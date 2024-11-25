The Gap Between US And Chinese Military Power Is Smaller Than You Think Andy.LIU / Shutterstock.com

A war between the United States and China keeps the world up at night.

The two countries are currently fighting over global financial dominance.

China has sights beyond its regional superiority and wants to rival the US.

While the world is full of regional conflicts that always seem one wrong move away from war, the real global concern is a shooting war between the United States and China. The United States might be the most dominant nation in the world, with massive financial and military strength, but it has seen its lead slip away as China catches up.

As a regional power in Asia, China’s dominance is assured, but the world’s most populous nation desires global growth. With both nations continuing to take a stance in other arenas, like Russia and Ukraine or China’s close alliance with North Korea, the United States grows increasingly concerned about China’s activities.

For this reason, we hope cooler heads continue to prevail, but if a shooting war breaks out between these two nations, Globalfirepower.com explains how it all might work. Of all the wars in which the United States could find itself, China offers the biggest threat with its numerical advantages.

30. Global Firepower Power Index

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

China: 0.2269 (ranked #3 in the world)

United States: 0.0699 (ranked #1 in the world)

Difference: 2 spots (in favor of the U.S.)

29. Mine Warfare Ships

Aimur Kytt / iStock via Getty Images

China: 36 (ranked #2 in the world)

United States: 8 (ranked #15 in the world)

Difference: 28 (in favor of China)

28. Special Mission Aircraft

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

China: 112 (ranked #4 in the world)

United States: 695 (ranked #1 in the world)

Difference: 583 (in favor of the U.S.)

27. Dedicated Attack Aircraft

Stocktrek Images / Getty Images

China: 371 (ranked #3 in the world)

United States: 896 (ranked #1 in the world)

Difference: 525 (in favor of the U.S.)

26. Aerial Tankers

Official U.S. Navy Imagery / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

China: 10 (ranked #7 in the world)

United States: 606 (ranked #1 in the world)

Difference: 596 (in favor of the U.S.)

25. Transport Aircraft

thenationalguard / Flickr

China: 289 (ranked #3 in the world)

United States: 957 (ranked #1 in the world)

Difference: 668 (in favor of the U.S.)

24. Towed Artillery

ajw1970 / Flickr

China: 1,434 (ranked #13 in the world)

United States: 1,267 (ranked #14 in the world)

Difference: 167 (in favor of China)

23. Self-Propelled Artillery

Indiana Guard Fires Historic Artillery Mission [Image 9 of 21] by DVIDSHUB / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

China: 3,850 (ranked #3 in the world)

United States: 1,595 (ranked #5 in the world)

Difference: 2 spots (in favor of China)

22. Helicopter Carriers

An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter lands aboard USS Bulkeley. by Official U.S. Navy Imagery / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

China: 3 (ranked #3 in the world)

United States: 9 (ranked #1 in the world)

Difference: 6 (in favor of the U.S.)

21. Corvettes

usnavy / Flickr

China: 75 (ranked #2 in the world)

United States: 23 (ranked #4 in the world)

Difference: 49 (in favor of China.)

20. Frigates

Brasil2 / E+ via Getty Images

China: 42 (ranked #1 in the world)

United States: 0 (ranked #145 in the world)

Difference: 42 (in favor of the U.S.)

19. Patrol Vessels

AlexZabusik / iStock via Getty Images

China: 150 (ranked #5 in the world)

United States: 5 (ranked #56 in the world)

Difference: 145 (in favor of the U.S.)

18. Mobile Rocket Projectors

vblinov / Shutterstock.com

China: 3,180 (ranked #1 in the world)

United States: 694 (ranked #7 in the world)

Difference: 2,486 (in favor of China)

17. Armored Vehicles

tfoxfoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

China: 174,300 (ranked #2 in the world)

United States: 360,069 (ranked #1 in the world)

Difference: 185,769 (in favor of the U.S.)

16. Fighter Aircraft

bfk92 / E+ via Getty Images

China: 1,207 (ranked #2 in the world)

United States: 1,854 (ranked #1 in the world)

Difference: 647 (in favor of the U.S.)

15. Attack Helicopters

usaghumphreys / Flickr

China: 281 (ranked #3 in the world)

United States: 1,000 (ranked #1 in the world)

Difference: 719 (in favor of the U.S.)

14. Destroyers

U.S. Navy / Getty Images News via Getty Images

China: 49 (ranked #2 in the world)

United States: 75 (ranked #1 in the world)

Difference: 26 (in favor of the U.S.)

13. Submarines

usnavy / Flickr

China: 61 (ranked #3 in the world)

United States: 64 (ranked #2 in the world)

Difference: 3 (in favor of the U.S.)

12. Aircraft Carriers

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

China: 2 (ranked #2 in the world)

United States: 11 (ranked #1 in the world)

Difference: 9 (in favor of the U.S.)

11. Fleet Strength

NNehring / iStock via Getty Images

China: 730 (ranked #1 in the world)

United States: 472 (ranked #4 in the world)

Difference: 258 (in favor of the U.S.)

10. Tank Strength

Kevin Frayer / Getty Images

China: 5000 (ranked #4 in the world)

United States: 4,657 (ranked #5 in the world)

Difference: 343 (in favor of China)

9. Helicopters

navalsurfaceforces / Flickr

China: 913 (ranked #3 in the world)

United States: 5,737 (ranked #1 in the world)

Difference: 4,824 (in favor of the U.S.)

8. Total Aircraft

Photo By U.S. Navy / Getty Images

China: 3,304 (ranked #3 in the world)

United States: 13,209 (ranked #1 in the world)

Difference: 9,905 (in favor of the U.S.)

7. Defense Budget

Dilok Klaisataporn / Shutterstock.com

China: $227,000,000,000 (ranked #2 in the world)

United States: $831,781,000,000 (ranked #1 in the world)

Difference: $604,781,000,000 (in favor of the U.S.)

6. Paramilitary Forces

Michele Ursi / Shutterstock.com

China: 625,000 (ranked #3 in the world)

United States: 0 (ranked #1 in the world)

Difference: 625,000 (in favor of China)

5. Reaching Military Age Annually

ÐÐ»ÐµÐºÑÐ°Ð½Ð´Ñ Ð¡ÐµÐ¼ÐµÐ½Ð¾Ð² / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

China: 19,784,000 (ranked #3 in the world)

United States: 4,415,647 (ranked #5 in the world)

Difference: 15,368,353 (in favor of the U.S.)

4. Fit-For-Service

Kevin Frayer / Getty Images

China: 626,022,281 (ranked #1 in the world)

United States: 123,977,768 (ranked #3 in the world)

Difference: 502,044,513 (in favor of China)

3. Available Manpower

Kevin Frayer / Getty Images

China: 763,097,137 (ranked #1 in the world)

United States: 149,452,652 (ranked #3 in the world)

Difference: 613,644,485 (in favor of the U.S.)

2. Reserve Military Personnel

thenationalguard / Flickr

China: 510,000 (ranked #3 in the world)

United States: 799,500 (ranked #1 in the world)

Difference: 289,500 (in favor of the U.S.)

1. Active Military Personnel

usarmyafrica / Flickr

China: 2,035,000 (ranked #1 in the world)

United States: 1,328,000 (ranked #3 in the world)

Difference: 2 spots (in favor of China)

