A Porsche 917K Sold For More Than Any Car Ever Used in the Movies

The Porsche 917 is a race car that was produced by German manufacturer Porsche. The 917 was introduced in 1969 and was used in the World Sportscar Championship and at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The model is also famous for its use in the 1971 film Le Mans, starring Steve McQueen.

The 917K was the most successful variant of the 917, with victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1970 and 1971. In 2001, a 917K sold for $14 million, making it the most expensive car from a movie ever sold at auction.

The 917 is considered one of the most important and influential sports cars of all time. Its impact on motorsport can still be seen today, with modern cars such as the Porsche 911 GT1 and Audi R8 LMS sharing its DNA.

The 917K is also significant for its use in the 1971 film Le Mans. The car was driven by Steve McQueen, who was also the film’s producer. The film is considered one of the greatest racing films of all time, and the 917K played a large role in its success.

In recent years, the 917K has become one of the most sought-after collector cars. Its combination of rarity, race provenance, and Hollywood pedigree make it one of the most desirable cars on the market.

If you’re lucky enough to own a 917K, you can be sure that you have one of the most valuable and iconic cars in the world.

This article was written with the assistance of A.I. technology, and has been edited and fact-checked by Colman Andrews.