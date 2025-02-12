Investing

Philippe Laffont (Coatue Management) Stock Portfolio Tracker

Philippe Laffont is the founder and portfolio manager of Coatue Management, a hedge fund and venture capital firm that maintains a focus on technology-themed investing and lifecycle investing. Coatue Management, which has $46 billion in assets under management, has invested in companies such as privately held Tik Tok-parent Bytedance, Snapchat parent Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) and music-streaming service Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT), among others.

A so-called Tiger Cub after having worked for Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management hedge fund, Laffont founded Coatue Management in 1999. He has amassed a net worth of $6.5 billion, serves on the board of AppZen, an AI-powered automation and invoice management platform, and is also an angel investor. 

Laffont’s long-only portfolio has 81 positions spanning six market sectors, the most of which are concentrated in the information technology sector (52.9%). His holdings are well balanced, with his top two positions — Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) — accounting for just 15.66% of his overall portfolio. In 2024, Laffont ranked 6th overall in Institutional Investor’s “23rd Annual Ranking of the Highest-Earning Hedge Fund Managers.”

Coatue Management Management Portfolio

Stock Ticker Shares Held  % of Portfolio Change in Shares  % Change % of Ownership Position First Opened
Meta Platforms Inc META 3,694,259 7.86% -488,068 -11.67% 0.14% Q3 2013
Amazon.com Inc AMZN 11,269,029 7.80% 496,218 4.61% 0.11% Q4 2009
Constellation Energy Corp CEG 7,726,108 7.46% 2,818,223 57.42% 2.47% Q1 2024
Microsoft Corp MSFT 3,852,860 6.16% 151,206 4.08% 0.05% Q3 2021
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM 9,365,760 6.04% -2,027,942 -17.80% 0.04% Q1 2023
Eaton Corporation PLC ETN 4,638,702 5.71% 363,764 8.51% 1.17% Q2 2023
NVIDIA Corp NVDA 10,138,161 4.57% -3,616,286 -26.29% 0.04% Q3 2016
GE Vernova Inc GEV 3,943,157 3.74% 611,126 18.34% 1.43% Q2 2024
Adobe Inc ADBE 1,684,236 3.24% -159,685 -8.66% 0.38% Q3 2022
Nu Holdings Ltd NU 62,800,630 3.18% 3,658,025 6.19% 1.36% Q2 2023
Vertiv Holdings Co VRT 7,716,123 2.85% -1,326,789 -14.67% 2.06% Q2 2023
Broadcom Inc AVGO 4,323,026 2.77% 1,488,666 52.52% 0.09% Q1 2024
Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD 4,249,190 2.59% -2,029,968 -32.33% 0.26% Q1 2022
PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL 8,257,928 2.39% 2,192,418 36.15% 0.82% Q1 2016
Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL 3,682,229 2.27% 917,720 33.20% 0.06% Q4 2022
Tesla Inc TSLA 2,234,189 2.17% 595,836 36.37% 0.07% Q1 2020
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG 1,094,176 2.00% 67,122 6.54% 0.31% Q3 2023
Netflix Inc NFLX 612,323 1.61% No Change 0.14% Q4 2012
Cadence Design Systems Inc CDNS 1,326,099 1.34% 1,326,099 New 0.48% Q3 2024
KKR & Co Inc KKR 2,719,255 1.32% 2,719,255 New 0.31% Q3 2024
PDD Holdings Inc – ADR PDD 2,587,536 1.30% 2,279,835 740.93% 0.21% Q4 2021
First Citizens BancShares Inc (Delaware) Class A FCNCA 185,752 1.27% -22,612 -10.85% 1.43% Q1 2023
Vistra Corp VST 2,828,662 1.25% -1,156,715 -29.02% 0.83% Q1 2024
Lam Research Corp LRCX 4,046,370 1.23% -528,060 -11.54% 0.03% Q3 2022
JD.Com Inc JD 8,248,048 1.23% 8,223,493 33490.10% 0.62% Q3 2019

