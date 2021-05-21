Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 800,000 Shares of Signify Health

One of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Friday. This fund bought over 800,000 shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) shares on Friday, as the price of this ETF dropped around 0.5% on Friday. Note that this ETF is still up handily in the last year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 832,666 shares of Signify Health. At Friday’s closing price this would have valued this purchase at $21.9 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKG is up 64% in the last year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Friday:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|KSPILI
|KASPI.KZ JSC
|1,867
|ARKG
|Buy
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH INC
|832,666
|ARKG
|Buy
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|106,600
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|14,002
|ARKG
|Buy
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC
|87,910
|ARKG
|Buy
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC
|1,700
|ARKG
|Buy
|CDXS
|CODEXIS INC
|44,154
|ARKK
|Buy
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC
|5,000
|ARKK
|Buy
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC
|123,804
|ARKK
|Buy
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES CORP
|5,230
|ARKK
|Buy
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
|8,000
|ARKK
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|174,844
|ARKQ
|Buy
|ACIC
|ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP
|51,420
|ARKW
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|48,337
|ARKX
|Buy
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC
|91,000
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.