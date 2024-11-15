These Private Islands Are For Sale Right Now twabian / Shutterstock.com

Most very expensive islands are located in the Caribbean or a similar vacation destination. However, there are some other surprising places you can buy an island, too.

The countdown-style list below is based on islands we found for sale on several different realtor websites.

Private islands are the epitome of wealth. And there are a surprising number of private islands for sale. In fact, we found thousands all across the world, ranging from the Bahamas to Ireland. These islands cost millions of dollars and are typically on a handful of acres.

However, for those who can afford them, they are key vacation getaways.

We’ve organized this list based on price (though prices are often “upon request” in the island-buying world). The most expensive island available is at the bottom!

Why Are We Covering This?

monsitj / iStock via Getty Images

Private islands are very expensive, but they’re often considered investments for those who purchase them. Just like the middle class might invest in real estate, the very wealthy upper class invests in islands.

15. Isla Rancheria

Location: Panama, Central America

Location: Panama, Central America

Panama, Central America Acres: 310

310 Price: Upon request

This island is located in the ocean and is one of the larger options on this list. It also has an airstrip, allowing the owner to fly in. As you might guess, it also has several beaches.

14. Mounu Island Resort

Location: Tonga, South Pacific

Location: Tonga, South Pacific

Tonga, South Pacific Acres: 7

Price: Upon request

Despite being very small, this island has a higher price because it’s already income-producing. It’s developed, complete with a cabin for guests.

13. Blunder Bay Estates

Location: British Virgin Islands, Caribbean

Location: British Virgin Islands, Caribbean

British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Acres: 1

1 Price: Upon Request

This very small island is complete with a very fancy house and is designed to be a vacation destination. It’s move-in-ready, which bumps its price up considerably.

12. Passage Island

Location: Seldovia, Alaska

Location: Seldovia, Alaska

Seldovia, Alaska Acres: 44

44 Price: $4,950,000

This island features 7,000 feet of waterfrontage in Alaska. It’s reachable by float plane or boat. This island has been virtually untouched for decades, making it a great option for those wanting to build from the ground up.

11. Stroggilo Island

Location: Greece, Europe

Location: Greece, Europe

Greece, Europe Acres: 54

54 Price: $5,020,080

This large island is located near Greece in Europe. It’s 54 acres, making it one of the largest islands on this list, and it’s connected to the mainland for power.

10. Zizanj Island

Location: Croatia, Europe

Location: Croatia, Europe

Croatia, Europe Acres: 12 acres

12 acres Price: Upon request

This island is only 12 acres. However, it has several buildings on it and a small farm. It’s move-in-ready and comes with some income potential.

9. Jost Van Dyke

Location: British Virgin Islands, Caribbean

Location: British Virgin Islands, Caribbean

British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Acres: Unknown

Unknown Price: Upon Request

This more mountainous island does not have any houses on it currently, but it does have some income potential. It also has several beaches and is located in the Caribbean.

8. Amillarah Private Island

Location: Maldives, Asia

Location: Maldives, Asia

Maldives, Asia Acres: N/A

N/A Price: Upon request

This interesting island is very unusual. It’s very small and is practically only large enough for the house that sits on it. However, the 360-degree ocean views are hard to beat, and there is a lot of income potential.

7. Serenity Beaches Resort

Location: Tonga, South Pacific

Location: Tonga, South Pacific

Tonga, South Pacific Acres: 8

8 Price: Upon request

This ocean island is already income-producing, which is one reason why it’s more expensive than others. It has a house on it that’s ready to go and has several beautiful beaches.

6. Argyll Island

Location: Scotland, Europe

Location: Scotland, Europe

Scotland, Europe Acres: 261

261 Price: $10,500,000

This island is extremely large and located in Scotland, where owners can fly in using the island’s airstrip. It already has a home on it and is ready for the new owner to move in.

5. Windermere

Location: Eleuthera, Bahamas

Location: Eleuthera, Bahamas

Eleuthera, Bahamas Acres: Unknown

Unknown Price: Upon request

This island has a little bit of everything. It’s historic and already producing income, on top of being pretty large. It has just about everything for everyone.

4. Fraser Island

Location: Australia, South Pacific

Location: Australia, South Pacific

Australia, South Pacific Acres: 74

74 Price: Upon request

This lake island comes equipped with a house that’s ready to move into, and it’s much larger than other islands. Its several beaches and high-income potential make it one of the more expensive islands on this list.

3. Pumpkin Key

Location: Florida, United States

Location: Florida, United States

Florida, United States Acres: 26

26 Price: $75,000,000

This very expensive island is located in Florida and comes with a house and dock. It has a high-income potential, which is one reason it’s so expensive.

2. Long Coco Caye

Location: Belize, Central America

Location: Belize, Central America

Belize, Central America Acres: 38

38 Price: $75,000,000

This strangely-shaped island is located in Central America, where most high-end islands are. It’s considered large acreage and is ready for the new owners to move in.

1. Rangyai Island

Location: Thailand, Asia

Location: Thailand, Asia

Thailand, Asia Acres: 110

110 Price: 160,000,000

This very large island is located in Asia and has several beaches. It doesn’t have a ready-to-move-in house, but it does have high-income potential.