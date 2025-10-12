Did Global Warming Make Hurricane Helene Worse? Here’s Where Americans Are Most Worried About Climate Change

Hurricane Helene made landfall near Cedar Key, Florida, on September 26, 2024, as a Category 4 storm, traveling roughly 500 miles inland through Georgia and the southern Appalachians before dissipating near Tennessee. It caused severe inland flooding and damage across the Southeast.

Climate change underpins many conversations surrounding the scale and intensity of recent natural disasters. While nationwide nearly three in four Americans believe the planet is warming, there is less consensus around the actual risks and consequences that will result from climate change.

The Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, in partnership with George Mason University, regularly conducts one of the nation’s most detailed climate-opinion surveys. Out of 30 questions, one of the most contentious reveals the level of worry participants experience regarding global warming.

In their survey, Yale asked participants, “How worried are you about global warming?” with options ranging from “very worried” to “not at all worried”. While nationwide 63% of Americans say they are very or somewhat worried about global warming, large regional disparities persist throughout the country.

There are several factors correlated with climate change worry. In general, higher education levels correlate strongly with concern about climate change, though income shows a weaker and more region-dependent relationship. Ironically, some high-risk counties show lower reported concern about climate change, though this pattern varies by region.

To determine the counties that are worried about climate change the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that they are “somewhat” or “very worried” about global warming in 2024.

This post was updated on October 12, 2025 to include the most up to date survey data, clarify Helene’s landfall near Cedar Key, distance and route the hurricane traveled, and socio-economic correlation to feelings about climate change.

18. Baltimore County, MD

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 75%

75% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82%

82% County seat: Towson

17. Camden County, NJ

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 75%

75% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79%

79% County seat: Camden

16. Tompkins County, NY

BenjaminSullivan / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 76%

76% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84

84 County seat: Ithaca

15. Santa Cruz County, CA

benedek / Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 76%

76% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86%

86% County seat: Santa Cruz

14. Western Connecticut Planning Region, CT

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 79%

79% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83%

83% County seat: N/A

13. Santa Clara County, CA

NicolasMcComber / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 75%

75% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83%

83% County seat: San Jose

12. Arlington County, VA

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 78%

78% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 85%

85% County seat: Arlington

11. Bergen County, NJ

andykazie / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 75%

75% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82%

82% County seat: Hackensack

10. Hudson County, NJ

OlegAlbinsky / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 76%

76% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82%

82% County seat: Jersey City

9. Montgomery County, MD

Grandbrothers / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 77%

77% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84%

84% County seat: Rockville

8. Multnomah County, OR

JPLDesigns / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 79%

79% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84%

84% County seat: Portland

7. San Mateo County, CA

SpVVK / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 78%

78% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 85%

85% County seat: Redwood City

6. Suffolk County, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 79%

79% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83%

83% County seat: Boston

5. Queens County, NY

Boogich / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 80%

80% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83%

4. Philadelphia County, PA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 78%

78% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79%

79% County seat: Philadelphia

3. Alameda County, CA

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 78%

78% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 87%

2. San Francisco County, CA

Nicolas McComber / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 82%

82% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 89%

89% County seat: San Francisco

1. King County, WA

adrienblanc85 / Flickr

Residents who are worried about climate change: 76%

76% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 85%

85% County seat: Seattle