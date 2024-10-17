Red and Blue Counties Want More Corporate Action on Climate Change PamelaJoeMcFarlane / Getty Images

Nationwide, 68.9% of Americans think corporations and industry should do more to address global warming.

In some counties, much larger shares want corporate action on climate change.

16 of the top 50 counties are in the Northeast.

17 of the top 50 counties are considered relatively high or very high risk for natural disaster.

In their semi-annual survey, Yale asked participants if they think “corporations and industry should be doing more, less, or currently doing the right amount to address global warming”. While nationwide 68.9% of Americans think corporations and industry should do more to address global warming, large regional disparities persist throughout the country.

In Manhattan, 81.3% of residents believe corporations should do more to address climate change, the most of any county nationwide. Meanwhile, in Wyoming County in southwest West Virginia, just 53.1% of residents believe corporations should do more to address climate change, the least of any county. On average, 72.4% of residents in the Northeast believe corporations should do more to address climate change, compared to 70.6% of residents in the West, 67.8% in the Midwest, and 66.6% in the South. While many climate change opinions fall along political lines, the places that want more corporate action on climate change are a mix of red and blue counties.

To determine the counties that want corporate action on climate change the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that “corporations and industry should be doing more” to address global warming in 2023. Supplemental data on median household income and the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and is for 2022. Data on natural hazard risk rating is from FEMA.

50. Broomfield County, CO

bauhaus1000 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 75.3%

75.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.7%

79.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.4%

58.4% Median household income: $117,541

$117,541 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Broomfield

49. Sonoma County, CA

KarenWibbs / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 75.3%

75.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.9%

78.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.8%

37.8% Median household income: $99,266

$99,266 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Santa Rosa

48. Travis County, TX

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 75.3%

75.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.4%

83.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.8%

53.8% Median household income: $92,731

$92,731 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Austin

47. Hennepin County, MN

JenniferPhotographyImaging / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 75.4%

75.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.1%

81.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.6%

52.6% Median household income: $92,595

$92,595 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Minneapolis

46. Marin County, CA

Spondylolithesis / Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 75.4%

75.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.5%

82.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 61.1%

61.1% Median household income: $142,019

$142,019 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: San Rafael

45. Orange County, NC

BSPollard / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 75.5%

75.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.8%

80.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 61.7%

61.7% Median household income: $85,785

$85,785 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Hillsborough

44. Dupage County, IL

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 75.6%

75.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.4%

79.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.1%

51.1% Median household income: $107,035

$107,035 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Wheaton

43. Fairfax City, VA

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 75.8%

75.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%

81.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.1%

60.1% Median household income: $128,708

$128,708 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Fairfax

42. Chester County, PA

Robert Kirk / Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 75.8%

75.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.0%

79.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.1%

56.1% Median household income: $118,574

$118,574 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: West Chester

41. Mora County, NM

JannHuizenga / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 75.9%

75.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%

81.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.6%

20.6% Median household income: $40,231

$40,231 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Mora

40. Charlottesville City, VA

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 75.9%

75.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%

81.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.9%

58.9% Median household income: $67,177

$67,177 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Charlottesville

39. King County, WA

thyegn / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 75.9%

75.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%

83.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.8%

54.8% Median household income: $116,340

$116,340 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Seattle

38. Fulton County, GA

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.0%

76.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.5%

80.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.1%

57.1% Median household income: $86,267

$86,267 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Atlanta

37. Santa Clara County, CA

NicolasMcComber / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.1%

76.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.4%

83.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.3%

55.3% Median household income: $153,792

$153,792 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: San Jose

36. Morris County, NJ

arlutz73 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.1%

76.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.2%

80.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.1%

57.1% Median household income: $130,808

$130,808 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Morristown

35. Falls Church City, VA

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.3%

76.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.3%

81.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 78.9%

78.9% Median household income: $164,536

$164,536 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Falls Church

34. Cook County, IL

JaySi / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.4%

76.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.9%

79.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.3%

41.3% Median household income: $78,304

$78,304 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Chicago

33. Hudson County, NJ

OlegAlbinsky / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.4%

76.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%

81.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.6%

46.6% Median household income: $86,854

$86,854 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Jersey City

32. Johnson County, IA

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.4%

76.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.3%

79.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.1%

54.1% Median household income: $72,977

$72,977 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Iowa City

31. Hampshire County, MA

Douglas Rissing / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.4%

76.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.1%

81.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.4%

50.4% Median household income: $84,025

$84,025 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Northampton

30. Washington County, OR

Alexander Fattal / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.4%

76.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.0%

81.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.8%

45.8% Median household income: $100,121

$100,121 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Hillsboro

29. Burlington County, NJ

dougtone / Flickr

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.5%

76.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.2%

78.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.1%

41.1% Median household income: $102,615

$102,615 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Mount Holly

28. Somerset County, NJ

DougSchneiderPhoto / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.5%

76.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.0%

81.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.3%

57.3% Median household income: $131,948

$131,948 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Somerville

27. Baltimore City, MD

zodebala / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.5%

76.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.7%

81.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.9%

34.9% Median household income: $58,349

$58,349 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Baltimore

26. Mercer County, NJ

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.6%

76.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.0%

80.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.2%

44.2% Median household income: $92,697

$92,697 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Trenton

25. Ramsey County, MN

Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.8%

76.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%

81.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.7%

44.7% Median household income: $78,108

$78,108 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Saint Paul

24. Tompkins County, NY

BenjaminSullivan / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.8%

76.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%

81.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.5%

57.5% Median household income: $69,995

$69,995 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Ithaca

23. Western Connecticut Planning Region, CT

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.9%

76.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%

81.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.2%

54.2% Median household income: $118,930

$118,930 FEMA disaster risk level: N/A

N/A County seat: N/A

22. Middlesex County, MA

stresstensor / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.9%

76.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.6%

79.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.5%

58.5% Median household income: $121,304

$121,304 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Lowell

21. Durham County, NC

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.9%

76.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.4%

81.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.9%

51.9% Median household income: $74,927

$74,927 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Durham

20. Richmond City, VA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 77.0%

77.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.1%

83.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.1%

44.1% Median household income: $59,606

$59,606 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Richmond

19. Montgomery County, PA

Linda Bielko / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 77.1%

77.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.1%

79.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.4%

51.4% Median household income: $107,441

$107,441 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Norristown

18. Bergen County, NJ

andykazie / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 77.4%

77.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.0%

83.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.7%

51.7% Median household income: $118,714

$118,714 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Hackensack

17. Norfolk County, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 77.4%

77.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.2%

80.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.3%

56.3% Median household income: $120,621

$120,621 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Dedham

16. Dane County, WI

rahimageworks / Flickr

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 77.4%

77.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.0%

81.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.0%

54.0% Median household income: $84,297

$84,297 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Madison

15. Washtenaw County, MI

TracieMichelle / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 77.9%

77.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.8%

82.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.4%

57.4% Median household income: $84,245

$84,245 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Ann Arbor

14. Philadelphia County, PA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 77.9%

77.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%

80.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.6%

33.6% Median household income: $57,537

$57,537 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Philadelphia

13. Arlington County, VA

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 78.1%

78.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%

83.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 76.8%

76.8% Median household income: $137,387

$137,387 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Arlington

12. Denver County, CO

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 78.2%

78.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.2%

83.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.2%

54.2% Median household income: $85,853

$85,853 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Denver

11. Multnomah County, OR

JPLDesigns / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 78.3%

78.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.0%

83.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.7%

47.7% Median household income: $83,668

$83,668 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Portland

10. Suffolk County, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 78.4%

78.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.3%

82.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2%

49.2% Median household income: $87,669

$87,669 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Boston

9. Santa Cruz County, CA

benedek / Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 78.6%

78.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.5%

83.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.5%

42.5% Median household income: $104,409

$104,409 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Santa Cruz

8. Alameda County, CA

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 79.1%

79.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.1%

86.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.9%

50.9% Median household income: $122,488

$122,488 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Oakland

7. San Mateo County, CA

SpVVK / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 79.3%

79.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%

84.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.9%

52.9% Median household income: $149,907

$149,907 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Redwood City

6. Alexandria City, VA

alchemist_x / Flickr

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 79.7%

79.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 85.6%

85.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.0%

66.0% Median household income: $113,179

$113,179 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Alexandria

5. San Francisco County, CA

Nicolas McComber / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 79.7%

79.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 87.1%

87.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.8%

59.8% Median household income: $136,689

$136,689 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: San Francisco City and County

4. Dekalb County, GA

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 80.0%

80.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.7%

84.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.7%

46.7% Median household income: $76,044

$76,044 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Decatur

3. Montgomery County, MD

Grandbrothers / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 80.0%

80.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.2%

84.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.0%

60.0% Median household income: $125,583

$125,583 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Rockville

2. District of Columbia, DC

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 81.2%

81.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.7%

86.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.6%

62.6% Median household income: $101,722

$101,722 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Washington

1. New York County, NY

gregobagel / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 81.3%

81.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%

84.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.8%

62.8% Median household income: $99,880

$99,880 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Manhattan

