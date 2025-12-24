S&P 500
Military

US vs Russia: The Clash of Superpower Armies Everyone Fears

By David Beren Published
US vs Russia: The Clash of Superpower Armies Everyone Fears

© STEKLO / Shutterstock.com

Key Points

  • Any United States and Russia military faceoff would be devastating for both sides. 
  • The Russian military has shown cracks in its strength and training during its war with Ukraine. 
  • The United States has a clear advantage with technology and naval power. 
  • Also: Discover “The Next NVIDIA” 

For decades, the United States and Russia have been military giants on opposite sides of the geopolitical spectrum. These two countries have large armies shaped by multiple conflicts and backed by impressive budgets and technological power. Each represents a different philosophy of warfare—one focused on global power projection and joint operations, the other based on land mass and brutal efficiency. When analysts imagine worst-case scenario conflicts among the world’s biggest powers, the U.S.-vs-Russia matchup dominates every serious discussion.

What makes a potential war between these two superpower armies so feared? For one, the scale of destruction that these countries could cause to one another, along with intervening nations, is quite formidable. Additionally, the historical experience, specific doctrines, and capability on both sides could lead to unimaginable consequences. Neither nation lacks the tools to rapidly escalate a conflict, including advanced air power, precision systems, and top-of-the-line electronic warfare. Even a conventional conflict would test the limits of modern warfare, but when taking into consideration that both of these powers have nuclear weapons, consequences grow exponentially more extreme on a life-or-death scale.

This post was updated on December 24, 2025 to provide a brief overview of the history between Russia and the U.S.

30. Global Firepower Power Index

Military artillery on the streets of night Moscow, Russia
Vyacheslav Argenberg / Moment via Getty Images

  • Russia: 0.0702 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • United States: 0.0699 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 1 spot (in favor of the U.S.) 

29. Mine Warfare Ships

DmitryPK / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Russia: 47 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • United States: 8 (ranked #15 in the world)
  • Difference: 39 ships (in favor of Russia) 

28. Special Mission Aircraft

American airforce base | Overlook the aircraft boneyard, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
Purplexsu / iStock via Getty Images

  • Russia: 145 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • United States: 695 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 550 aircraft (in favor of the U.S.) 

27. Dedicated Attack Aircraft

Sgt. Donald R. Allen, U.S. Air Force via Wikimedia Commons

  • Russia: 730 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • United States: 896 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 166 aircraft (in favor of the U.S.) 

26. Aerial Tankers

Aerial+refueling | The Blue Angels conduct aerial refueling operations with a KC-135 Stratotanker.
Official U.S. Navy Imagery / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

  • Russia: 19 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • United States: 606 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 587 aircraft (in favor of the U.S.) 

25. Transport Aircraft

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

  • Russia: 453 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • United States: 957 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 504 aircraft (in favor of the U.S.) 

24. Towed Artillery

russian towed artillery | Slot-hole muzzle brake of 152 mm howitzer of the russian production
Aterrassi / iStock via Getty Images

  • Russia: 8,356 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • United States: 1,267 (ranked #14 in the world)
  • Difference: 7,089 artillery units (in favor of Russia) 

23. Self-Propelled Artillery

Indiana+military | Indiana Guard Fires Historic Artillery Mission [Image 9 of 21]
Indiana Guard Fires Historic Artillery Mission [Image 9 of 21] by DVIDSHUB / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

  • Russia: 6,208 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • United States: 1,595 (ranked #5 in the world)
  • Difference: 4,613 artillery units (in favor of Russia) 

22. Helicopter Carriers

Nuclear ship, Military navy ship carrier full loading fighter jet aircraft and helicopter for patrol.
GreenOak / Shutterstock.com

  • Russia: 0 (ranked #145 in the world)
  • United States: 9 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 9 helicopter carriers (in favor of the U.S.) 

21. Corvettes 

Naval Gazer / Wikimedia Commons

  • Russia: 83 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • United States: 23 (ranked #4 in the world)
  • Difference: 60 corvettes (in favor of Russia) 

20. Frigates

russian frigate | missile frigate of Russian fleet
NickolayV / iStock via Getty Images

  • Russia: 12 (ranked #6 in the world)
  • United States: 0 (ranked #145 in the world)
  • Difference: 12 frigates (in favor of Russia) 

19. Patrol Vessels

usnavy / Flickr

  • Russia: 122 (ranked #8 in the world)
  • United States: 5 (ranked #56 in the world)
  • Difference: 117 patrol vessels (in favor of Russia) 

18. Mobile Rocket Projectors 

russian Mobile rocket projector | Armament of Russia
Svetlana Dyachkova / iStock via Getty Images

  • Russia: 3,065 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • United States: 694 (ranked #7 in the world)
  • Difference: 2,371 mobile rocket projectors (in favor of Russia) 

17. Armored Vehicles

Desert tan US Military armored High Mobility Multi-Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV) often used in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq parked in a gravel lot with a blue sky and green grass in the background.
Ryanzo W. Perez / Shutterstock.com

  • Russia: 161,382 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • United States: 360,069 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 198,687 armored vehicles (in favor of the U.S.) 

16. Fighter Aircraft

US+air+force | US Air Force Thunderbird Aerial Demonstration Team, F-16 Fighting Falcons
US Air Force Thunderbird Aerial Demonstration Team, F-16 Fighting Falcons by Beverly & Pack / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

  • Russia: 809 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • United States: 1,854 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 1,045 fighter aircraft (in favor of the U.S.) 

15. Attack Helicopters

Alex Beltyukov / Wikimedia Commons

  • Russia: 559 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • United States: 1,000 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 441 attack helicopters (in favor of the U.S.) 

14. Destroyers

usnavy / Flickr

  • Russia: 14 (ranked #4 in the world)
  • United States: 75 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 61 destroyers (in favor of the U.S.) 

13. Submarines

October 20, 2009 - The fast-attack submarine USS Los Angeles (SSN 688) transits near Apra Harbor, Guam after returning from an underway period.
Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

  • Russia: 65 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • United States: 64 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • Difference: 1 submarine (in favor of Russia.) 

12. Aircraft Carriers

Newport News, Virginia, August 25, 2013 - The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) pulls out of Newport News Shipyard.
Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

  • Russia: 2 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • United States: 11 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 9 aircraft carriers (in favor of the U.S.) 

11. Fleet Strength

usnavy / Flickr

  • Russia: 781 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • United States: 472 (ranked #4 in the world)
  • Difference: 309 ships (in favor of Russia) 

10. Tank Strength

Armata T-14 main russian battle tank
stocktributor / iStock via Getty Images

  • Russia: 14,777 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • United States: 4,657 (ranked #5 in the world)
  • Difference: 10,120 tanks (in favor of Russia) 

9. Helicopters

Alex Beltyukov / Wikimedia Commons

  • Russia: 1,547 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • United States: 5,737 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 4,190 helicopters (in favor of the U.S.) 

8. Total Aircraft

Oleg V. Belyakov / Wikimedia Commons

  • Russia: 4,255 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • United States: 13,209 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 8,954 aircraft (in favor of the U.S.) 

7. Defense Budget

Veterans Day. US soldiers. US army. USA patch flag on the US military uniform. United States Armed Forces.
Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

  • Russia: $109,000,000,000 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • United States: $831,781,000,000 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: $722,781,000,000 (in favor of the U.S.) 

6. Paramilitary Forces

Russian+Paramilitary | Vyborg, Russia
ninara / Flickr

  • Russia: 250,000 (ranked #8 in the world)
  • United States: 0 (ranked #145 in the world)
  • Difference: 250,000 paramilitary personnel (in favor of Russia) 

5. Reaching Military Age Annually

Somali Training
AMISOM Public Information / Wikimedia Commons

  • Russia: 1,275,290 (ranked #18 in the world)
  • United States: 4,415,647 (ranked #5 in the world)
  • Difference: 3,140,357 people (in favor of the U.S.) 

4. Fit-For-Service

Military parade of American troops. A warship with sailors on the deck against the background of the us flag. American fleet. The naval forces of America. Protection of the country&#039;s water borders.
FOTOGRIN / Shutterstock.com

  • Russia: 46,477,247 (ranked #10 in the world)
  • United States: 123,977,768 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • Difference: 77,500,521 people (in favor of the U.S.) 

3. Available Manpower

Andrey Rykov / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Russia: 69,432,472 (ranked #9 in the world)
  • United States: 149,452,652 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • Difference: 80,020,180 people (in favor of the U.S.) 

2. Reserve Military Personnel

Константин Алыш (Konstantin Alysh) / CC BY 4.0 DEED / Wikimedia Commons

  • Russia: 2,000,000 (ranked #4 in the world)
  • United States: 799,500 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 1,200,500 people (in favor of Russia) 

1. Active Military Personnel

DanielBendjy / E+ via Getty Images

  • Russia: 1,320,000 (ranked #5 in the world)
  • United States: 1,328,000 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • Difference: 8,000 people (in favor of the U.S.) 

 

