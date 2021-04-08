Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 4/8

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on April 8, 2021.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 225,800 shares of Base & Buy 378,000 shares of Yeahka.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 25,851 shares of Signify Health, Buy 13,734 shares of Repare Therapeutics, & Sell 30,788 shares of Phreesia.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 166,800 shares of DraftKings, Buy 53,408 shares of DocuSign, & Buy 25,430 shares of 10X Genomics.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 297,886 shares of Kratos Defense, Buy 20,698 shares of Iridium, & Sell 94,400 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 125,978 shares of Pinduoduo, Buy 134,700 shares of LendingClub, & Sell 32,200 shares of Adobe.
Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, AMAZON, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 220,159 shares of Jaws Spitfire & Sell 15,600 shares of Aerovironment.
Check out all of the trades here:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|4477JP
|BASE INC
|225,800
|ARKF
|Buy
|9923HK
|YEAHKA LTD
|378,000
|ARKG
|Buy
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH INC
|25,851
|ARKG
|Buy
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|13,734
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|10,066
|ARKG
|Sell
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC
|2,259
|ARKG
|Sell
|PHR
|PHREESIA INC
|30,788
|ARKG
|Sell
|SYRS
|SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|3,833
|ARKK
|Buy
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS INC
|166,800
|ARKK
|Buy
|DOCU
|DOCUSIGN INC
|53,408
|ARKK
|Buy
|TXG
|10X GENOMICS INC
|25,430
|ARKK
|Buy
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC
|49,872
|ARKQ
|Buy
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC
|297,886
|ARKQ
|Buy
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
|20,698
|ARKQ
|Buy
|ACIC
|ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP
|153,791
|ARKQ
|Sell
|TSM
|TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD
|94,400
|ARKW
|Buy
|TTD
|TRADE DESK INC/THE
|1,564
|ARKW
|Buy
|PDD
|PINDUODUO INC
|125,978
|ARKW
|Buy
|OKTA
|OKTA INC
|74,353
|ARKW
|Buy
|LC
|LENDINGCLUB CORP
|134,700
|ARKW
|Sell
|SNPS
|SYNOPSYS INC
|70,992
|ARKW
|Sell
|TREE
|LENDINGTREE INC
|13,536
|ARKW
|Sell
|ADBE
|ADOBE INC
|32,200
|ARKX
|Buy
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP
|220,159
|ARKX
|Sell
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT INC
|15,600
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.