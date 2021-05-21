Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 1 Million Shares of Iovance Bio

A couple of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Thursday. These funds bought over 1 million shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares on Thursday, as the price of these ETFs rose around 3% on Thursday. Note that these ETFs are still up handily in the last year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 201,664 shares, while ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 808,642 shares of Iovance. At Thursday’s closing price this would have valued this purchase at $18.9 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKG is up 65%, and ARKK is up 75% in the last year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 38,220 ARKF KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 4,436 ARKG RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 14,440 ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 144,563 ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 139,900 ARKG IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 201,664 ARKG CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC 11,536 ARKG CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 305 ARKG CDXS CODEXIS INC 1,929 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES INC 13,080 ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 41,780 ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 7,496 ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 808,642 ARKK EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 125,929 ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 216,518 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 30,000 ARKQ ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 421,940 ARKQ PATH UIPATH INC 6,131 ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 125,271 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 105,037

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.