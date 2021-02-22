Investing

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invests Buys and Sells 2/22

Chris Lange
February 22, 2021 9:20 pm

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the games that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on February 22, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEArca: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pintrest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 74,400 shares of Facebook, Buy 326,867 shares of OpenDoor Technologies, & Sell 249,866 shares of Splunk.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEArca: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologicically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR, and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 28,194 shares of Regeneron, Buy 194,339 shares of Exact Sciences, & Sell 212,257 shares of Twist Bioscience.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEArca: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow, and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 973,900 shares of Twitter, Buy 183,707 shares of Tesla, Sell 144,800 shares of Roku, & Sell 299,700 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEArca: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include, Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu, and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 27,350 shares of Tesla, Sell 13,695 shares of Honeywell, & Sell 10,423 shares of Ansys.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEArca: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the interet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 62,048 shares of Tesla, Sell 56,858 shares of Salesforce.com, & Sell 25,665 shares of Hubspot.

Check Out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares
ARKF Buy DSYSJ DISCOVERY LTD 179,423
ARKF Buy FB FACEBOOK INC 74,400
ARKF Buy OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 326,867
ARKF Sell SPLK SPLUNK INC 249,866
ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 122,000
ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 2,781
ARKG Buy REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 28,194
ARKG Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 194,339
ARKG Buy CMLF CM LIFE SCIENCES INC 501,196
ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 3,445
ARKG Sell TWST TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP 30,781
ARKG Sell SDGR SCHRODINGER INC/UNITED STATES 212,257
ARKG Sell CDNA CAREDX INC 2,244
ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 160,300
ARKK Buy TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 61,259
ARKK Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 973,900
ARKK Buy TSLA TESLA INC 183,707
ARKK Buy SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 89,400
ARKK Buy PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 297,491
ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 500
ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 34,505
ARKK Sell ROKU ROKU INC 144,800
ARKK Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 201,412
ARKK Sell TSM TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 299,700
ARKK Sell MTLS MATERIALISE NV 830
ARKK Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 181,700
ARKK Sell SSYS STRATASYS LTD 8,321
ARKK Sell SQ SQUARE INC 148,118
ARKQ Buy TSLA TESLA INC 27,350
ARKQ Buy RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 473
ARKQ Buy EXPC EXPERIENCE INVESTMENT CORP 166,488
ARKQ Sell HON HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC 13,695
ARKQ Sell AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 5,560
ARKQ Sell ANSS ANSYS INC 10,423
ARKW Buy TSLA TESLA INC 62,048
ARKW Sell CRM SALESFORCE.COM INC 56,858
ARKW Sell HUBS HUBSPOT INC 25,665
ARKW Sell SE SEA LTD 22,648
Read more: Investing, Active Trader

Editors' Picks

Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Agilent, Bausch Health, Bluebird Bio,...

Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Applied Materials, Clorox, KB Home, Kraft...

Top Analysts Upgrades and Downgrades: Amex, BlackBerry, BP, CrowdStrike, Noble...

Why Did Warren Buffett Sell Apple Shares?