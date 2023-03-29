The Best Horror Movie This Century, According to Online Ratings

This article was written with the assistance of A.I. technology, and has been edited and fact-checked by Colman Andrews .

According to online ratings, “Get Out” is the best horror movie of the 21st century. Jordan Peele’s film has a 98% Tomatometer score and an 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, plus a 7.7/10 rating on IMDB. These numbers solidify the position of “Get Out” as not only one of the best horror movies of the 2000s, but one of the best movies, period.

The horror genre has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years, with low or mid-budget horror movies often finding success at the box office, and becoming cult classics along the way. “Get Out” is a prime example.

The film is a social thriller that deals with race relations in America while it tells its horror tale. Peele has said that he was influenced by movies like “The Twilight Zone” and “The Stepford Wives” when making the movie. These influences are evident in the film, which features a number of twists and turns that keep the viewer engaged.

“Get Out” is a masterfully crafted film that is sure to entertain horror fans for years to come.

