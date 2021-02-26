Investing

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Trades Friday 2/26

Chris Lange
February 26, 2021 8:34 pm

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on February 26, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEArca: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pintrest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 8,625 shares of Shopify & Buy 25,545 shares of Silvergate Capital.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEArca: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologicically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR, and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 236,890 shares of Teladoc, Buy 240,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare, & Sell 10,400 shares of Alphabet.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEArca: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow, and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 217,825 shares of Square, Buy 2,497,800 shares of Palantir, Buy 352,259 shares of Twitter, & Sell 938,701 sharse of Taiwan Semiconductor.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEArca: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include, Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu, and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 238,928 shares of Kratos Defense, Buy 605,500 shares of Atlas Crest Investment, Sell 3,626 shares of Amazon, & Sell 91,029 shares of Apple.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEArca: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the interet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 867,600 shares of Palantir, Buy 571,500 shares of Opendoor Technologies, & Sell 596,547 shares of Tencent.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares
ARKF Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 8,625
ARKF Buy SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 25,545
ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 6,148
ARKG Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 236,890
ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 240,000
ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 52,194
ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 53,871
ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 278,500
ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 31,636
ARKG Buy ACCD ACCOLADE INC 39,710
ARKG Sell TWST TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP 51,404
ARKG Sell TMO THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC 46,642
ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 54,800
ARKG Sell GOOGL ALPHABET INC 10,400
ARKG Sell CDNA CAREDX INC 101,014
ARKK Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 44,983
ARKK Buy SQ SQUARE INC 217,825
ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 236,520
ARKK Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 2,497,800
ARKK Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 352,259
ARKK Buy TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 31,716
ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 81,936
ARKK Buy BIDU BAIDU INC 96,126
ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 94,601
ARKK Sell TSM TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 938,701
ARKK Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 48,511
ARKK Sell SNAP SNAP INC 63,434
ARKK Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 108,600
ARKK Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 223,902
ARKK Sell PINS PINTEREST INC 681,282
ARKK Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 59,008
ARKK Sell ROKU ROKU INC 143,308
ARKQ Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 79,400
ARKQ Buy TRMB TRIMBLE INC 61,142
ARKQ Buy TER TERADYNE INC 18,472
ARKQ Buy RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 19,872
ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 238,928
ARKQ Buy EXPC EXPERIENCE INVESTMENT CORP 71,800
ARKQ Buy AONE ONE 138,071
ARKQ Buy ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 605,500
ARKQ Sell FLIR FLIR SYSTEMS INC 95,881
ARKQ Sell AMZN AMAZON.COM INC 3,626
ARKQ Sell AAPL APPLE INC 91,029
ARKW Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 8,616
ARKW Buy SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 62,505
ARKW Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 105,694
ARKW Buy SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 34,604
ARKW Buy SQ SQUARE INC 45,699
ARKW Buy PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 70,400
ARKW Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 867,600
ARKW Buy OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 571,500
ARKW Buy JD JD.COM INC 205,200
ARKW Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 144,791
ARKW Sell FB FACEBOOK INC 71,281
ARKW Sell CRM SALESFORCE.COM INC 2,923
ARKW Sell BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 21,404
ARKW Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 596,547
ARKW Sell AAPL APPLE INC 460,102

