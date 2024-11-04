Trump Says No Subsidies For EVs. These Places Disagree jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Trump has been vocal about ending tax credits for EVs.

A majority of Americans want EVs rebates, with the strongest support in Democratic counties in the Northeast.

Suffolk County, NY, stands out as the most Republican county among the top 50.

Twice a year, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication conducts the most comprehensive survey on climate change knowledge and opinion in the United States. Out of 30 questions, one of the most contentious is about whether participants support providing tax rebates for people who purchase energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels.

In their survey, Yale asked participants, “How much do you support or oppose providing tax rebates for people who purchase energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels?”. While nationwide 73.7% of Americans support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels, large regional disparities persist throughout the country.

In New York County, 82.3% of residents support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels, the most of any county nationwide. Meanwhile, in Jack County in northeast Texas, just 57.5% of residents support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels, the least of any county. On average, 76.9% of residents in the Northeast support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels, compared to 74.8% of residents in the West, 73.0% in the Midwest, and 71.7% in the South.

To determine the counties that support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that they “somewhat” or “strongly support” providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels in 2023. Supplemental data on median household income and the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and is for 2022. Data on natural hazard risk rating is from FEMA.

50. New York County, NY

gregobagel / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 82.3%

82.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%

84.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.8%

62.8% Median household income: $99,880

$99,880 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Manhattan

49. Alexandria City, VA

alchemist_x / Flickr

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 81.0%

81.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 85.6%

85.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.0%

66.0% Median household income: $113,179

$113,179 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Alexandria

48. Suffolk County, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 81.0%

81.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.3%

82.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2%

49.2% Median household income: $87,669

$87,669 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Boston

47. Alameda County, CA

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 81.0%

81.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.1%

86.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.9%

50.9% Median household income: $122,488

$122,488 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Oakland

46. Montgomery County, MD

Grandbrothers / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 80.9%

80.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.2%

84.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.0%

60.0% Median household income: $125,583

$125,583 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Rockville

45. District of Columbia, DC

Matt Anderson / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 80.8%

80.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.7%

86.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.6%

62.6% Median household income: $101,722

$101,722 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Washington

44. Hampshire County, MA

Douglas Rissing / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 80.4%

80.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.1%

81.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.4%

50.4% Median household income: $84,025

$84,025 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Northampton

43. San Mateo County, CA

SpVVK / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 80.3%

80.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%

84.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.9%

52.9% Median household income: $149,907

$149,907 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Redwood City

42. San Francisco County, CA

Nicolas McComber / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 80.2%

80.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 87.1%

87.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.8%

59.8% Median household income: $136,689

$136,689 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: San Francisco City and County

41. Camden County, NJ

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 80.2%

80.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.1%

79.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.3%

34.3% Median household income: $82,005

$82,005 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Camden

40. Philadelphia County, PA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 80.1%

80.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%

80.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.6%

33.6% Median household income: $57,537

$57,537 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Philadelphia

39. Baltimore City, MD

zodebala / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 80.1%

80.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.7%

81.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.9%

34.9% Median household income: $58,349

$58,349 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Baltimore

38. Burlington County, NJ

dougtone / Flickr

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 80.1%

80.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.2%

78.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.1%

41.1% Median household income: $102,615

$102,615 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Mount Holly

37. Cook County, IL

JaySi / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 79.9%

79.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.9%

79.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.3%

41.3% Median household income: $78,304

$78,304 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Chicago

36. Middlesex County, MA

stresstensor / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 79.9%

79.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.6%

79.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.5%

58.5% Median household income: $121,304

$121,304 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Lowell

35. Washtenaw County, MI

TracieMichelle / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 79.8%

79.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.8%

82.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.4%

57.4% Median household income: $84,245

$84,245 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Ann Arbor

34. Arlington County, VA

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 79.7%

79.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%

83.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 76.8%

76.8% Median household income: $137,387

$137,387 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Arlington

33. Baltimore County, MD

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 79.7%

79.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.8%

79.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.2%

41.2% Median household income: $88,157

$88,157 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Towson

32. Norfolk County, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 79.6%

79.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.2%

80.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.3%

56.3% Median household income: $120,621

$120,621 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Dedham

31. Durham County, NC

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 79.6%

79.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.4%

81.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.9%

51.9% Median household income: $74,927

$74,927 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Durham

30. Cumberland County, ME

sara_winter / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 79.5%

79.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.9%

76.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.6%

50.6% Median household income: $87,710

$87,710 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Portland

29. Dukes County, MA

demerzel21 / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 79.5%

79.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.3%

79.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.2%

43.2% Median household income: $93,225

$93,225 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Edgartown

28. King County, WA

thyegn / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 79.4%

79.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%

83.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.8%

54.8% Median household income: $116,340

$116,340 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Seattle

27. Nantucket County, MA

OlegAlbinsky / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 79.4%

79.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.8%

78.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.4%

57.4% Median household income: $135,590

$135,590 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Nantucket

26. Santa Clara County, CA

NicolasMcComber / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 79.3%

79.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.4%

83.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.3%

55.3% Median household income: $153,792

$153,792 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: San Jose

25. Queens County, NY

Boogich / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 79.3%

79.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.4%

82.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.8%

34.8% Median household income: $82,431

$82,431 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Queens

24. Richmond City, VA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 79.3%

79.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.1%

83.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.1%

44.1% Median household income: $59,606

$59,606 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Richmond

23. Albany County, NY

kenlund / Flickr

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 79.2%

79.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.6%

78.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.4%

44.4% Median household income: $78,829

$78,829 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Albany

22. Sonoma County, CA

KarenWibbs / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 79.2%

79.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.9%

78.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.8%

37.8% Median household income: $99,266

$99,266 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Santa Rosa

21. St. Louis City, MO

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 79.1%

79.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.9%

79.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.6%

38.6% Median household income: $52,941

$52,941 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: St. Louis

20. Multnomah County, OR

JPLDesigns / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 79.1%

79.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.0%

83.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.7%

47.7% Median household income: $83,668

$83,668 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Portland

19. Plymouth County, MA

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 79.0%

79.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.8%

76.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.5%

40.5% Median household income: $105,387

$105,387 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Brockton

18. New Castle County, DE

Smallbones / Wikimedia Commons

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 78.9%

78.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 74.2%

74.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.3%

38.3% Median household income: $85,309

$85,309 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Wilmington

17. Howard County, MD

AppalachianViews / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 78.9%

78.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.2%

77.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 64.0%

64.0% Median household income: $140,971

$140,971 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Ellicott City

16. Sagadahoc County, ME

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 78.9%

78.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.6%

76.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.7%

38.7% Median household income: $77,591

$77,591 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Bath

15. Suffolk County, NY

Miles Astray / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 78.9%

78.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.0%

77.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 39.0%

39.0% Median household income: $122,498

$122,498 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Riverhead

14. Somerset County, NJ

DougSchneiderPhoto / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 78.9%

78.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.0%

81.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.3%

57.3% Median household income: $131,948

$131,948 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Somerville

13. Tompkins County, NY

BenjaminSullivan / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 78.9%

78.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%

81.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.5%

57.5% Median household income: $69,995

$69,995 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Ithaca

12. Falls Church City, VA

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 78.9%

78.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.3%

81.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 78.9%

78.9% Median household income: $164,536

$164,536 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Falls Church

11. Chester County, PA

Robert Kirk / Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 78.9%

78.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.0%

79.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.1%

56.1% Median household income: $118,574

$118,574 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: West Chester

10. Western Connecticut Planning Region, CT

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 78.8%

78.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%

81.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.2%

54.2% Median household income: $118,930

$118,930 FEMA disaster risk level: N/A

N/A County seat: N/A

9. Fulton County, GA

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 78.8%

78.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.5%

80.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.1%

57.1% Median household income: $86,267

$86,267 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Atlanta

8. Petersburg City, VA

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 78.8%

78.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%

80.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.8%

21.8% Median household income: $46,930

$46,930 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Petersburg

7. Charlottesville City, VA

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 78.7%

78.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%

81.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.9%

58.9% Median household income: $67,177

$67,177 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Charlottesville

6. Orleans Parish, LA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 78.7%

78.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.8%

82.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.7%

40.7% Median household income: $51,116

$51,116 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: New Orleans

5. Allegheny County, PA

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 78.7%

78.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.9%

76.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.8%

43.8% Median household income: $72,537

$72,537 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Pittsburgh

4. Bergen County, NJ

andykazie / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 78.6%

78.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.0%

83.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.7%

51.7% Median household income: $118,714

$118,714 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Hackensack

3. Barnstable County, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 78.6%

78.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.0%

76.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.1%

46.1% Median household income: $90,447

$90,447 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Barnstable

2. Johnson County, IA

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 78.6%

78.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.3%

79.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.1%

54.1% Median household income: $72,977

$72,977 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Iowa City

1. Albemarle County, VA

BrianPIrwin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Residents who support providing tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 78.6%

78.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.1%

79.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.1%

60.1% Median household income: $97,708

$97,708 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Charlottesville

