Philippe Laffont (Coatue Management) Stock Portfolio Tracker

Philippe Laffont is the founder and portfolio manager of Coatue Management, a hedge fund and venture capital firm that maintains a focus on technology-themed investing and lifecycle investing. Coatue Management, which has $46 billion in assets under management, has invested in companies such as privately held Tik Tok-parent Bytedance, Snapchat parent Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) and music-streaming service Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT), among others.
A so-called Tiger Cub after having worked for Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management hedge fund, Laffont founded Coatue Management in 1999. He has amassed a net worth of $6.5 billion, serves on the board of AppZen, an AI-powered automation and invoice management platform, and is also an angel investor.
Laffont’s long-only portfolio has 81 positions spanning six market sectors, the most of which are concentrated in the information technology sector (52.9%). His holdings are well balanced, with his top two positions — Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) — accounting for just 15.66% of his overall portfolio. In 2024, Laffont ranked 6th overall in Institutional Investor’s “23rd Annual Ranking of the Highest-Earning Hedge Fund Managers.”
Coatue Management Management Portfolio
|Stock
|Ticker
|Shares Held
|% of Portfolio
|Change in Shares
|% Change
|% of Ownership
|Position First Opened
|Meta Platforms Inc
|META
|3,694,259
|7.86%
|-488,068
|-11.67%
|0.14%
|Q3 2013
|Amazon.com Inc
|AMZN
|11,269,029
|7.80%
|496,218
|4.61%
|0.11%
|Q4 2009
|Constellation Energy Corp
|CEG
|7,726,108
|7.46%
|2,818,223
|57.42%
|2.47%
|Q1 2024
|Microsoft Corp
|MSFT
|3,852,860
|6.16%
|151,206
|4.08%
|0.05%
|Q3 2021
|Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.
|TSM
|9,365,760
|6.04%
|-2,027,942
|-17.80%
|0.04%
|Q1 2023
|Eaton Corporation PLC
|ETN
|4,638,702
|5.71%
|363,764
|8.51%
|1.17%
|Q2 2023
|NVIDIA Corp
|NVDA
|10,138,161
|4.57%
|-3,616,286
|-26.29%
|0.04%
|Q3 2016
|GE Vernova Inc
|GEV
|3,943,157
|3.74%
|611,126
|18.34%
|1.43%
|Q2 2024
|Adobe Inc
|ADBE
|1,684,236
|3.24%
|-159,685
|-8.66%
|0.38%
|Q3 2022
|Nu Holdings Ltd
|NU
|62,800,630
|3.18%
|3,658,025
|6.19%
|1.36%
|Q2 2023
|Vertiv Holdings Co
|VRT
|7,716,123
|2.85%
|-1,326,789
|-14.67%
|2.06%
|Q2 2023
|Broadcom Inc
|AVGO
|4,323,026
|2.77%
|1,488,666
|52.52%
|0.09%
|Q1 2024
|Advanced Micro Devices Inc
|AMD
|4,249,190
|2.59%
|-2,029,968
|-32.33%
|0.26%
|Q1 2022
|PayPal Holdings Inc
|PYPL
|8,257,928
|2.39%
|2,192,418
|36.15%
|0.82%
|Q1 2016
|Alphabet Inc Class A
|GOOGL
|3,682,229
|2.27%
|917,720
|33.20%
|0.06%
|Q4 2022
|Tesla Inc
|TSLA
|2,234,189
|2.17%
|595,836
|36.37%
|0.07%
|Q1 2020
|Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
|ISRG
|1,094,176
|2.00%
|67,122
|6.54%
|0.31%
|Q3 2023
|Netflix Inc
|NFLX
|612,323
|1.61%
|No Change
|0.14%
|Q4 2012
|Cadence Design Systems Inc
|CDNS
|1,326,099
|1.34%
|1,326,099
|New
|0.48%
|Q3 2024
|KKR & Co Inc
|KKR
|2,719,255
|1.32%
|2,719,255
|New
|0.31%
|Q3 2024
|PDD Holdings Inc – ADR
|PDD
|2,587,536
|1.30%
|2,279,835
|740.93%
|0.21%
|Q4 2021
|First Citizens BancShares Inc (Delaware) Class A
|FCNCA
|185,752
|1.27%
|-22,612
|-10.85%
|1.43%
|Q1 2023
|Vistra Corp
|VST
|2,828,662
|1.25%
|-1,156,715
|-29.02%
|0.83%
|Q1 2024
|Lam Research Corp
|LRCX
|4,046,370
|1.23%
|-528,060
|-11.54%
|0.03%
|Q3 2022
|JD.Com Inc
|JD
|8,248,048
|1.23%
|8,223,493
|33490.10%
|0.62%
|Q3 2019
