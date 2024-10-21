High Risk Counties Support This Controversial Climate Policy Red ivory / Shutterstock.com

24/7 Wall St. Insights

Nationwide, about 1 in 3 Americans opposes requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax.

While support for the policy is positively correlated with education and income, poorer counties like Oglala Lakota in South Dakota and Holmes County in Mississippi also show strong support for carbon taxes.

Philadelphia County in Pennsylvania shows the strongest support, with 81.7% of residents supporting a carbon tax on fossil fuel companies.

Twice a year, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication conducts the most comprehensive survey on climate change knowledge and opinion in the United States. One of the most divisive questions in the survey is about whether participants support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax.

In their survey, Yale asked participants, “How much do you support or oppose requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax and use the money to reduce other taxes, such as income tax, by an equal amount?”. While nationwide 67.8% of Americans support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax, large regional disparities persist throughout the country.

In Philadelphia County in Pennsylvania, 81.7% of residents support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax, the most of any county nationwide. Meanwhile, in Emery County in central Utah, just 43.2% of residents support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax, the least of any county. On average, 72.5% of residents in the Northeast support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax, compared to 68.9% of residents in the West, 66.1% in the Midwest, and 65.9% in the South.

To determine the counties that support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that they “somewhat” or “strongly support” requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax and use the money to reduce other taxes (such as income tax) by an equal amount in 2023. Supplemental data on median household income and the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and is for 2022. Data on natural hazard risk rating is from FEMA.

50. Westchester County, NY

Alex Potemkin / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 75.4%

75.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.9%

78.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.8%

51.8% Median household income: $114,651

$114,651 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: White Plains

49. Tompkins County, NY

BenjaminSullivan / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 75.4%

75.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%

81.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.5%

57.5% Median household income: $69,995

$69,995 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Ithaca

48. Milwaukee County, WI

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 75.4%

75.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 72.0%

72.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.1%

33.1% Median household income: $59,319

$59,319 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Milwaukee

47. Greene County, AL

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 75.5%

75.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 73.2%

73.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.7%

16.7% Median household income: $32,796

$32,796 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Eutaw

46. Mecklenburg County, NC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 75.5%

75.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.5%

78.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.8%

47.8% Median household income: $79,265

$79,265 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Charlotte

45. Arlington County, VA

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 75.5%

75.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%

83.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 76.8%

76.8% Median household income: $137,387

$137,387 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Arlington

44. Contra Costa County, CA

Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 75.6%

75.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.0%

81.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.5%

44.5% Median household income: $120,020

$120,020 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Martinez

43. Claiborne County, MS

CRobertson / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 75.7%

75.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 73.6%

73.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.3%

22.3% Median household income: $34,282

$34,282 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Port Gibson

42. Travis County, TX

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 75.7%

75.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.4%

83.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.8%

53.8% Median household income: $92,731

$92,731 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Austin

41. Rockdale County, GA

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 75.8%

75.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.0%

76.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 28.1%

28.1% Median household income: $68,999

$68,999 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Conyers

40. Oglala Lakota County, SD

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 75.9%

75.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 75.0%

75.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.1%

8.1% Median household income: $32,279

$32,279 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Hot Springs

39. Hennepin County, MN

JenniferPhotographyImaging / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 75.9%

75.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.1%

81.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.6%

52.6% Median household income: $92,595

$92,595 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Minneapolis

38. Holmes County, MS

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 76.0%

76.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 72.6%

72.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.7%

14.7% Median household income: $28,818

$28,818 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Lexington

37. Hertford County, NC

Indy beetle / Wikimedia Commons

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 76.0%

76.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.5%

76.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.0%

16.0% Median household income: $46,196

$46,196 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Winton

36. Burlington County, NJ

dougtone / Flickr

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 76.1%

76.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.2%

78.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.1%

41.1% Median household income: $102,615

$102,615 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Mount Holly

35. Somerset County, NJ

DougSchneiderPhoto / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 76.1%

76.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.0%

81.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.3%

57.3% Median household income: $131,948

$131,948 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Somerville

34. Humphreys County, MS

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 76.2%

76.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 74.5%

74.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.6%

18.6% Median household income: $31,907

$31,907 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Belzoni

33. Allegheny County, PA

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 76.3%

76.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.9%

76.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.8%

43.8% Median household income: $72,537

$72,537 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Pittsburgh

32. Washtenaw County, MI

TracieMichelle / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 76.3%

76.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.8%

82.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.4%

57.4% Median household income: $84,245

$84,245 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Ann Arbor

31. Cook County, IL

JaySi / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 76.4%

76.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.9%

79.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.3%

41.3% Median household income: $78,304

$78,304 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Chicago

30. Union County, NJ

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 76.5%

76.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.8%

78.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.3%

38.3% Median household income: $95,000

$95,000 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Elizabeth

29. Fulton County, GA

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 76.6%

76.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.5%

80.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.1%

57.1% Median household income: $86,267

$86,267 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Atlanta

28. Alexandria City, VA

alchemist_x / Flickr

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 76.6%

76.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 85.6%

85.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.0%

66.0% Median household income: $113,179

$113,179 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Alexandria

27. Macon County, AL

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers / Wikimedia Commons

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 76.6%

76.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 74.1%

74.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.6%

20.6% Median household income: $41,206

$41,206 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Tuskegee

26. San Francisco County, CA

Nicolas McComber / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 77.0%

77.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 87.1%

87.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.8%

59.8% Median household income: $136,689

$136,689 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: San Francisco City and County

25. Multnomah County, OR

JPLDesigns / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 77.1%

77.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.0%

83.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.7%

47.7% Median household income: $83,668

$83,668 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Portland

24. Montgomery County, MD

Grandbrothers / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 77.2%

77.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.2%

84.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.0%

60.0% Median household income: $125,583

$125,583 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Rockville

23. Durham County, NC

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 77.2%

77.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.4%

81.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.9%

51.9% Median household income: $74,927

$74,927 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Durham

22. Kings County, NY

divampo / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 77.3%

77.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 73.7%

73.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.4%

40.4% Median household income: $74,692

$74,692 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Brooklyn

21. Duval County, TX

formulanone / Flickr

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 77.4%

77.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.1%

78.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.8%

7.8% Median household income: $50,697

$50,697 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: San Diego

20. San Mateo County, CA

SpVVK / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 77.5%

77.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%

84.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.9%

52.9% Median household income: $149,907

$149,907 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Redwood City

19. Richmond City, VA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 77.6%

77.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.1%

83.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.1%

44.1% Median household income: $59,606

$59,606 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Richmond

18. St. Louis City, MO

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 77.8%

77.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.9%

79.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.6%

38.6% Median household income: $52,941

$52,941 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: St. Louis

17. Mercer County, NJ

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 77.9%

77.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.0%

80.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.2%

44.2% Median household income: $92,697

$92,697 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Trenton

16. Hudson County, NJ

OlegAlbinsky / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 78.0%

78.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%

81.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.6%

46.6% Median household income: $86,854

$86,854 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Jersey City

15. Suffolk County, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 78.4%

78.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.3%

82.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2%

49.2% Median household income: $87,669

$87,669 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Boston

14. Bronx County, NY

dhdezvalle / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 78.5%

78.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.5%

79.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.2%

21.2% Median household income: $47,036

$47,036 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Bronx

13. District of Columbia, DC

Matt Anderson / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 78.5%

78.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.7%

86.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.6%

62.6% Median household income: $101,722

$101,722 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Washington

12. Camden County, NJ

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 78.7%

78.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.1%

79.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.3%

34.3% Median household income: $82,005

$82,005 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Camden

11. Alameda County, CA

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 79.0%

79.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.1%

86.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.9%

50.9% Median household income: $122,488

$122,488 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Oakland

10. Orleans Parish, LA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 79.2%

79.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.8%

82.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.7%

40.7% Median household income: $51,116

$51,116 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: New Orleans

9. Petersburg City, VA

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 79.6%

79.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%

80.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.8%

21.8% Median household income: $46,930

$46,930 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Petersburg

8. Dekalb County, GA

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 79.6%

79.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.7%

84.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.7%

46.7% Median household income: $76,044

$76,044 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Decatur

7. Essex County, NJ

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 79.7%

79.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.2%

79.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.4%

37.4% Median household income: $73,785

$73,785 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Newark

6. Queens County, NY

Boogich / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 79.7%

79.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.4%

82.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.8%

34.8% Median household income: $82,431

$82,431 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Queens

5. Baltimore City, MD

zodebala / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 79.9%

79.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.7%

81.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.9%

34.9% Median household income: $58,349

$58,349 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Baltimore

4. Prince George’s County, MD

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 79.9%

79.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.0%

80.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.6%

35.6% Median household income: $97,935

$97,935 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Upper Marlboro

3. Clayton County, GA

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 80.2%

80.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.0%

76.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.6%

20.6% Median household income: $56,207

$56,207 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Jonesboro

2. New York County, NY

gregobagel / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 80.7%

80.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%

84.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.8%

62.8% Median household income: $99,880

$99,880 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Manhattan

1. Philadelphia County, PA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 81.7%

81.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%

80.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.6%

33.6% Median household income: $57,537

$57,537 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Philadelphia

