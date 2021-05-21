Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 800,000 Shares of Signify Health

One of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Friday. This fund bought over 800,000 shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) shares on Friday, as the price of this ETF dropped around 0.5% on Friday. Note that this ETF is still up handily in the last year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 832,666 shares of Signify Health. At Friday’s closing price this would have valued this purchase at $21.9 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKG is up 64% in the last year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Friday:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 1,867 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 832,666 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 106,600 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 14,002 ARKG Buy IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 87,910 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 1,700 ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 44,154 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 5,000 ARKK Buy IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 123,804 ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 5,230 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 8,000 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 174,844 ARKQ Buy ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 51,420 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 48,337 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 91,000

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.