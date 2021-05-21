Healthcare Business

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 1 Million Shares of Iovance Bio

May 21, 2021 10:05 am

A couple of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Thursday. These funds bought over 1 million shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares on Thursday, as the price of these ETFs rose around 3% on Thursday. Note that these ETFs are still up handily in the last year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 201,664 shares, while ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 808,642 shares of Iovance. At Thursday’s closing price this would have valued this purchase at $18.9 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKG is up 65%, and ARKK is up 75% in the last year.

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 38,220
ARKF KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 4,436
ARKG RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 14,440
ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 144,563
ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 139,900
ARKG IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 201,664
ARKG CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC 11,536
ARKG CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 305
ARKG CDXS CODEXIS INC 1,929
ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES INC 13,080
ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 41,780
ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 7,496
ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 808,642
ARKK EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 125,929
ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 216,518
ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 30,000
ARKQ ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 421,940
ARKQ PATH UIPATH INC 6,131
ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 125,271
ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 105,037

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

