The Best Horror Movies of All Time

Horror films have existed as long as motion pictures. The genre has evolved since the first horror short in 1896.

Early silent films invoked fear through a villain like a vampire or demon. Modern horror encompasses many subgenres, sometimes without a classic monster. Psychological horror uses suspense and mental disturbances to scare without a visible villain.

To identify the best horror movies, 24/7 Tempo reviewed over 17,000 films based on IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes audience and critic scores. Movies from the 1920s through today were included.

The list includes silent films like “Nosferatu,” Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds,” cult classics like “The Evil Dead,” and recent Oscar-winner “Get Out” – with some horror comedies too.

Today there are more horror films than ever thanks to streaming services showcasing indie and niche subgenres. Fans now have many top-notch scary options at their fingertips, including horror TV series.