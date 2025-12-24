US vs Russia: The Clash of Superpower Armies Everyone Fears

Key Points
- Any United States and Russia military faceoff would be devastating for both sides.
- The Russian military has shown cracks in its strength and training during its war with Ukraine.
- The United States has a clear advantage with technology and naval power.
30. Global Firepower Power Index
- Russia: 0.0702 (ranked #2 in the world)
- United States: 0.0699 (ranked #1 in the world)
- Difference: 1 spot (in favor of the U.S.)
29. Mine Warfare Ships
- Russia: 47 (ranked #1 in the world)
- United States: 8 (ranked #15 in the world)
- Difference: 39 ships (in favor of Russia)
28. Special Mission Aircraft
- Russia: 145 (ranked #2 in the world)
- United States: 695 (ranked #1 in the world)
- Difference: 550 aircraft (in favor of the U.S.)
27. Dedicated Attack Aircraft
- Russia: 730 (ranked #2 in the world)
- United States: 896 (ranked #1 in the world)
- Difference: 166 aircraft (in favor of the U.S.)
26. Aerial Tankers
- Russia: 19 (ranked #3 in the world)
- United States: 606 (ranked #1 in the world)
- Difference: 587 aircraft (in favor of the U.S.)
25. Transport Aircraft
- Russia: 453 (ranked #2 in the world)
- United States: 957 (ranked #1 in the world)
- Difference: 504 aircraft (in favor of the U.S.)
24. Towed Artillery
- Russia: 8,356 (ranked #1 in the world)
- United States: 1,267 (ranked #14 in the world)
- Difference: 7,089 artillery units (in favor of Russia)
23. Self-Propelled Artillery
- Russia: 6,208 (ranked #1 in the world)
- United States: 1,595 (ranked #5 in the world)
- Difference: 4,613 artillery units (in favor of Russia)
22. Helicopter Carriers
- Russia: 0 (ranked #145 in the world)
- United States: 9 (ranked #1 in the world)
- Difference: 9 helicopter carriers (in favor of the U.S.)
21. Corvettes
- Russia: 83 (ranked #1 in the world)
- United States: 23 (ranked #4 in the world)
- Difference: 60 corvettes (in favor of Russia)
20. Frigates
- Russia: 12 (ranked #6 in the world)
- United States: 0 (ranked #145 in the world)
- Difference: 12 frigates (in favor of Russia)
19. Patrol Vessels
- Russia: 122 (ranked #8 in the world)
- United States: 5 (ranked #56 in the world)
- Difference: 117 patrol vessels (in favor of Russia)
18. Mobile Rocket Projectors
- Russia: 3,065 (ranked #2 in the world)
- United States: 694 (ranked #7 in the world)
- Difference: 2,371 mobile rocket projectors (in favor of Russia)
17. Armored Vehicles
- Russia: 161,382 (ranked #3 in the world)
- United States: 360,069 (ranked #1 in the world)
- Difference: 198,687 armored vehicles (in favor of the U.S.)
16. Fighter Aircraft
- Russia: 809 (ranked #3 in the world)
- United States: 1,854 (ranked #1 in the world)
- Difference: 1,045 fighter aircraft (in favor of the U.S.)
15. Attack Helicopters
- Russia: 559 (ranked #2 in the world)
- United States: 1,000 (ranked #1 in the world)
- Difference: 441 attack helicopters (in favor of the U.S.)
14. Destroyers
- Russia: 14 (ranked #4 in the world)
- United States: 75 (ranked #1 in the world)
- Difference: 61 destroyers (in favor of the U.S.)
13. Submarines
- Russia: 65 (ranked #1 in the world)
- United States: 64 (ranked #2 in the world)
- Difference: 1 submarine (in favor of Russia.)
12. Aircraft Carriers
- Russia: 2 (ranked #2 in the world)
- United States: 11 (ranked #1 in the world)
- Difference: 9 aircraft carriers (in favor of the U.S.)
11. Fleet Strength
- Russia: 781 (ranked #1 in the world)
- United States: 472 (ranked #4 in the world)
- Difference: 309 ships (in favor of Russia)
10. Tank Strength
- Russia: 14,777 (ranked #1 in the world)
- United States: 4,657 (ranked #5 in the world)
- Difference: 10,120 tanks (in favor of Russia)
9. Helicopters
- Russia: 1,547 (ranked #2 in the world)
- United States: 5,737 (ranked #1 in the world)
- Difference: 4,190 helicopters (in favor of the U.S.)
8. Total Aircraft
- Russia: 4,255 (ranked #2 in the world)
- United States: 13,209 (ranked #1 in the world)
- Difference: 8,954 aircraft (in favor of the U.S.)
7. Defense Budget
- Russia: $109,000,000,000 (ranked #3 in the world)
- United States: $831,781,000,000 (ranked #1 in the world)
- Difference: $722,781,000,000 (in favor of the U.S.)
6. Paramilitary Forces
- Russia: 250,000 (ranked #8 in the world)
- United States: 0 (ranked #145 in the world)
- Difference: 250,000 paramilitary personnel (in favor of Russia)
5. Reaching Military Age Annually
- Russia: 1,275,290 (ranked #18 in the world)
- United States: 4,415,647 (ranked #5 in the world)
- Difference: 3,140,357 people (in favor of the U.S.)
4. Fit-For-Service
- Russia: 46,477,247 (ranked #10 in the world)
- United States: 123,977,768 (ranked #3 in the world)
- Difference: 77,500,521 people (in favor of the U.S.)
3. Available Manpower
- Russia: 69,432,472 (ranked #9 in the world)
- United States: 149,452,652 (ranked #3 in the world)
- Difference: 80,020,180 people (in favor of the U.S.)
2. Reserve Military Personnel
- Russia: 2,000,000 (ranked #4 in the world)
- United States: 799,500 (ranked #1 in the world)
- Difference: 1,200,500 people (in favor of Russia)
1. Active Military Personnel
- Russia: 1,320,000 (ranked #5 in the world)
- United States: 1,328,000 (ranked #3 in the world)
- Difference: 8,000 people (in favor of the U.S.)