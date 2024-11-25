Military

The Gap Between US And Chinese Military Power Is Smaller Than You Think

The flags of China and the United States are made of texture. Can be used as background. double exposure hologram
Andy.LIU / Shutterstock.com
David Beren
  • A war between the United States and China keeps the world up at night. 
  • The two countries are currently fighting over global financial dominance. 
  • China has sights beyond its regional superiority and wants to rival the US. 
While the world is full of regional conflicts that always seem one wrong move away from war, the real global concern is a shooting war between the United States and China. The United States might be the most dominant nation in the world, with massive financial and military strength, but it has seen its lead slip away as China catches up. 

As a regional power in Asia, China’s dominance is assured, but the world’s most populous nation desires global growth. With both nations continuing to take a stance in other arenas, like Russia and Ukraine or China’s close alliance with North Korea, the United States grows increasingly concerned about China’s activities. 

For this reason, we hope cooler heads continue to prevail, but if a shooting war breaks out between these two nations, Globalfirepower.com explains how it all might work. Of all the wars in which the United States could find itself, China offers the biggest threat with its numerical advantages. 

30. Global Firepower Power Index

North Korea artillery | Missiles on the background of the North Korean flag
Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images
  • China: 0.2269 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • United States: 0.0699 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 2 spots (in favor of the U.S.) 

29. Mine Warfare Ships

Aimur Kytt / iStock via Getty Images
  • China: 36 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • United States: 8 (ranked #15 in the world)
  • Difference: 28 (in favor of China) 

28. Special Mission Aircraft

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • China: 112 (ranked #4 in the world)
  • United States: 695 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 583 (in favor of the U.S.) 

27. Dedicated Attack Aircraft

Stocktrek Images / Getty Images
  • China: 371 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • United States: 896 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 525 (in favor of the U.S.) 

26. Aerial Tankers

Aerial+refueling | The Blue Angels conduct aerial refueling operations with a KC-135 Stratotanker.
Official U.S. Navy Imagery / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr
  • China: 10 (ranked #7 in the world)
  • United States: 606 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 596 (in favor of the U.S.) 

25. Transport Aircraft

thenationalguard / Flickr
  • China: 289 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • United States: 957 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 668 (in favor of the U.S.) 

24. Towed Artillery

M7+Priest | M7 Priest at MusÃ©e des Ã©paves
ajw1970 / Flickr
  • China: 1,434 (ranked #13 in the world)
  • United States: 1,267 (ranked #14 in the world)
  • Difference: 167 (in favor of China) 

23. Self-Propelled Artillery

Indiana+military | Indiana Guard Fires Historic Artillery Mission [Image 9 of 21]
Indiana Guard Fires Historic Artillery Mission [Image 9 of 21] by DVIDSHUB / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • China: 3,850 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • United States: 1,595 (ranked #5 in the world)
  • Difference: 2 spots (in favor of China) 

22. Helicopter Carriers

US+navy+Helicopter+carrier | An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter lands aboard USS Bulkeley.
An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter lands aboard USS Bulkeley. by Official U.S. Navy Imagery / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • China: 3 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • United States: 9 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 6 (in favor of the U.S.) 

21. Corvettes 

nato+navy+Corvettes | USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) is underway with ships from the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and the Swedish navy in the Baltic Sea.
usnavy / Flickr
  • China: 75 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • United States: 23 (ranked #4 in the world)
  • Difference: 49 (in favor of China.) 

20. Frigates

Brasil2 / E+ via Getty Images
  • China: 42 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • United States: 0 (ranked #145 in the world)
  • Difference: 42 (in favor of the U.S.) 

19. Patrol Vessels

chinese navy Patrol vessels | Two naval ships in the sea
AlexZabusik / iStock via Getty Images
  • China: 150 (ranked #5 in the world)
  • United States: 5 (ranked #56 in the world)
  • Difference: 145 (in favor of the U.S.) 

18. Mobile Rocket Projectors 

Launch of military missiles (rocket artillery) at the firing field during military exercise
vblinov / Shutterstock.com
  • China: 3,180 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • United States: 694 (ranked #7 in the world)
  • Difference: 2,486 (in favor of China) 

17. Armored Vehicles

tfoxfoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • China: 174,300 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • United States: 360,069 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 185,769 (in favor of the U.S.) 

16. Fighter Aircraft

bfk92 / E+ via Getty Images
  • China: 1,207 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • United States: 1,854 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 647 (in favor of the U.S.) 

15. Attack Helicopters

United+States+apache+helicopter | APACHE - AH-64D
usaghumphreys / Flickr
  • China: 281 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • United States: 1,000 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 719 (in favor of the U.S.) 

14. Destroyers

U.S. Navy / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • China: 49 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • United States: 75 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 26 (in favor of the U.S.) 

13. Submarines

usnavy / Flickr
  • China: 61 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • United States: 64 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • Difference: 3 (in favor of the U.S.) 

12. Aircraft Carriers

Newport News, Virginia, August 25, 2013 - The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) pulls out of Newport News Shipyard.
Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • China: 2 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • United States: 11 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 9 (in favor of the U.S.) 

11. Fleet Strength

US pacific Fleet | mothball fleet of naval ships in Pearl Harbor
NNehring / iStock via Getty Images
  • China: 730 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • United States: 472 (ranked #4 in the world)
  • Difference: 258 (in favor of the U.S.) 

10. Tank Strength

Kevin Frayer / Getty Images
  • China: 5000 (ranked #4 in the world)
  • United States: 4,657 (ranked #5 in the world)
  • Difference: 343 (in favor of China) 

9. Helicopters

China+Black+Hawk+helicopter | 180210-N-LN093-0064
navalsurfaceforces / Flickr
  • China: 913 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • United States: 5,737 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 4,824 (in favor of the U.S.) 

8. Total Aircraft

Photo By U.S. Navy / Getty Images
  • China: 3,304 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • United States: 13,209 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 9,905 (in favor of the U.S.) 

7. Defense Budget

Waving of USA flag and China flag for barrier tariff trade war , economy competition and politic war from united states of America and China concept.
Dilok Klaisataporn / Shutterstock.com
  • China: $227,000,000,000 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • United States: $831,781,000,000 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: $604,781,000,000 (in favor of the U.S.) 

6. Paramilitary Forces

Military boots and camouflage trousers of many soldiers in uniform in a row under the rain and snow
Michele Ursi / Shutterstock.com
  • China: 625,000 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • United States: 0 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 625,000 (in favor of China) 

5. Reaching Military Age Annually

ÐÐ»ÐµÐºÑÐ°Ð½Ð´Ñ Ð¡ÐµÐ¼ÐµÐ½Ð¾Ð² / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • China: 19,784,000 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • United States: 4,415,647 (ranked #5 in the world)
  • Difference: 15,368,353 (in favor of the U.S.) 

4. Fit-For-Service

Kevin Frayer / Getty Images
  • China: 626,022,281 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • United States: 123,977,768 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • Difference: 502,044,513 (in favor of China) 

3. Available Manpower

Kevin Frayer / Getty Images
  • China: 763,097,137 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • United States: 149,452,652 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • Difference: 613,644,485 (in favor of the U.S.) 

2. Reserve Military Personnel

Jordan+Black+Hawk+helicopter | Georgia National Guard
thenationalguard / Flickr
  • China: 510,000 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • United States: 799,500 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 289,500 (in favor of the U.S.) 

1. Active Military Personnel

US+Army+Major+General+MG | VETERANS DAY CEREMONY 2009 - US ARMY AFRICA - 091110 (56)
usarmyafrica / Flickr
  • China: 2,035,000 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • United States: 1,328,000 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • Difference: 2 spots (in favor of China) 

 

