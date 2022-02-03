This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

It has been about two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and two months since the U.S. was hit with omicron – a variant shown to be four times more infectious than the delta variant, which itself is twice as infectious as the original strain. The highly contagious omicron variant has sent infection rates soaring to new all-time highs in the United States, more than doubling the previous record set in January 2021.

Over the past seven days alone, over 3.6 million new infections were reported across the 50 states, or 110.4 for every 10,000 people. The recent surge in cases is affecting different states at different times, however, and currently, some parts of the country are far more dangerous than others. (COVID-19 these are the states fighting it most successfully.)

To find the most dangerous state for COVID-19, 24/7 Wall St. used data from federal, state, and local sources as of Feb. 1, 2022. Currently, Alaska ranks as the most dangerous state for the virus, with 16,629 new cases reported in the last seven days, or 227 cases for every 10,000 people.

Other states with especially high COVID-19 infection rates in recent days include Kentucky, Washington, Oklahoma, and South Carolina. Some of these states have reported an average of over 10,000 new cases per day in the past week. (These are the states getting the most COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government.)

Encouragingly, the average number of new daily cases has fallen in the vast majority of states between the past seven days and the seven days prior. Many public health experts speculate that the omicron variant may have already peaked in the U.S. However, it is important to note that cases remain high, and hospitalizations and deaths typically lag behind the infection rate.

