These Exclusive Resorts Are Reserved for the Ultra-Rich

Some resorts are just so expensive that no one, but the rich can stay in them. These resorts can cost upwards of $100,000 per night, especially for those that involve renting entire islands!
As you might expect, these largely cater to the rich and famous. They’re located just about everywhere across the globe, from the Bahamas to Italy. One is even located in West Virginia!
In this article, we’ll unveil the most luxurious resorts worldwide. We’ve listed these luxurious resorts countdown style, so you’ll find the most luxurious and expensive option at the bottom. While these resorts are expensive, they aren’t necessarily the most expensive vacation resorts in the world. Instead, we rated them based on their popularity with celebrities and royalty.
10. Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle – Chiang Rai, Thailand
- Cost: $2,500 to $5,500 per night
- Amenities: Elephant excursions, luxury tents, jungle views, riverside spa, gourmet dining
- Famous Guests: Olivia Wilde, Emma Stone, former world leaders
Jungle Luxury
The Four Seasons Tented Camp offers a more adventurous experience than most resorts on this list – in the jungle! Each “tent” features handcrafted decor and panoramic views of the surrounding forest. There are tons of excursions offered, too, like elephant treks and riverside dining.
9. Amanpulo – Pamalican Island, Philipines
- Cost: $1,500 to $6,000+ per night
- Amenities: Secluded private island, white sand beaches, luxury beachfront villas, water sports, wellness spa
- Famous Guests: Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie, Mariah Carey
Idyllic Philippine Island Hideaway
Amanpulo is a private island escape in the Philippines, with sandy beaches and spacious villas, as you’d expect from such an expensive resort. You can only access this resort via private plane, which comes at an added cost, of course.
8. North Island, Seychelles
- Cost: $6,000 to $12,000 per night
- Amenities: Private island, infinity pools, personalized service, nature conservation activities, helicopter transfer
- Famous Guests: Prince William and Kate Middleton (Honeymoon), George and Amal Clooney
Where Royalty Honeymoons
This elite resort is a top choice for royal and celebrity honeymoons. Several famous couples have stayed here after their wedding! This resort features private villas in the middle of a thick jungle and overlooking beautiful beaches. Every stay is personalized based on the couple, which is one reason it is so expensive. As you might expect, there are gourmet meals and secluded spas, too.
7. Hotel Cala di Volpe – Porto Cervo, Italy
- Cost: $2,000 to $40,000 per night
- Amenities: Stunning coastal views, private beach, luxury spa, exclusive wine cellar, water sports
- Famous Guests: Rihanna, Denzel Washington, Will Smith
Sardinia’s Glamorous Seaside Sanctuary
Hotel Cala di Volpe is located in Costa Smeralda, which is a popular vacation location for the ultra-wealthy. For those that want to take their celebrity vacation a step forward, they can stay at this very exclusive resort. It’s very Italian, with gourmet dining to boot.
6. Le Meurice – Paris, France
- Cost: $2,000 to $20,000 per night
- Amenities: Lavish suites with views of the Louvre, in-suite spa treatments, 2-star Michelin dining, Rolls-Royce chauffeur service
- Famous Guests: Salvador Dalí, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kanye West
Elegance in Paris
Le Meurice is different from the other resorts on this list. It’s specifically catering to artists, and even has some suites named after the famous artists that have stayed there. Today, it’s popular with singers and artists who want to experience Paris in a different way.
5. The Greenbriar – White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia, USA
- Cost: Suites start around $700; exclusive bunker suites $25,000+ per night
- Amenities: Private bunker, 5-star dining, golf courses, casino, spa
- Famous Guests: Queen Elizabeth II, Judy Garland, John F. Kennedy
Luxury in West Virginia
West Virginia may seem like a strange place for a resort, but Greenbriar is top-notch. It’s known as “America’s Resort” and has been known for hosting celebrities and royalty since it opened in 1778. This exclusive resort has some features you’d expect, like golf courses included with your stay. However, it also has some unusual features, like underground bunkers.
4. Necker Island – British Virgin Islands
- Cost: $5,000 to $30,000+ per night (can rent the entire island for $105,000 per night)
- Amenities: Private island, kite surfing, tennis, 360-degree Caribbean views, luxury accommodations
- Famous Guests: Kate Winslet, David Beckham, former US presidents, Princess Diana
Richard Branson’s Caribbean Gem
Necker Island is probably what most people picture when they think of a private resort. This island is designed to be rented wholesale for $105,000 per night. It caters to large groups of celebrities or huge family vacations, with several separate vistas and accommodations. There is much on the island, as it’s designed to be a very private getaway.
3. Laucala Island Resort – Fiji
- Cost: $5,000 to $60,000 per night
- Amenities: Private island, equestrian center, golf course, organic farm-to-table dining, underwater scuba operations
- Famous Guests: Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, George Clooney
Fiji’s Premier Private Island
Laucala Island Resort is one of the most luxurious experiences in Fiji, which is a very common luxury destination for just about everyone. This resort offers a very small number of private villas at very high prices, focusing largely on attracting celebrities and royalty. Each villa is located on the beach. Guests can also enjoy horseback riding, world-class golf, and other activities that you’d expect from a private beach resort.
2. Amangiri – Canyon Point, Utah, USA
- Cost: $3,500 to $6,000+ per night
- Amenities: Desert views, spa and wellness center, private suites, hot-air ballooning, yoga sessions, helicopter tours
- Famous Guests: Kim Kardashian, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie
Peace in the Utah Desert
Amangiri is located in the desert of Canyon Point. Over the years, it has become an iconic getaway for those wanting to disconnect from the outside world. It is a more minimalistic resort, though it is still very luxurious, too. Those with enough cash can enjoy panoramic views, private suites complete with plunge pools, and unique experiences like riding in a hot air balloon.
1. The Brando – Tetiaroa, French Polynesia
- Cost: $3,600 to $20,000+ per night
- Amenities: Private villas, overwater spa, gourmet dining, beach access, private pools, eco-friendly initiatives
- Famous Guests: Barack Obama, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen DeGeneres
A Private Polynesian Paradise
The Brando is located in French Polynesia and is extremely popular for celebrities that can afford it. It’s built with cutting-edge, eco-conscious design, which is one reason it’s so popular. It has private vistas and beaches, and prices can easily rise into the tens of thousands during popular seasons.
