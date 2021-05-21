Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 1 Million Shares of Iovance Bio

A couple of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Thursday. These funds bought over 1 million shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares on Thursday, as the price of these ETFs rose around 3% on Thursday. Note that these ETFs are still up handily in the last year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 201,664 shares, while ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 808,642 shares of Iovance. At Thursday’s closing price this would have valued this purchase at $18.9 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKG is up 65%, and ARKK is up 75% in the last year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|38,220
|ARKF
|KSPILI
|KASPI.KZ JSC
|4,436
|ARKG
|RXRX
|RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|14,440
|ARKG
|ONEM
|1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC
|144,563
|ARKG
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH INC
|139,900
|ARKG
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC
|201,664
|ARKG
|CSTL
|CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC
|11,536
|ARKG
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC
|305
|ARKG
|CDXS
|CODEXIS INC
|1,929
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|13,080
|ARKG
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|41,780
|ARKK
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC
|7,496
|ARKK
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC
|808,642
|ARKK
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES CORP
|125,929
|ARKK
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|216,518
|ARKK
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC
|30,000
|ARKQ
|ACIC
|ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP
|421,940
|ARKQ
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|6,131
|ARKQ
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|125,271
|ARKX
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC
|105,037
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.