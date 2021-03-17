Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 3/17

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on March 17, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 210,400 shares of Yeahka.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 78,371 shares of Teladoc, Buy 215,623 shares of Butterfly Network, & Buy 90,493 shares of Ionis Pharma.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 174,957 shares of Teladoc Health, Buy 448,471 shares of Zillow Group, & Buy 18,860 shares of Fate Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Sell 6,900 shares of Komatsu

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 52,148 shares of Teladoc, Buy 164,615 shares of Zillow Group, & Sell 77,395 shares of Roku.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 210,400 ARKG Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 78,371 ARKG Buy BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC 215,623 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 54,742 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 90,493 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 174,957 ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 39,085 ARKK Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 448,471 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 18,860 ARKQ Sell KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 6,900 ARKW Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 52,148 ARKW Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 164,615 ARKW Sell ROKU ROKU INC 77,395

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.