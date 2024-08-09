This Is How You Take a Trip to Mexico for Less Than $1,000 Arkadij Schell / Shutterstock.com

Mexico has a stunningly vibrant culture with stunning beaches and a rich history. It’s become an increasingly popular travel destination for those seeking adventures and even luxury. There are tons of resorts, for instance, as well as many tucked-away villages to explore. Mexico’s diverse culture offers a little something for everyone.

But how much does a Mexican getaway cost?

We’ll break down those expenses here, considering both budget-friendly and high-end options. Whether you want to stay at a luxury resort or soak up the local culture, we’ll cover both options.

Before we get started, here’s what we’ve learned from researching this article:

Planning a trip to Mexico includes considering everything you’ll need to pay for, ranging from your flight to your food to shopping expenses.

Feel free to pick and choose from the budget and luxury categories. Just because you’re going to be mostly eating local street food doesn’t mean you can’t pop into a luxury restaurant for a nicer one-night for a nicer experience.

Why We’re Covering This

We all know that budgeting is important. However, many people drop their budget on vacation. Sadly, this can lead to financial difficulties once they get back home. It’s important to budget for your vacation properly and stick to that budget once you’ve set it.

Budget Flights

Estimated budget flight cost: $150 – $400

For budget-conscious travelers, finding affordable flights to Mexico is key. Luckily, there are plenty of budget flights to choose from, but you may have to do a little digging. Low-cost carriers are a great option, but you should watch for hidden fees.

For instance, Volaris, VivaAerobus, and Interjet all offer budget-friendly flight options. Shop around by using flight search engines and booking plenty in advance. You should also be open with your travel dates, as prices will vary throughout the year.

Luxury Flights

Estimated luxury flight cost: $700 – $3,000

Indulge in ultimate comfort with business or first-class flights. These options provide spacious seating, gourmet meals, and premium amenities. These tickets can easily cost a thousand dollars, but many people consider the luxury that comes with them worth it.

First-class tickets can even reach ten thousand dollars if you throw on plenty of extras!

Budget Hotels

Estimated budget hotel cost: $140 – $650

For a weeklong trip, you can expect to spend around $400 for a budget hotel. There are many affordable accommodations in Mexico, but the price will depend on exactly where in Mexico you’re staying. Budget hotels and guesthouses abound, especially if you’re staying outside of the very touristy areas.

That said, you may want to consider a hotel in a central area, as this provides easy access to public transportation and local attractions. While these hotels may be more expensive, they can save you money on transportation.

Luxury Hotels

Estimated luxury hotel cost: $1,400+

Luxury hotels start at $200 a night and go up from there. Some hotels may cost as much as $1,000 a night for the nicer rooms, especially if you’re staying at a “spring break” location. These hotels do offer many inclusions, though. For instance, you’ll likely get a free breakfast. This can help you save money in other areas.

There are tons of luxury hotels all throughout Mexico and even some inclusive resorts. You should book well in advance, though, as they tend to fill up fast.

Budget Transportation

Estimated budget transportation cost: $70 – $250

Mexico offers various affordable transportation options for budget-conscious travelers. Public transportation, such as buses and trains, is widely available and often surprisingly efficient. If you stay in a city and do not leave, you’ll be able to rely on public transportation for much of your needs.

Renting a car is another option, especially if you’re staying in a more remote area or want to travel a larger distance. Car rentals start at $30 a day and quickly go up from there. Don’t forget to factor in gas and insurance, too.

Luxury Transportation

Estimated luxury transportation cost: $500+

Luxury transportation costs vary widely depending on the service and distance. Private car services and luxury trains are available in more popular areas, and these can easily cost $500 or more for a week. You can also choose to rent a luxury car, which can be costly but offers tons of flexibility.

While luxury options are harder to pin down, as it largely depends on your exact selection, expect to spend significantly more than budget options.

For instance, you may even decide to do a helicopter tour or two, which can easily cost several thousand a person. Luxury trains offer exceptional comfort for longer trips, but tickets can easily reach $100 or more per person.

Budget Attractions

Estimated budget attraction cost: $35 – $70

Mexico offers a wealth of free and affordable attractions. From exploring historical sites to enjoying natural beauty, there’s something for everyone. If you rely largely on free attractions, you’ll have a full trip and won’t have to pay any extra.

However, you’ll probably want to go to at least a few paid museums or historical sites, so budget at least $35.

Walking tours are aplenty in many major tourist areas. While these are free, many of the guides do expect a small tip.

Luxury Attractions

Estimated luxury attraction cost: $500 – $2,500

It is also very easy to spend a great deal in Mexico on attractions. There are plenty of exclusive tours and guides to take you around cities or specific historical sites. There is VIP access to popular sites, too, which may offer a guide or allow you to skip the line.

Mexico is home to many luxury spas and wellness retreats, too. Golf courses are surprisingly common, and we’ve already mentioned helicopter tours.

Even if you only decide to do a couple of these things, it adds up very quickly. Look at specific things you want to do and budget accordingly. Most luxury travelers will spend at least $1,000 on attractions during their trip.

Budget Food

Estimated budget food cost: $70 – $240

Mexico is full of yummy food, and much of it is exceptionally inexpensive. Street food is a popular and economical option, with many tacos, tortas, and other local specialties available. Just walking around an outdoor food market will provide you with plenty of budget options to choose from.

If you only shop at local taquerias and fondas and take advantage of street food, you’re looking at around $10 to $20 per person per day. Cooking your own meals is also a budget-friendly option, but many budget-friendly hotels don’t offer cooking areas to guests.

Luxury Food

Estimated luxury food cost: $350 – $700

Luckily, even luxury food in Mexico isn’t terribly expensive. There are many fine-dining restaurants and tequila tastings you could try, but many are $100 per person or less. It’s much cheaper to eat in Mexico than other vacation destinations! For instance, luxury restaurants, while traveling in Paris, often cost twice as much.

That said, if you hit a luxury restaurant once a day, you’re still looking at at least $700 per person.

Those staying in a luxury resort may spend less, as certain meals may be included. Many hotels include breakfast, for instance.

Miscellaneous

There are a few other costs that can add up quickly, though they don’t fit neatly into any of the above categories. Here are some extra costs you may want to keep in mind:

Travel insurance: While it isn’t required, travel insurance can help cover you in case of an emergency. Higher-tier plans offer comprehensive coverage, but they can be quite expensive.

While it isn’t required, travel insurance can help cover you in case of an emergency. Higher-tier plans offer comprehensive coverage, but they can be quite expensive. Cell Phone Plans: Consider purchasing a local SIM card for affordable data and calls, or you can pay for a premium, international plan for uninterrupted connectivity (and less stress).

Consider purchasing a local SIM card for affordable data and calls, or you can pay for a premium, international plan for uninterrupted connectivity (and less stress). Shopping: You’ll probably shop at least a little bit while on vacation, so it’s important to plan for it! High-end boutiques and designer brands are available in some areas and can be quite expensive.

You’ll probably shop at least a little bit while on vacation, so it’s important to plan for it! High-end boutiques and designer brands are available in some areas and can be quite expensive. Emergencies: You never know when something will come up, or you’ll discover a cost you didn’t budget for. We highly recommend having an emergency fund available for this reason. Even just a couple extra hundred dollars can go a long way to covering surprise costs that pop up on vacation.

Total Cost

Estimated budget trip cost: $855 – $1,225

$855 – $1,225 Estimated luxury trip cost: $4,400 – $6,800

Mexico offers both budget and luxury adventures. Most travelers won’t fit into one of the categories completely. You may want to save money by choosing a budget hotel so that you can enjoy some luxury attractions or fine restaurants, for instance. Feel free to pick and choose from different categories to make the perfect trip for your needs.

These prices are for a single person. Adding another person to your trip will make it more expensive, but not necessarily twice as expensive. For instance, you won’t need to purchase another hotel room in many cases!

The important part is to figure out what you plan on doing and budget properly. Planning ahead using the information in this guide helps you maximize your enjoyment while minimizing the surprises.