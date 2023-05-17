Best Movies to Stream on Hulu Right Now

Hulu was launched in 2007 by partners including Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation and NBCUniversal. The Walt Disney Company acquired a controlling interest in the company in 2019 and today owns 67% of the company (the rest still belongs to NBCUniversal, but they will relinquish their interest to Disney in 2024).

Considering its Disney connection, it’s hardly surprising that Hulu streams a lot of Disney product, animated and otherwise. But that’s hardly all that’s on offer.

To determine the best movies to stream on Hulu this May, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of early May 2023, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, and ruled out documentaries. Data on streaming availability, also current as of early May, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood. Directorial credits are from IMDb.

Among the platform's animation offerings this month are "Anastasia," "How to Train Your Dragon 2," "Alita: Battle Angel," and "Shrek" – the last of these being one of the most influential animation franchises ever, and one selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Film Registry in 2020. Another successful animated franchise, Despicable Me, and the live-action Hunger Games franchise are each represented by two movies on this month's schedule.

Gay themes are addressed in two movies in distinctly different genres – the rom-com “Happiest Season” and the drama “The Miseducation of Cameron Post.” Horror films weigh in with “Haunt,” “It,” “Haunt,” and the raucous zombie-film send-up “Little Monsters.” The latter two are the only movies on the list with a perfect 100% score from Rotten Tomatoes audiences.

Robbery gone wrong is the theme of “Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead” and “Bottle Rocket,” while time loops are the plot motivator for “Groundhog Day” and “Palm Springs.”