 in the world) 
  • United States: 13,209 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 12,658 (in favor of the U.S.) 

7. Defense Budget

US Dollar and Iran Rial currency banknotes. USA vs IRAN
Mc_Cloud / Shutterstock.com

  • Iran: $9,954,451,000 (ranked #33 in the world)
  • United States: $831,781,000,000 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: $821,826,549,000 (in favor of the U.S.) 

6. Paramilitary Forces

Flag of Iran on military uniform (collage).
Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

  • Iran: 220,000 (ranked #10 in the world)
  • United States: 0 (ranked #145 in the world)
  • Difference: 220,000 (in favor of Iran) 

5. Reaching Military Age Annually

Maja Hitij / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Iran: 1,401,454 (ranked 16 in the world)
  • United States: 4,415,647 (ranked #5 in the world)
  • Difference: 3,014,193 (in favor of the U.S.) 

4. Fit-For-Service

Veterans Day. US soldiers. US army. USA patch flag on the US military uniform. United States Armed Forces.
Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

  • Iran: 41,167,710(ranked #7 in the world)
  • United States: 123,977,768 (ranked #14 in the world)
  • Difference: 82,810,058 (in favor of the U.S.) 

3. Available Manpower

Majid Saeedi / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Iran: 49,050,998 (ranked #15 in the world)
  • United States: 149,452,652 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • Difference: 123,977,768 (in favor of the U.S.) 

2. Reserve Military Personnel

Iran Soldier, Soldier with flag Iran, Iran flag on a military uniform, Iran army, Camouflage clothing
Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com

  • Iran: 350,000 ((ranked #20 in the world)
  • United States: 799,500 (ranked #10 in the world)
  • Difference: 449,500 (in favor of the U.S.) 

1. Active Military Personnel

Flag of Iran on soldiers arm (collage).
Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

  • Iran: 610,000 (ranked #8 in the world)
  • United States: 1,328,000 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • Difference: 718,000 (in favor of the U.S.)

