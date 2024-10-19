Global Warming Is a Hot Topic in These High Risk Areas

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- Nationwide, 35.9% of Americans discuss global warming occasionally or often with friends and family.
- In counties facing the highest risk of natural disaster, the shares are much higher.
- The tendency to discuss climate change is correlated with education and income, as well as disaster risk and temperature change.
- In 27 of the 50 most worried counties, summer 2024 was at least 3.5°F hotter than historical normals.
One of the largest pillars in combating climate change is communication. Advocates want people talking about global warming, but climate change as a topic of discussion is far more popular in some parts of the country than others.
In its semi-annual survey, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication asked participants, “How often do you discuss global warming with your friends and family?” with options ranging from “often” to “never”. While nationwide 35.9% of Americans discuss global warming occasionally or often with friends and family, large regional disparities persist throughout the country. Many of the places talking about climate change the most are those that face the highest risk of natural disaster.
In San Francisco County, 54.8% of residents discuss climate change with friends and family, the most of any county nationwide. Meanwhile, in Lawrence County in northeast Kentucky, just 19.2% of residents discuss climate change with friends and family, the least of any county. On average, 41.0% of residents in the West discuss climate change with friends and family, compared to 38.0% of residents in the Northeast, 33.7% in the Midwest, and 32.9% in the South.
To determine the counties that discuss climate change with friends and family the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that they “occasionally” or “often” discuss global warming with friends and family in 2023. Supplemental data on median household income and the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and is for 2022. Data on natural hazard risk rating is from FEMA.
50. San Miguel County, CO
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 45.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.2%
- Median household income: $72,829
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Telluride
49. Kitsap County, WA
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 45.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.3%
- Median household income: $93,675
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Port Orchard
48. Norfolk County, MA
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 45.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.3%
- Median household income: $120,621
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Dedham
47. Gunnison County, CO
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 45.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.3%
- Median household income: $76,538
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Gunnison
46. Teton County, WY
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 45.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.3%
- Median household income: $108,279
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Jackson
45. Summit County, UT
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 45.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.4%
- Median household income: $126,392
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Coalville
44. Washtenaw County, MI
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 46.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.4%
- Median household income: $84,245
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Ann Arbor
43. Jefferson County, WA
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 46.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.5%
- Median household income: $64,796
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Port Townsend
42. Nevada County, CA
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 46.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 75.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.8%
- Median household income: $79,395
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Nevada City
41. Alpine County, CA
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 46.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 39.6%
- Median household income: $101,125
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Markleeville
40. Napa County, CA
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 46.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.8%
- Median household income: $105,809
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Napa
39. Deschutes County, OR
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 46.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.8%
- Median household income: $82,042
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Bend
38. Charlottesville City, VA
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 46.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.9%
- Median household income: $67,177
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Charlottesville
37. Tompkins County, NY
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 46.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.5%
- Median household income: $69,995
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Ithaca
36. Loudoun County, VA
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 46.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 63.5%
- Median household income: $170,463
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Leesburg
35. Boulder County, CO
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 46.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 63.2%
- Median household income: $99,770
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Boulder
34. Yolo County, CA
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 46.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.3%
- Median household income: $85,097
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Woodland
33. Skagway Municipality, AK
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 46.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.8%
- Median household income: $79,583
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Skagway
32. Ouray County, CO
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 46.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.6%
- Median household income: $78,750
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Ouray
31. Pitkin County, CO
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 46.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 63.1%
- Median household income: $96,123
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Aspen
30. Clear Creek County, CO
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 47.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.0%
- Median household income: $87,169
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Georgetown
29. Broomfield County, CO
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 47.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.4%
- Median household income: $117,541
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Broomfield
28. Fairfax City, VA
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 47.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.1%
- Median household income: $128,708
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Fairfax
27. Juneau City And Borough, AK
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 47.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.7%
- Median household income: $95,711
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: N/A
26. Montgomery County, MD
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 47.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.0%
- Median household income: $125,583
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Rockville
25. Hoonah-Angoon Census Area, AK
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 47.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.5%
- Median household income: $62,344
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: N/A
24. Sonoma County, CA
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 47.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.8%
- Median household income: $99,266
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Santa Rosa
23. Santa Clara County, CA
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 47.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.3%
- Median household income: $153,792
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: San Jose
22. District of Columbia, DC
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 47.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.6%
- Median household income: $101,722
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Washington
21. Hood River County, OR
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 47.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.3%
- Median household income: $80,254
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Hood River
20. Denver County, CO
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 48.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.2%
- Median household income: $85,853
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Denver
19. Suffolk County, MA
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 48.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2%
- Median household income: $87,669
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Boston
18. Benton County, OR
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 48.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.8%
- Median household income: $72,882
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Corvallis
17. San Juan County, WA
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 48.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.6%
- Median household income: $76,745
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Friday Harbor
16. Sitka City And Borough, AK
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 48.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.2%
- Median household income: $95,261
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Sitka
15. Falls Church City, VA
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 48.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 78.9%
- Median household income: $164,536
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Falls Church
14. Arlington County, VA
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 49.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 76.8%
- Median household income: $137,387
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Arlington
13. Middlesex County, MA
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 49.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.5%
- Median household income: $121,304
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Lowell
12. Contra Costa County, CA
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 49.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.5%
- Median household income: $120,020
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: Martinez
11. Washington County, OR
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 49.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.8%
- Median household income: $100,121
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Hillsboro
10. Alexandria City, VA
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 49.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 85.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.0%
- Median household income: $113,179
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Alexandria
9. Fairfax County, VA
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 50.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 64.1%
- Median household income: $145,165
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Fairfax
8. Santa Cruz County, CA
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 50.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.5%
- Median household income: $104,409
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Santa Cruz
7. New York County, NY
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 50.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.8%
- Median household income: $99,880
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Manhattan
6. San Mateo County, CA
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 50.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.9%
- Median household income: $149,907
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Redwood City
5. Marin County, CA
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 51.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 61.1%
- Median household income: $142,019
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: San Rafael
4. King County, WA
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 52.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.8%
- Median household income: $116,340
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: Seattle
3. Multnomah County, OR
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 53.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.7%
- Median household income: $83,668
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Portland
2. Alameda County, CA
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 53.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.9%
- Median household income: $122,488
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: Oakland
1. San Francisco County, CA
- Residents who discuss climate change with friends and family: 54.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 87.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.8%
- Median household income: $136,689
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: San Francisco City and County
