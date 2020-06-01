America's 10 Fastest Growing Cities Douglas A. McIntyre

The U.S. Census Bureau has just issued its “City and Town Population Totals: 2010–2019” report. Among the data collected and sorted are measures of the fastest-growing towns and cities. These are done by both the absolute population added and by percentage gains.

The cities and towns are called “geographic areas” by the Census. Only places with populations over 50,000 were ranked. The period used was April 1, 2010, through July 1, 2019.

Each of the 10 fastest-growing cities has added more than a third to their populations since 2010. Most are relatively small. Four have populations over 100,000. Only two have a population of over 200,000.

Not surprisingly, five of the cities are in Texas, which has been the fastest-growing state for years. It is currently the second-largest state by population, at 28,995,881. That is up by 15% from 2010 to 2019. Almost 9% of the people who live in the United States live in Texas. That puts it behind California, which has a population of 39,512,223.

The fastest-growing city is Frisco, Texas. Its population over the period was up 71.1% to 200,490. No other city has a growth rate that approaches it. Frisco is located just north of Dallas.

The second fastest-growing city was Buckeye City, Arizona. Its population rose 56.6% to 79,620. Buckeye is just west of Phoenix.

The third fastest-growing city is New Braunfels, Texas. Its population increased 56.4% to 90,209. It is located between Austin and San Antonio.

The fourth fastest-growing city is McKinney City, Texas. Its population rose by 51.9% to 199,177. It is located northeast of Dallas.

The fifth fastest-growing city over the period was South Jordan City, Utah, where the population grew by 51.8% to 76,598. It is just south of Salt Lake City.

These are the 10 fastest-growing cities in America.