Tim Allen's Unbelievable Car Collection Is Even Better Than You Thought Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Tim Allen rose to fame through stand-up comedy and then television and movies, but he has always had a love for cars ever since he was a young boy, a love he inherited from his father. Like most car collectors, Allen keeps his collection private and modifies his cars, so it is difficult to estimate how many cars he has and their total value. However, he is among the most active in driving the cars in his collection, so it is not uncommon to see him touring around town in a new automobile every once in a while. If you’ve ever wondered what is included in Allen’s car collection, or if you never knew he had one and are excited to learn more, here is Tim Allen’s car collection.

Tim Allen’s Car Collection

Tim Allen’s love for cars goes beyond collections, he has even participated in a number of races, including endurance racing and the 24 Hours at Daytona. Allen’s collection consists of mostly Fords (NYSE:F) and Chevrolets (NYSE:GM), a testament to his home-grown and love of his country. He keeps his cars stored in a former paint shop in Southern California. He has said he’d like to sell a number of the cars in his collection and has actually sold a few in the last couple of years, so it is very difficult to ever have a definite list of the cars he owns. That’s why we won’t try to list every single one. For this list, we will include a bit of everything, along with some information about each car and its estimated value.

#15 1996 Chevrolet Impala

Source: DarthArt / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Value: $3,000

The Impala is among the best-selling American-made vehicles in the United States and was even awarded first place among affordable cars by U.S. News & World Report. This particular vehicle was actually built bespoke just for Allen by Chevrolet themselves. It was a collaborative effort between Chevrolet and Specialty Vehicles manager Jon Moss.

#14 1950 Cadillac Sixty Special

Source: kurmyshov / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Value: $5,000

The Sixty Special is the top-of-the-line luxury version of Cadillac’s previous cars. Allen restored his version from top to bottom, so it runs and feels even better than it did when it rolled off the assembly line. Some of the most iconic vehicles in movies and television were Cadillac Sixty Specials, due to their recognizable design and luxurious ride.

#13 1996 LT5 Impala SS

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Value: $13,000

Allen actually built this car for his show, Home Improvement, along with interior parts from Cadillac and Jaguar fittings. He also installed a new 427 ZR1 motor. He has featured the vehicle on a few different auto programs and shows, calling it “frighteningly fast”.

#12 1956 Ford F100

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Value: $25,000

This was the first year that the F-series offered seat belts, and is the generation of the Ford F-series during which the popular Ford trucks received their designations. Allen bought this old American treasure at an auction in Arizona for just $78,000. He said he bought it just because the price was such a bargain. The car he drove in the final season of his show The Last Man Standing” was his own 1956 Ford F100.

#11 1962 Chevrolet 409 Bel Air

Source: Public Domain / Library of Congress

Value: $34,000

The 1962 Bel Air became very popular at drag race events and helped usher in the muscle car culture in America. The Chargers and the Mustangs that would come in later years would take their inspiration from the Chevrolet 409, but back in the day, it was an icon of American car culture and happy living, even being featured in Surfin’ Safari by the Beach Boys.

#10 1946 Ford Convertible

Source: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Value: $40,000

The 1946 version of the Ford Convertible is a remake of a car they made in 1942 before World War II began, and as one of the first car producers to resume production after the war, Ford hit the ground running with this treasure. Allen’s model has been completely restored, bringing it back to its former glory.

#9 1933 Ford Roadster

Source: schlol / Getty Images

Value: $44,000

Allen used this car as a prop in his show Home Improvement. Apparently, he loved it so much that he refitted it and kept it after the show finished. It’s easy to see why. The 1933 Roadster is a relic of the earliest times of American automobile history. It still shows the influences and design of the early Ford family. It was so popular that other models and styles were based on this design.

#8 1971 Chevrolet Nova

Value : $80,000

Allen saw this car while he was driving one day. He fell in love on the spot so he flagged the other driver down, eventually stopping to talk with him, and he offered to buy the car right there on the spot. He says it’s the sexiest car he owns, and his wife calls it a “guy magnet.” This car appeared in the movie Zoom and Death Proof.

#7 1966 Mustang Shelby GT350H

Source: SvetlanaSF / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Value : $297,000

This comes from the very first generation of the Shelby Mustang, which launched in 1965. Of this particular car, only 50 were ever produced and Allen says it is powered by the American version of the Ferrari engine. The original Shelby was specifically not designed with the comfort or ease of driving in mind, being directed primarily toward amateur and professional racers.

#6 1968 Chevrolet Camaro 427 COPO

Value : $302,900

Allen says he dreamt of this car all the time during his teenage years. When he eventually was able to buy one for himself he upgraded it with a Corvette 427 engine that can pump out 505 horsepower. By itself, the Camaro 427 COPO is a rare and valuable car among muscle car enthusiasts and car collectors. The COPO designation means that the dealership ordered it from the manufacturer with high-performance parts and upgrades that aren’t available to the general public.

#5 1965 Jaguar E-Type

Source: Bim / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Value : $280,000

The E-Type is now considered an icon of the car racing world, being made famous by its beautiful body style, high performance, and advanced technology. According to legend, Enzo Ferrari himself called the car “the most beautiful car ever made.” But even if the story isn’t true, the E-Type has earned enough accolades to prove the sentiment true. It won The Daily Telegraph’s award for the Most Beautiful Car of all time, among other awards including top car of the 1960s. Allen said this is his all-time favorite car and the closest one to his heart.

#4 1986 Ford RS200

Source: gopixa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Value : $550,000

This is the first and only rally car on this list. There are many celebrity car collectors, but few of them have a rally car as part of their lineup. This particular model was the basis for Ford’s Group B rally car that participated in world competitions including the World Rally Championship. With 580 horsepower, this nimble little beast can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds.

#3 1967 Porsche 911S SWB

Source: simonbradfield / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Value : $912,500

The Porsche 911 is among the most successful competition cars ever made, being raced by a variety of teams and companies in many different competitions. It came in fifth place in a 1999 poll to determine the Car of the Century. Allen’s 1967 Porsche is from the very first generation of the 911, and the SWB variant is made especially for hardcore and professional drivers, fine-tuning the car for more intense and knowledgeable driving experiences.

#2 1965 Shelby Cobra

Source: Gaschwald / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Value: $1,500,000

The Shelby Cobra is actually a car made and sold by AC Cars in the United Kingdom and is known as the AC Cobra outside the United States. It is a British sports car with a Ford V8 engine under the hood. It was Carroll Shelby himself who asked the company if they could modify one of their roadster car models to include a Ford engine. There were less than a thousand of the Shelby Cobra produced.

#1 1966 Ferrari 330 GTC

Source: Noodia / Wikimedia Commons

Value: $3,410,000

Finally, this is the most expensive car in Tim Allen’s collection. There were only 600 of the 330 GT ever made, and this one made an appearance on his show, Home Improvement. It is said that the 330 GTC was the first Ferrari in which drivers could actually listen to and enjoy the radio because it was so much quieter and easier to drive.

