Cars That Defined the Baby Boomer Generation

July 4th is Independence Day for the United States, but for teenagers in America, their true day of independence is the day they get their first driver’s license – a right of passage that, for those who were lucky or industrious enough, soon led to owning their first car.

Baby boomers – those born between 1946 and 1964 – came into the world during a kind of golden age for American automobiles. It was an era before mandatory seatbelts and biofuels; an age of fearsome front grilles and heroically proportioned tail fins; a period when Packards, Kaiser-Frazers, DeSotos, Pontiacs, and other now-vanished car brands still prowled the streets. (These are the world’s 20 greatest classic cars.)

The years in which the oldest baby boomers first started buying (or borrowing) cars also saw the introduction of the so-called muscle cars – sporty, high-performance coupes like the Ford Mustang, the Dodge Challenger, and the Chevrolet Camaro. These were among the first cars some baby boomers owned – though others of the generation opted for more practical vehicles. (Here’s a list of the most popular Ford models in America.)

To assemble a list of the first cars baby boomers owned, 24/7 Tempo consulted sources such as YouTube, the Hartford Courant, the Chicago Tribune, and Zoo. Our list is not comprehensive, and undoubtedly some readers of the boomer generation will recall a first car that isn’t here. We focused on vehicles in the 1960s and 1970s that were probable first cars a few years after they first rolled off the assembly line. Not surprisingly, all but three of these cars are American.

Those three are all Volkswagens, led primarily by the famous Beetle. Its design got no love from the car industry critics, but it was cheap and easy to maintain, and the Beetle became the biggest-selling foreign-made car in the U.S. throughout the ’60s.

Boomers’ first cars wouldn’t pass inspection today for any number of reasons. But they were filled with memories – enhancements like the fuzzy dice on the rearview mirror, the statue of St. Christopher or the Virgin Mary on the dashboard, the tricked-out music system with an eight-track tape player – or experiences like going on a first date, piling in to go to a concert or a game, stuffing the trunk and backseat belongings as you drove off to college….