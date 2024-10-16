Helene and Milton Just Did $200 Billion in Damage. These Places Want More Climate Action From Local Politicians

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- Nationwide, 56.6% of Americans think their local officials should be doing more to address global warming.
- D.C. residents want the most local action on global warming, with 70.5% of residents supporting local officials doing more to address climate change.
- While climate change opinions tend to correlate with income, poorer counties in Alabama and Mississippi are also among the top 50 counties.
- Of the top 50 counties wanting the most local action on climate change, 34 are in the South.
- Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever
Part of what made Hurricanes Helene and Milton so destructive was recent migration to high-risk areas. Americans are overwhelmingly moving to climate-vulnerable areas throughout the Sun Belt, adding to the amount of property — and ultimately lives — that are at risk in a disaster. But as more of the country becomes vulnerable to big, billion-dollar disasters like Helene and Milton, more residents are supporting local political efforts to address climate change.
In their semi-annual survey, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication asked participants if they think “their local officials should be doing more, less, or are currently doing the right amount to address global warming”. While nationwide 56.5% of Americans think their local officials should be doing more to address global warming, large regional disparities persist throughout the country.
In the District of Columbia, 70.5% of residents believe local officials should do more to address climate change, the most of any county nationwide. Meanwhile, in Emery County in central Utah, just 38.9% of residents believe local officials should do more to address climate change, the least of any county. Of the top 50 counties supporting local climate action the most, 34 are in the South, 10 are in the Northeast, four are in West, and two are in the Midwest.
To determine the counties that believe local officials should do more to address climate change the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that “their local officials should be doing more” to address global warming in 2023. Supplemental data on median household income and the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and is for 2022. Data on natural hazard risk rating is from FEMA.
50. Multnomah County, OR
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 63.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.7%
- Median household income: $83,668
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Portland
49. Coahoma County, MS
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 63.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 72.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.0%
- Median household income: $36,075
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Clarksdale
48. Hinds County, MS
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 63.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 69.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 31.3%
- Median household income: $48,596
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Jackson
47. Cook County, IL
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 63.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.3%
- Median household income: $78,304
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: Chicago
46. Fairfax City, VA
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 63.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.1%
- Median household income: $128,708
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Fairfax
45. Travis County, TX
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 63.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.8%
- Median household income: $92,731
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Austin
44. Charlottesville City, VA
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 63.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.9%
- Median household income: $67,177
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Charlottesville
43. Richmond County, GA
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 63.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 71.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.6%
- Median household income: $50,605
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Augusta
42. Mercer County, NJ
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 63.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.2%
- Median household income: $92,697
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Trenton
41. Gadsden County, FL
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 64.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 75.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.7%
- Median household income: $45,721
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Quincy
40. Rockdale County, GA
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 64.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 28.1%
- Median household income: $68,999
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Conyers
39. Westchester County, NY
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 64.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.8%
- Median household income: $114,651
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: White Plains
38. Portsmouth City, VA
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 64.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 74.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.2%
- Median household income: $57,154
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Portsmouth
37. Hampton City, VA
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 64.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.7%
- Median household income: $64,430
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Hampton
36. Richland County, SC
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 64.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.2%
- Median household income: $59,850
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Columbia
35. Kings County, NY
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 64.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 73.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.4%
- Median household income: $74,692
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Brooklyn
34. Claiborne County, MS
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 64.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 73.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.3%
- Median household income: $34,282
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Port Gibson
33. Arlington County, VA
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 64.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 76.8%
- Median household income: $137,387
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Arlington
32. Miami-Dade County, FL
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 64.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 32.5%
- Median household income: $64,215
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: Miami
31. Holmes County, MS
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 64.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 72.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.7%
- Median household income: $28,818
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Lexington
30. Broward County, FL
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 64.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.9%
- Median household income: $70,331
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: Fort Lauderdale
29. St. Louis City, MO
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 64.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.6%
- Median household income: $52,941
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: St. Louis
28. Greene County, AL
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 64.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 73.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.7%
- Median household income: $32,796
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Eutaw
27. Hertford County, NC
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 65.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.0%
- Median household income: $46,196
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Winton
26. Mecklenburg County, NC
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 65.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.8%
- Median household income: $79,265
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Charlotte
25. Mora County, NM
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 65.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.6%
- Median household income: $40,231
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Mora
24. San Francisco County, CA
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 65.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 87.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.8%
- Median household income: $136,689
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: San Francisco City and County
23. Macon County, AL
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 65.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 74.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.6%
- Median household income: $41,206
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Tuskegee
22. Humphreys County, MS
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 65.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 74.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.6%
- Median household income: $31,907
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Belzoni
21. Durham County, NC
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 65.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.9%
- Median household income: $74,927
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Durham
20. Queens County, NY
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 65.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.8%
- Median household income: $82,431
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Queens
19. Essex County, NJ
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 65.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.4%
- Median household income: $73,785
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Newark
18. Alameda County, CA
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 66.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.9%
- Median household income: $122,488
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: Oakland
17. Duval County, TX
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 66.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.8%
- Median household income: $50,697
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: San Diego
16. Suffolk County, MA
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 66.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2%
- Median household income: $87,669
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Boston
15. Hudson County, NJ
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 66.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.6%
- Median household income: $86,854
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Jersey City
14. Fulton County, GA
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 66.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.1%
- Median household income: $86,267
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Atlanta
13. Richmond City, VA
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 66.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.1%
- Median household income: $59,606
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Richmond
12. Alexandria City, VA
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 66.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 85.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.0%
- Median household income: $113,179
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Alexandria
11. New York County, NY
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 67.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.8%
- Median household income: $99,880
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Manhattan
10. Montgomery County, MD
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 67.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.0%
- Median household income: $125,583
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Rockville
9. Orleans Parish, LA
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 67.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.7%
- Median household income: $51,116
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: New Orleans
8. Philadelphia County, PA
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 68.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.6%
- Median household income: $57,537
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Philadelphia
7. Clayton County, GA
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 68.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.6%
- Median household income: $56,207
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Jonesboro
6. Prince George’s County, MD
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 68.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.6%
- Median household income: $97,935
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Upper Marlboro
5. Bronx County, NY
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 68.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.2%
- Median household income: $47,036
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Bronx
4. Baltimore City, MD
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 69.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.9%
- Median household income: $58,349
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Baltimore
3. Petersburg City, VA
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 70.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.8%
- Median household income: $46,930
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Petersburg
2. Dekalb County, GA
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 70.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.7%
- Median household income: $76,044
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Decatur
1. District of Columbia, DC
- Residents who believe local officials should do more to address climate change: 70.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.6%
- Median household income: $101,722
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Washington
Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)
Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Get started right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.