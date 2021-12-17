This Is the Most Popular Car Sold at Costco

Costco is the fifth largest retailer in America based on revenue, behind only Walmart, Amazon, Kroger and Home Depot. According to the National Retail Federation’s “Top 100 Retailers 2021,” Costco had revenue of $162 billion in 2020.

Costco calls its 828 retail locations “warehouses.” Of these, 572 are in the United States, including Puerto Rico. These huge stores mostly sell items in bulk, which often allows them to offer significant savings. Unlike most other retailers, people must have a membership to shop at Costco. These cost between $60 and $120 a year.

One of the most unusual things Costco sells is cars. The Costco Auto Program offers members discounts on new and used cars. It has partnerships with 3,000 dealers to deliver these. Each dealer has someone trained to administer the program.

Costco says that some of the cars it sells are in short supply. This is due to the semiconductor shortage that has hit most manufacturers and dealers this year. The problem is expected to extend into 2022.



The retailer is currently running its Costco Auto Program Savings Event. According to the company: “To date, 40 percent of all registrations for the $1,000 Costco member-only incentive on select new 2021 and 2022 Chevrolet trucks and SUVs were for the Silverado.”

The Silverado is Chevy’s full-size pickup and one of the best-selling vehicles in America. Its primary competitors are the Ford F-Series (the top-selling vehicle in America) and the Ram pickups.

The Silverado has a broad range of models. The base model has a price of $29,300. With a number of extra features, the price can top $80,000.

Beyond the Costco Auto Program Savings Event, there is a list of the most requested cars in the entire program from January 2021 to November 2021. The Toyota RAV4 tops this list. It is Toyota’s midsized SUV and has a base price of $26,350.

These are the 15 most requested new vehicles at Costco:

Toyota RAV4 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Honda CRV Toyota Highlander Chevrolet Bolt Audi Q5 KIA Telluride Toyota Sienna Chevrolet Tahoe Subaru Forester Toyota Tacoma Subaru Outback Toyota Camry Honda Civic Subaru Crosstrek

