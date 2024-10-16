Helene and Milton Just Did $200 Billion in Damage. These Places Want More Climate Action From Local Politicians RodrigoBlanco / iStock via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights

Nationwide, 56.6% of Americans think their local officials should be doing more to address global warming.

D.C. residents want the most local action on global warming, with 70.5% of residents supporting local officials doing more to address climate change.

While climate change opinions tend to correlate with income, poorer counties in Alabama and Mississippi are also among the top 50 counties.

Of the top 50 counties wanting the most local action on climate change, 34 are in the South.

Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever

Part of what made Hurricanes Helene and Milton so destructive was recent migration to high-risk areas. Americans are overwhelmingly moving to climate-vulnerable areas throughout the Sun Belt, adding to the amount of property — and ultimately lives — that are at risk in a disaster. But as more of the country becomes vulnerable to big, billion-dollar disasters like Helene and Milton, more residents are supporting local political efforts to address climate change.

In their semi-annual survey, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication asked participants if they think “their local officials should be doing more, less, or are currently doing the right amount to address global warming”. While nationwide 56.5% of Americans think their local officials should be doing more to address global warming, large regional disparities persist throughout the country.

In the District of Columbia, 70.5% of residents believe local officials should do more to address climate change, the most of any county nationwide. Meanwhile, in Emery County in central Utah, just 38.9% of residents believe local officials should do more to address climate change, the least of any county. Of the top 50 counties supporting local climate action the most, 34 are in the South, 10 are in the Northeast, four are in West, and two are in the Midwest.

To determine the counties that believe local officials should do more to address climate change the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that “their local officials should be doing more” to address global warming in 2023. Supplemental data on median household income and the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and is for 2022. Data on natural hazard risk rating is from FEMA.

50. Multnomah County, OR

JPLDesigns / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 63.4%

63.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.0%

83.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.7%

47.7% Median household income: $83,668

$83,668 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Portland

49. Coahoma County, MS

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 63.4%

63.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 72.7%

72.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.0%

20.0% Median household income: $36,075

$36,075 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Clarksdale

48. Hinds County, MS

pabradyphoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 63.5%

63.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 69.4%

69.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 31.3%

31.3% Median household income: $48,596

$48,596 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Jackson

47. Cook County, IL

JaySi / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 63.6%

63.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.9%

79.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.3%

41.3% Median household income: $78,304

$78,304 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Chicago

46. Fairfax City, VA

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 63.6%

63.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%

81.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.1%

60.1% Median household income: $128,708

$128,708 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Fairfax

45. Travis County, TX

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 63.6%

63.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.4%

83.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.8%

53.8% Median household income: $92,731

$92,731 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Austin

44. Charlottesville City, VA

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 63.7%

63.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%

81.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.9%

58.9% Median household income: $67,177

$67,177 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Charlottesville

43. Richmond County, GA

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 63.7%

63.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 71.0%

71.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.6%

23.6% Median household income: $50,605

$50,605 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Augusta

42. Mercer County, NJ

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 63.8%

63.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.0%

80.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.2%

44.2% Median household income: $92,697

$92,697 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Trenton

41. Gadsden County, FL

Michael Rivera / Wikimedia Commons

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 64.0%

64.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 75.0%

75.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.7%

19.7% Median household income: $45,721

$45,721 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Quincy

40. Rockdale County, GA

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 64.0%

64.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.0%

76.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 28.1%

28.1% Median household income: $68,999

$68,999 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Conyers

39. Westchester County, NY

Alex Potemkin / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 64.0%

64.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.9%

78.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.8%

51.8% Median household income: $114,651

$114,651 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: White Plains

38. Portsmouth City, VA

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 64.1%

64.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 74.7%

74.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.2%

21.2% Median household income: $57,154

$57,154 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Portsmouth

37. Hampton City, VA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 64.1%

64.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.8%

77.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.7%

27.7% Median household income: $64,430

$64,430 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Hampton

36. Richland County, SC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 64.3%

64.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.4%

78.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.2%

40.2% Median household income: $59,850

$59,850 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Columbia

35. Kings County, NY

divampo / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 64.4%

64.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 73.7%

73.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.4%

40.4% Median household income: $74,692

$74,692 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Brooklyn

34. Claiborne County, MS

CRobertson / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 64.5%

64.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 73.6%

73.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.3%

22.3% Median household income: $34,282

$34,282 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Port Gibson

33. Arlington County, VA

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 64.6%

64.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%

83.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 76.8%

76.8% Median household income: $137,387

$137,387 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Arlington

32. Miami-Dade County, FL

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 64.6%

64.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.0%

77.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 32.5%

32.5% Median household income: $64,215

$64,215 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Miami

31. Holmes County, MS

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 64.7%

64.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 72.6%

72.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.7%

14.7% Median household income: $28,818

$28,818 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Lexington

30. Broward County, FL

franckreporter / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 64.8%

64.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.0%

77.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.9%

34.9% Median household income: $70,331

$70,331 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Fort Lauderdale

29. St. Louis City, MO

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 64.8%

64.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.9%

79.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.6%

38.6% Median household income: $52,941

$52,941 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: St. Louis

28. Greene County, AL

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 64.9%

64.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 73.2%

73.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.7%

16.7% Median household income: $32,796

$32,796 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Eutaw

27. Hertford County, NC

Indy beetle / Wikimedia Commons

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 65.1%

65.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.5%

76.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.0%

16.0% Median household income: $46,196

$46,196 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Winton

26. Mecklenburg County, NC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 65.3%

65.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.5%

78.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.8%

47.8% Median household income: $79,265

$79,265 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Charlotte

25. Mora County, NM

JannHuizenga / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 65.4%

65.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%

81.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.6%

20.6% Median household income: $40,231

$40,231 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Mora

24. San Francisco County, CA

Nicolas McComber / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 65.4%

65.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 87.1%

87.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.8%

59.8% Median household income: $136,689

$136,689 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: San Francisco City and County

23. Macon County, AL

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers / Wikimedia Commons

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 65.5%

65.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 74.1%

74.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.6%

20.6% Median household income: $41,206

$41,206 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Tuskegee

22. Humphreys County, MS

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 65.6%

65.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 74.5%

74.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.6%

18.6% Median household income: $31,907

$31,907 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Belzoni

21. Durham County, NC

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 65.7%

65.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.4%

81.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.9%

51.9% Median household income: $74,927

$74,927 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Durham

20. Queens County, NY

Boogich / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 65.8%

65.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.4%

82.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.8%

34.8% Median household income: $82,431

$82,431 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Queens

19. Essex County, NJ

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 65.9%

65.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.2%

79.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.4%

37.4% Median household income: $73,785

$73,785 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Newark

18. Alameda County, CA

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 66.1%

66.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.1%

86.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.9%

50.9% Median household income: $122,488

$122,488 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Oakland

17. Duval County, TX

formulanone / Flickr

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 66.1%

66.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.1%

78.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.8%

7.8% Median household income: $50,697

$50,697 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: San Diego

16. Suffolk County, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 66.2%

66.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.3%

82.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2%

49.2% Median household income: $87,669

$87,669 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Boston

15. Hudson County, NJ

OlegAlbinsky / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 66.2%

66.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%

81.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.6%

46.6% Median household income: $86,854

$86,854 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Jersey City

14. Fulton County, GA

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 66.4%

66.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.5%

80.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.1%

57.1% Median household income: $86,267

$86,267 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Atlanta

13. Richmond City, VA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 66.8%

66.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.1%

83.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.1%

44.1% Median household income: $59,606

$59,606 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Richmond

12. Alexandria City, VA

alchemist_x / Flickr

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 66.8%

66.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 85.6%

85.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.0%

66.0% Median household income: $113,179

$113,179 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Alexandria

11. New York County, NY

gregobagel / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 67.3%

67.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%

84.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.8%

62.8% Median household income: $99,880

$99,880 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Manhattan

10. Montgomery County, MD

Grandbrothers / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 67.5%

67.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.2%

84.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.0%

60.0% Median household income: $125,583

$125,583 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Rockville

9. Orleans Parish, LA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 67.8%

67.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.8%

82.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.7%

40.7% Median household income: $51,116

$51,116 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: New Orleans

8. Philadelphia County, PA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 68.1%

68.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%

80.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.6%

33.6% Median household income: $57,537

$57,537 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Philadelphia

7. Clayton County, GA

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 68.2%

68.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.0%

76.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.6%

20.6% Median household income: $56,207

$56,207 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Jonesboro

6. Prince George’s County, MD

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 68.2%

68.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.0%

80.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.6%

35.6% Median household income: $97,935

$97,935 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Upper Marlboro

5. Bronx County, NY

dhdezvalle / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 68.7%

68.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.5%

79.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.2%

21.2% Median household income: $47,036

$47,036 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Bronx

4. Baltimore City, MD

zodebala / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 69.6%

69.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.7%

81.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.9%

34.9% Median household income: $58,349

$58,349 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Baltimore

3. Petersburg City, VA

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 70.0%

70.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%

80.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.8%

21.8% Median household income: $46,930

$46,930 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Petersburg

2. Dekalb County, GA

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 70.2%

70.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.7%

84.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.7%

46.7% Median household income: $76,044

$76,044 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Decatur

1. District of Columbia, DC

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 70.5%

70.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.7%

86.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.6%

62.6% Median household income: $101,722

$101,722 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Washington

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Get started right here.