Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 4/8

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on April 8, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 225,800 shares of Base & Buy 378,000 shares of Yeahka.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 25,851 shares of Signify Health, Buy 13,734 shares of Repare Therapeutics, & Sell 30,788 shares of Phreesia.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 166,800 shares of DraftKings, Buy 53,408 shares of DocuSign, & Buy 25,430 shares of 10X Genomics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 297,886 shares of Kratos Defense, Buy 20,698 shares of Iridium, & Sell 94,400 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 125,978 shares of Pinduoduo, Buy 134,700 shares of LendingClub, & Sell 32,200 shares of Adobe.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, AMAZON, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 220,159 shares of Jaws Spitfire & Sell 15,600 shares of Aerovironment.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy 4477JP BASE INC 225,800 ARKF Buy 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 378,000 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 25,851 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 13,734 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 10,066 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 2,259 ARKG Sell PHR PHREESIA INC 30,788 ARKG Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 3,833 ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 166,800 ARKK Buy DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 53,408 ARKK Buy TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 25,430 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 49,872 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 297,886 ARKQ Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 20,698 ARKQ Buy ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 153,791 ARKQ Sell TSM TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 94,400 ARKW Buy TTD TRADE DESK INC/THE 1,564 ARKW Buy PDD PINDUODUO INC 125,978 ARKW Buy OKTA OKTA INC 74,353 ARKW Buy LC LENDINGCLUB CORP 134,700 ARKW Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 70,992 ARKW Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 13,536 ARKW Sell ADBE ADOBE INC 32,200 ARKX Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 220,159 ARKX Sell AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 15,600

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.