High Risk Counties Support This Controversial Climate Policy

- Nationwide, about 1 in 3 Americans opposes requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax.
- While support for the policy is positively correlated with education and income, poorer counties like Oglala Lakota in South Dakota and Holmes County in Mississippi also show strong support for carbon taxes.
- Philadelphia County in Pennsylvania shows the strongest support, with 81.7% of residents supporting a carbon tax on fossil fuel companies.
Twice a year, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication conducts the most comprehensive survey on climate change knowledge and opinion in the United States. One of the most divisive questions in the survey is about whether participants support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax.
In their survey, Yale asked participants, “How much do you support or oppose requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax and use the money to reduce other taxes, such as income tax, by an equal amount?”. While nationwide 67.8% of Americans support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax, large regional disparities persist throughout the country.
In Philadelphia County in Pennsylvania, 81.7% of residents support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax, the most of any county nationwide. Meanwhile, in Emery County in central Utah, just 43.2% of residents support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax, the least of any county. On average, 72.5% of residents in the Northeast support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax, compared to 68.9% of residents in the West, 66.1% in the Midwest, and 65.9% in the South.
To determine the counties that support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that they “somewhat” or “strongly support” requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax and use the money to reduce other taxes (such as income tax) by an equal amount in 2023. Supplemental data on median household income and the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and is for 2022. Data on natural hazard risk rating is from FEMA.
50. Westchester County, NY
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 75.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.8%
- Median household income: $114,651
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: White Plains
49. Tompkins County, NY
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 75.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.5%
- Median household income: $69,995
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Ithaca
48. Milwaukee County, WI
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 75.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 72.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.1%
- Median household income: $59,319
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Milwaukee
47. Greene County, AL
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 75.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 73.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.7%
- Median household income: $32,796
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Eutaw
46. Mecklenburg County, NC
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 75.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.8%
- Median household income: $79,265
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Charlotte
45. Arlington County, VA
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 75.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 76.8%
- Median household income: $137,387
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Arlington
44. Contra Costa County, CA
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 75.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.5%
- Median household income: $120,020
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: Martinez
43. Claiborne County, MS
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 75.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 73.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.3%
- Median household income: $34,282
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Port Gibson
42. Travis County, TX
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 75.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.8%
- Median household income: $92,731
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Austin
41. Rockdale County, GA
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 75.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 28.1%
- Median household income: $68,999
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Conyers
40. Oglala Lakota County, SD
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 75.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 75.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.1%
- Median household income: $32,279
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Hot Springs
39. Hennepin County, MN
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 75.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.6%
- Median household income: $92,595
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Minneapolis
38. Holmes County, MS
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 76.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 72.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.7%
- Median household income: $28,818
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Lexington
37. Hertford County, NC
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 76.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.0%
- Median household income: $46,196
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Winton
36. Burlington County, NJ
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 76.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.1%
- Median household income: $102,615
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Mount Holly
35. Somerset County, NJ
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 76.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.3%
- Median household income: $131,948
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Somerville
34. Humphreys County, MS
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 76.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 74.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.6%
- Median household income: $31,907
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Belzoni
33. Allegheny County, PA
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 76.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.8%
- Median household income: $72,537
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Pittsburgh
32. Washtenaw County, MI
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 76.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.4%
- Median household income: $84,245
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Ann Arbor
31. Cook County, IL
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 76.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.3%
- Median household income: $78,304
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: Chicago
30. Union County, NJ
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 76.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.3%
- Median household income: $95,000
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Elizabeth
29. Fulton County, GA
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 76.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.1%
- Median household income: $86,267
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Atlanta
28. Alexandria City, VA
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 76.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 85.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.0%
- Median household income: $113,179
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Alexandria
27. Macon County, AL
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 76.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 74.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.6%
- Median household income: $41,206
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Tuskegee
26. San Francisco County, CA
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 77.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 87.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.8%
- Median household income: $136,689
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: San Francisco City and County
25. Multnomah County, OR
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 77.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.7%
- Median household income: $83,668
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Portland
24. Montgomery County, MD
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 77.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.0%
- Median household income: $125,583
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Rockville
23. Durham County, NC
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 77.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.9%
- Median household income: $74,927
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Durham
22. Kings County, NY
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 77.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 73.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.4%
- Median household income: $74,692
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Brooklyn
21. Duval County, TX
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 77.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.8%
- Median household income: $50,697
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: San Diego
20. San Mateo County, CA
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 77.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.9%
- Median household income: $149,907
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Redwood City
19. Richmond City, VA
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 77.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.1%
- Median household income: $59,606
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Richmond
18. St. Louis City, MO
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 77.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.6%
- Median household income: $52,941
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: St. Louis
17. Mercer County, NJ
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 77.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.2%
- Median household income: $92,697
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Trenton
16. Hudson County, NJ
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 78.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.6%
- Median household income: $86,854
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Jersey City
15. Suffolk County, MA
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 78.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2%
- Median household income: $87,669
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Boston
14. Bronx County, NY
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 78.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.2%
- Median household income: $47,036
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Bronx
13. District of Columbia, DC
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 78.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.6%
- Median household income: $101,722
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Washington
12. Camden County, NJ
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 78.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.3%
- Median household income: $82,005
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Camden
11. Alameda County, CA
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 79.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.9%
- Median household income: $122,488
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: Oakland
10. Orleans Parish, LA
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 79.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.7%
- Median household income: $51,116
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: New Orleans
9. Petersburg City, VA
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 79.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.8%
- Median household income: $46,930
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Petersburg
8. Dekalb County, GA
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 79.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.7%
- Median household income: $76,044
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Decatur
7. Essex County, NJ
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 79.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.4%
- Median household income: $73,785
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Newark
6. Queens County, NY
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 79.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.8%
- Median household income: $82,431
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Queens
5. Baltimore City, MD
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 79.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.9%
- Median household income: $58,349
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Baltimore
4. Prince George’s County, MD
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 79.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.6%
- Median household income: $97,935
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Upper Marlboro
3. Clayton County, GA
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 80.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.6%
- Median household income: $56,207
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Jonesboro
2. New York County, NY
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 80.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.8%
- Median household income: $99,880
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Manhattan
1. Philadelphia County, PA
- Residents who support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax: 81.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.6%
- Median household income: $57,537
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Philadelphia
