These Private Islands Are For Sale Right Now

Historic Boldt Castle on Heart Island. Tree, leaves, river, blue sky.Autumn in the Thousand Islands at the St. Lawrence River. New York State, 2016.
twabian / Shutterstock.com
  • Most very expensive islands are located in the Caribbean or a similar vacation destination. However, there are some other surprising places you can buy an island, too.
  •  The countdown-style list below is based on islands we found for sale on several different realtor websites.
Private islands are the epitome of wealth. And there are a surprising number of private islands for sale. In fact, we found thousands all across the world, ranging from the Bahamas to Ireland. These islands cost millions of dollars and are typically on a handful of acres.

However, for those who can afford them, they are key vacation getaways.

We’ve organized this list based on price (though prices are often “upon request” in the island-buying world). The most expensive island available is at the bottom!

Why Are We Covering This?

monsitj / iStock via Getty Images

Private islands are very expensive, but they’re often considered investments for those who purchase them. Just like the middle class might invest in real estate, the very wealthy upper class invests in islands.

15. Isla Rancheria

Palau Island aerial shot by aircraft
Yatravel / Shutterstock.com
Central America is a go-to place for many rich vacationers.
  • Location: Panama, Central America
  • Acres: 310
  • Price: Upon request

This island is located in the ocean and is one of the larger options on this list. It also has an airstrip, allowing the owner to fly in. As you might guess, it also has several beaches.

14. Mounu Island Resort

Inflation rate interest concept, exchange cost, Percent down rate hike, inflation control, US dollar money inflation crisis global, investment, profitable business, international financial consulting
CHIEW / Shutterstock.com
Many island investors choose islands based on how much money it could make them.
  • Location: Tonga, South Pacific
  • Acres: 7
  • Price: Upon request

Despite being very small, this island has a higher price because it’s already income-producing. It’s developed, complete with a cabin for guests.

13. Blunder Bay Estates

macro view of a political map of the caribbean
Felix Santiago Allendes / Shutterstock.com
Central America has tons of islands available for purchase.
  • Location: British Virgin Islands, Caribbean
  • Acres: 1
  • Price: Upon Request

This very small island is complete with a very fancy house and is designed to be a vacation destination. It’s move-in-ready, which bumps its price up considerably.

12. Passage Island

Alaska State Map, Crumpled Dollars, Waste of Money Concept
Helistockter / Shutterstock.com
Islands in Alaska have the potential to make quite a bit of money, too.
  • Location: Seldovia, Alaska
  • Acres: 44
  • Price: $4,950,000

This island features 7,000 feet of waterfrontage in Alaska. It’s reachable by float plane or boat. This island has been virtually untouched for decades, making it a great option for those wanting to build from the ground up.

11. Stroggilo Island

The Roman aqueduct near Moria on the island of Lesbos in Greece.
Copula / Shutterstock.com
Many Europeans vacation in Greece and Spain, making it another potential island investment location.
  • Location: Greece, Europe
  • Acres: 54
  • Price: $5,020,080

This large island is located near Greece in Europe. It’s 54 acres, making it one of the largest islands on this list, and it’s connected to the mainland for power.

10. Zizanj Island

The aerial view of Dubrovnik, a city in southern Croatia fronting the Adriatic Sea, Europe. Old city center of famous town Dubrovnik, Croatia. Dubrovnik historic city of Croatia in Dalmatia.
DaLiu / Shutterstock.com
Croatia also has several islands available for sale.
  • Location: Croatia, Europe
  • Acres: 12 acres
  • Price: Upon request

This island is only 12 acres. However, it has several buildings on it and a small farm. It’s move-in-ready and comes with some income potential.

9. Jost Van Dyke

macro view of a political map of the caribbean. Caribbean map.
Felix Santiago Allendes / Shutterstock.com
Many rich vacationers travel to the Caribbean.
  • Location: British Virgin Islands, Caribbean
  • Acres: Unknown
  • Price: Upon Request

This more mountainous island does not have any houses on it currently, but it does have some income potential. It also has several beaches and is located in the Caribbean.

8. Amillarah Private Island

Maldives | Sunrise behind a tropical island in the Maldives
SHansche / iStock via Getty Images
The Maldives is full of islands for sale.
  • Location: Maldives, Asia
  • Acres: N/A
  • Price: Upon request

This interesting island is very unusual. It’s very small and is practically only large enough for the house that sits on it. However, the 360-degree ocean views are hard to beat, and there is a lot of income potential.

7. Serenity Beaches Resort

Handsome joyful young businessman sitting on bed, working from home throwing money over his head. Happy Smiling man throws the money up in the air and sitting on bed in hotel room.
Avirut S / Shutterstock.com
Many investors prefer islands that are already producing an income.
  • Location: Tonga, South Pacific
  • Acres: 8
  • Price: Upon request

This ocean island is already income-producing, which is one reason why it’s more expensive than others. It has a house on it that’s ready to go and has several beautiful beaches.

6. Argyll Island

Map depicts UK Ireland, UK includes England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland. Ireland stands to the west.
AustralianCamera / Shutterstock.com
Finding islands for sale in Scotland is pretty rare.
  • Location: Scotland, Europe
  • Acres: 261
  • Price: $10,500,000

This island is extremely large and located in Scotland, where owners can fly in using the island’s airstrip. It already has a home on it and is ready for the new owner to move in.

5. Windermere

The Bahamas | Morning in a Bahamas Beach
tomalu / iStock via Getty Images
This island has just about everything.
  • Location: Eleuthera, Bahamas
  • Acres: Unknown
  • Price: Upon request

This island has a little bit of everything. It’s historic and already producing income, on top of being pretty large. It has just about everything for everyone.

4. Fraser Island

Ocean waves, senior man surfing on beach and healthy fitness lifestyle in Australia summer holiday. Elderly surfer swimming with surfboard, sea water exercise and relax in retirement travel vacation
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com
Australia’s beaches are a popular vacation destination, but there are surprisingly few islands for sale.
  • Location: Australia, South Pacific
  • Acres: 74
  • Price: Upon request

This lake island comes equipped with a house that’s ready to move into, and it’s much larger than other islands. Its several beaches and high-income potential make it one of the more expensive islands on this list.

3. Pumpkin Key

Florida on United States Map
Alexander Lukatskiy/Shutterstock.com
This interestingly-named island is located in Florida.
  • Location: Florida, United States
  • Acres: 26
  • Price: $75,000,000

This very expensive island is located in Florida and comes with a house and dock. It has a high-income potential, which is one reason it’s so expensive.

2. Long Coco Caye

Oli Eva / iStock via Getty Images
Belize islands tend to be on the larger side.
  • Location: Belize, Central America
  • Acres: 38
  • Price: $75,000,000

This strangely-shaped island is located in Central America, where most high-end islands are. It’s considered large acreage and is ready for the new owners to move in.

1. Rangyai Island

Panoramic aerial view of the beautiful Railay beach, Krabi, Thailand, lush rain forest and emerald sea during morning sunrise without people
Sven Hansche / Shutterstock.com
Thailand is home to mountains and beaches.
  • Location: Thailand, Asia
  • Acres: 110
  • Price: 160,000,000

This very large island is located in Asia and has several beaches. It doesn’t have a ready-to-move-in house, but it does have high-income potential.

 
