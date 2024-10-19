Global Warming Is a Hot Topic in These High Risk Areas Spondylolithesis / Getty Images

Nationwide, 35.9% of Americans discuss global warming occasionally or often with friends and family.

In counties facing the highest risk of natural disaster, the shares are much higher.

The tendency to discuss climate change is correlated with education and income, as well as disaster risk and temperature change.

In 27 of the 50 most worried counties, summer 2024 was at least 3.5°F hotter than historical normals.

One of the largest pillars in combating climate change is communication. Advocates want people talking about global warming, but climate change as a topic of discussion is far more popular in some parts of the country than others.

In its semi-annual survey, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication asked participants, “How often do you discuss global warming with your friends and family?” with options ranging from “often” to “never”. While nationwide 35.9% of Americans discuss global warming occasionally or often with friends and family, large regional disparities persist throughout the country. Many of the places talking about climate change the most are those that face the highest risk of natural disaster.

In San Francisco County, 54.8% of residents discuss climate change with friends and family, the most of any county nationwide. Meanwhile, in Lawrence County in northeast Kentucky, just 19.2% of residents discuss climate change with friends and family, the least of any county. On average, 41.0% of residents in the West discuss climate change with friends and family, compared to 38.0% of residents in the Northeast, 33.7% in the Midwest, and 32.9% in the South.

To determine the counties that discuss climate change with friends and family the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that they “occasionally” or “often” discuss global warming with friends and family in 2023. Supplemental data on median household income and the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and is for 2022. Data on natural hazard risk rating is from FEMA.

50. San Miguel County, CO

SEASTOCK / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 45.4%

45.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.9%

77.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.2%

62.2% Median household income: $72,829

$72,829 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Telluride

49. Kitsap County, WA

SEASTOCK / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 45.4%

45.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.0%

76.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.3%

35.3% Median household income: $93,675

$93,675 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Port Orchard

48. Norfolk County, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 45.5%

45.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.2%

80.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.3%

56.3% Median household income: $120,621

$120,621 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Dedham

47. Gunnison County, CO

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 45.5%

45.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.5%

77.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.3%

59.3% Median household income: $76,538

$76,538 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Gunnison

46. Teton County, WY

mdesigner125 / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 45.5%

45.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.4%

78.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.3%

60.3% Median household income: $108,279

$108,279 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Jackson

45. Summit County, UT

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 45.8%

45.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.8%

78.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.4%

57.4% Median household income: $126,392

$126,392 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Coalville

44. Washtenaw County, MI

TracieMichelle / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 46.0%

46.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.8%

82.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.4%

57.4% Median household income: $84,245

$84,245 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Ann Arbor

43. Jefferson County, WA

JeffGoulden / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 46.1%

46.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.8%

77.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.5%

43.5% Median household income: $64,796

$64,796 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Port Townsend

42. Nevada County, CA

PaintedWorks / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 46.1%

46.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 75.3%

75.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.8%

38.8% Median household income: $79,395

$79,395 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Nevada City

41. Alpine County, CA

TomÃ¡s Guardia Bencomo / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 46.2%

46.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.9%

77.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 39.6%

39.6% Median household income: $101,125

$101,125 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Markleeville

40. Napa County, CA

Creativeye99 / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 46.2%

46.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.4%

78.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.8%

37.8% Median household income: $105,809

$105,809 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Napa

39. Deschutes County, OR

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 46.2%

46.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.6%

76.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.8%

40.8% Median household income: $82,042

$82,042 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Bend

38. Charlottesville City, VA

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 46.4%

46.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%

81.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.9%

58.9% Median household income: $67,177

$67,177 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Charlottesville

37. Tompkins County, NY

BenjaminSullivan / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 46.4%

46.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%

81.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.5%

57.5% Median household income: $69,995

$69,995 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Ithaca

36. Loudoun County, VA

Jacqueline Nix / Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 46.4%

46.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.7%

79.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 63.5%

63.5% Median household income: $170,463

$170,463 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Leesburg

35. Boulder County, CO

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 46.5%

46.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.5%

78.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 63.2%

63.2% Median household income: $99,770

$99,770 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Boulder

34. Yolo County, CA

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 46.6%

46.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.3%

79.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.3%

43.3% Median household income: $85,097

$85,097 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Woodland

33. Skagway Municipality, AK

carmengabriela / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 46.6%

46.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.3%

79.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.8%

27.8% Median household income: $79,583

$79,583 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Skagway

32. Ouray County, CO

kenlund / Flickr

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 46.6%

46.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.7%

78.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.6%

49.6% Median household income: $78,750

$78,750 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Ouray

31. Pitkin County, CO

Jonathan Ross / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 46.7%

46.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.9%

78.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 63.1%

63.1% Median household income: $96,123

$96,123 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Aspen

30. Clear Creek County, CO

bluecorvette / Flickr

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 47.0%

47.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.6%

79.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.0%

55.0% Median household income: $87,169

$87,169 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Georgetown

29. Broomfield County, CO

bauhaus1000 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 47.0%

47.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.7%

79.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.4%

58.4% Median household income: $117,541

$117,541 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Broomfield

28. Fairfax City, VA

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 47.0%

47.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%

81.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.1%

60.1% Median household income: $128,708

$128,708 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Fairfax

27. Juneau City And Borough, AK

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 47.0%

47.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.9%

77.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.7%

40.7% Median household income: $95,711

$95,711 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: N/A

26. Montgomery County, MD

Grandbrothers / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 47.1%

47.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.2%

84.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.0%

60.0% Median household income: $125,583

$125,583 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Rockville

25. Hoonah-Angoon Census Area, AK

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 47.1%

47.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.7%

79.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.5%

27.5% Median household income: $62,344

$62,344 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: N/A

24. Sonoma County, CA

KarenWibbs / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 47.4%

47.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.9%

78.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.8%

37.8% Median household income: $99,266

$99,266 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Santa Rosa

23. Santa Clara County, CA

NicolasMcComber / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 47.4%

47.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.4%

83.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.3%

55.3% Median household income: $153,792

$153,792 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: San Jose

22. District of Columbia, DC

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 47.7%

47.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.7%

86.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.6%

62.6% Median household income: $101,722

$101,722 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Washington

21. Hood River County, OR

vitpho / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 47.9%

47.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.6%

80.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.3%

38.3% Median household income: $80,254

$80,254 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Hood River

20. Denver County, CO

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 48.3%

48.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.2%

83.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.2%

54.2% Median household income: $85,853

$85,853 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Denver

19. Suffolk County, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 48.5%

48.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.3%

82.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2%

49.2% Median household income: $87,669

$87,669 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Boston

18. Benton County, OR

kirt_edblom / Flickr

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 48.7%

48.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.0%

79.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.8%

53.8% Median household income: $72,882

$72,882 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Corvallis

17. San Juan County, WA

Colleen Michaels / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 48.8%

48.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.8%

79.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.6%

52.6% Median household income: $76,745

$76,745 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Friday Harbor

16. Sitka City And Borough, AK

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 48.8%

48.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.4%

80.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.2%

34.2% Median household income: $95,261

$95,261 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Sitka

15. Falls Church City, VA

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 48.8%

48.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.3%

81.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 78.9%

78.9% Median household income: $164,536

$164,536 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Falls Church

14. Arlington County, VA

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 49.0%

49.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%

83.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 76.8%

76.8% Median household income: $137,387

$137,387 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Arlington

13. Middlesex County, MA

stresstensor / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 49.1%

49.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.6%

79.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.5%

58.5% Median household income: $121,304

$121,304 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Lowell

12. Contra Costa County, CA

Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 49.4%

49.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.0%

81.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.5%

44.5% Median household income: $120,020

$120,020 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Martinez

11. Washington County, OR

Alexander Fattal / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 49.7%

49.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.0%

81.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.8%

45.8% Median household income: $100,121

$100,121 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Hillsboro

10. Alexandria City, VA

alchemist_x / Flickr

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 49.8%

49.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 85.6%

85.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.0%

66.0% Median household income: $113,179

$113,179 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Alexandria

9. Fairfax County, VA

hroe / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 50.2%

50.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.1%

79.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 64.1%

64.1% Median household income: $145,165

$145,165 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Fairfax

8. Santa Cruz County, CA

benedek / Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 50.6%

50.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.5%

83.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.5%

42.5% Median household income: $104,409

$104,409 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Santa Cruz

7. New York County, NY

gregobagel / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 50.9%

50.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%

84.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.8%

62.8% Median household income: $99,880

$99,880 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Manhattan

6. San Mateo County, CA

SpVVK / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 50.9%

50.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%

84.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.9%

52.9% Median household income: $149,907

$149,907 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Redwood City

5. Marin County, CA

Spondylolithesis / Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 51.1%

51.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.5%

82.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 61.1%

61.1% Median household income: $142,019

$142,019 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: San Rafael

4. King County, WA

thyegn / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 52.4%

52.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%

83.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.8%

54.8% Median household income: $116,340

$116,340 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Seattle

3. Multnomah County, OR

JPLDesigns / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 53.2%

53.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.0%

83.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.7%

47.7% Median household income: $83,668

$83,668 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Portland

2. Alameda County, CA

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 53.7%

53.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.1%

86.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.9%

50.9% Median household income: $122,488

$122,488 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Oakland

1. San Francisco County, CA

Nicolas McComber / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 54.8%

54.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 87.1%

87.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.8%

59.8% Median household income: $136,689

$136,689 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: San Francisco City and County