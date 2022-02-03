This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Nearly two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of over 890,000 Americans. Despite early indications that the omicron variant, which reached the U.S. on Dec. 1, 2021, would be less severe, deaths have continued to surge in the United States.

Since the emergence of the omicron variant, the population-adjusted death toll in the United States has eclipsed that of other large, wealthy nations, including Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. In the past seven days alone, the virus has claimed the lives of nearly 17,500 Americans across the 50 states, or about 0.5 deaths for every 10,000 people.

COVID-19 fatality rates vary considerably from state to state, however, and in some parts of the country, the population-adjusted death rate over the past week is nearly double the national average. (Find out also how COVID fatality rates compare with other deadly diseases.)

To find the deadliest state for COVID-19, 24/7 Wall St. used data from federal, state, and local sources as of Feb. 1, 2022. Currently, Ohio ranks as the deadliest state for the virus, with 1,084 deaths reported in the last seven days, or 0.93 for every 10,000 people.

Other states with especially high COVID-19 deaths rates over the past week include Indiana, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Illinois. Some of these states have reported an average of over 100 deaths per day over the past seven days.

Encouragingly, the average number of daily deaths has fallen in a little over half all states between the past seven days and the seven days prior. Many public health experts speculate that the omicron variant may have already peaked in the U.S. However, it is important to note that cases remain high, and hospitalizations and deaths typically lag behind the infection rate. (These are states where COVID-19 cases are climbing fastest.)

