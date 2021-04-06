Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 4/6

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on April 6, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 196,476 shares of LendingClub, Sell 164,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange, & Sell 14,816 shares of LendingTree.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 91,624 shares of Signify Health, Buy 8,564 shares of Repare Therapeutics, & Sell 26,639 shares of Phreesia.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 50,500 shares of Beam Therapeutics, Buy 102,269 shares of Fate Therapeutics, & Buy 760,000 shares of Trimble.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS OR SELLS IN THIS FUND

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 26,600 shares of Trade Desk & Sell 45,663 shares of Synopsys.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy LC LENDINGCLUB CORP 196,476 ARKF Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 164,037 ARKF Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 14,816 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 91,624 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 8,564 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 8,941 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 6,871 ARKG Sell PHR PHREESIA INC 26,639 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 50,500 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 102,269 ARKK Buy TRMB TRIMBLE INC 760,613 ARKW Buy TTD TRADE DESK INC/THE 26,600 ARKW Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 45,663

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.