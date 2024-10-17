Red and Blue Counties Want More Corporate Action on Climate Change

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- Nationwide, 68.9% of Americans think corporations and industry should do more to address global warming.
- In some counties, much larger shares want corporate action on climate change.
- 16 of the top 50 counties are in the Northeast.
- 17 of the top 50 counties are considered relatively high or very high risk for natural disaster.
In their semi-annual survey, Yale asked participants if they think “corporations and industry should be doing more, less, or currently doing the right amount to address global warming”. While nationwide 68.9% of Americans think corporations and industry should do more to address global warming, large regional disparities persist throughout the country.
In Manhattan, 81.3% of residents believe corporations should do more to address climate change, the most of any county nationwide. Meanwhile, in Wyoming County in southwest West Virginia, just 53.1% of residents believe corporations should do more to address climate change, the least of any county. On average, 72.4% of residents in the Northeast believe corporations should do more to address climate change, compared to 70.6% of residents in the West, 67.8% in the Midwest, and 66.6% in the South. While many climate change opinions fall along political lines, the places that want more corporate action on climate change are a mix of red and blue counties.
To determine the counties that want corporate action on climate change the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that “corporations and industry should be doing more” to address global warming in 2023. Supplemental data on median household income and the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and is for 2022. Data on natural hazard risk rating is from FEMA.
50. Broomfield County, CO
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 75.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.4%
- Median household income: $117,541
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Broomfield
49. Sonoma County, CA
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 75.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.8%
- Median household income: $99,266
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Santa Rosa
48. Travis County, TX
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 75.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.8%
- Median household income: $92,731
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Austin
47. Hennepin County, MN
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 75.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.6%
- Median household income: $92,595
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Minneapolis
46. Marin County, CA
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 75.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 61.1%
- Median household income: $142,019
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: San Rafael
45. Orange County, NC
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 75.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 61.7%
- Median household income: $85,785
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Hillsborough
44. Dupage County, IL
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 75.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.1%
- Median household income: $107,035
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Wheaton
43. Fairfax City, VA
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 75.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.1%
- Median household income: $128,708
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Fairfax
42. Chester County, PA
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 75.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.1%
- Median household income: $118,574
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: West Chester
41. Mora County, NM
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 75.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.6%
- Median household income: $40,231
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Mora
40. Charlottesville City, VA
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 75.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.9%
- Median household income: $67,177
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Charlottesville
39. King County, WA
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 75.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.8%
- Median household income: $116,340
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: Seattle
38. Fulton County, GA
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.1%
- Median household income: $86,267
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Atlanta
37. Santa Clara County, CA
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.3%
- Median household income: $153,792
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: San Jose
36. Morris County, NJ
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.1%
- Median household income: $130,808
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Morristown
35. Falls Church City, VA
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 78.9%
- Median household income: $164,536
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Falls Church
34. Cook County, IL
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.3%
- Median household income: $78,304
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: Chicago
33. Hudson County, NJ
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.6%
- Median household income: $86,854
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Jersey City
32. Johnson County, IA
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.1%
- Median household income: $72,977
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Iowa City
31. Hampshire County, MA
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.4%
- Median household income: $84,025
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Northampton
30. Washington County, OR
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.8%
- Median household income: $100,121
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Hillsboro
29. Burlington County, NJ
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.1%
- Median household income: $102,615
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Mount Holly
28. Somerset County, NJ
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.3%
- Median household income: $131,948
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Somerville
27. Baltimore City, MD
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.9%
- Median household income: $58,349
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Baltimore
26. Mercer County, NJ
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.2%
- Median household income: $92,697
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Trenton
25. Ramsey County, MN
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.7%
- Median household income: $78,108
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Saint Paul
24. Tompkins County, NY
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.5%
- Median household income: $69,995
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Ithaca
23. Western Connecticut Planning Region, CT
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.2%
- Median household income: $118,930
- FEMA disaster risk level: N/A
- County seat: N/A
22. Middlesex County, MA
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.5%
- Median household income: $121,304
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Lowell
21. Durham County, NC
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 76.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.9%
- Median household income: $74,927
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Durham
20. Richmond City, VA
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 77.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.1%
- Median household income: $59,606
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Richmond
19. Montgomery County, PA
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 77.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.4%
- Median household income: $107,441
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Norristown
18. Bergen County, NJ
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 77.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.7%
- Median household income: $118,714
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Hackensack
17. Norfolk County, MA
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 77.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.3%
- Median household income: $120,621
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Dedham
16. Dane County, WI
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 77.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.0%
- Median household income: $84,297
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Madison
15. Washtenaw County, MI
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 77.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.4%
- Median household income: $84,245
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Ann Arbor
14. Philadelphia County, PA
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 77.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.6%
- Median household income: $57,537
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Philadelphia
13. Arlington County, VA
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 78.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 76.8%
- Median household income: $137,387
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Arlington
12. Denver County, CO
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 78.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.2%
- Median household income: $85,853
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Denver
11. Multnomah County, OR
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 78.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.7%
- Median household income: $83,668
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Portland
10. Suffolk County, MA
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 78.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2%
- Median household income: $87,669
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Boston
9. Santa Cruz County, CA
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 78.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.5%
- Median household income: $104,409
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Santa Cruz
8. Alameda County, CA
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 79.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.9%
- Median household income: $122,488
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: Oakland
7. San Mateo County, CA
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 79.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.9%
- Median household income: $149,907
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Redwood City
6. Alexandria City, VA
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 79.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 85.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.0%
- Median household income: $113,179
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Alexandria
5. San Francisco County, CA
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 79.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 87.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.8%
- Median household income: $136,689
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: San Francisco City and County
4. Dekalb County, GA
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 80.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.7%
- Median household income: $76,044
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Decatur
3. Montgomery County, MD
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 80.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.0%
- Median household income: $125,583
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Rockville
2. District of Columbia, DC
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 81.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.6%
- Median household income: $101,722
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Washington
1. New York County, NY
- Residents who believe corporations should do more to address climate change: 81.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.8%
- Median household income: $99,880
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Manhattan
