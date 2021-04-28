Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 4/28

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on April 28, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS OR SELLS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 29,941 shares of Ionis Pharma, Sell 30,984 shares of Pure Storage, & Sell 23,583 shares of Pluristem.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 271,349 shares of Spotify, Buy 23,063 shares of Shopify, S4ll 215,240 shares of Pure Storage, & Sell 185,396 shares of Square.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 58,394 shares of Jaws Spitfire & Buy 506,397 shares of Galileo Acquisition.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 90,358 shares of JD.com, Buy 145,050 shares of Pinterest, Sell 119,834 shares of Agora, & Sell 94,679 shares of Square.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, Amazon, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS OR SELLS.

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 1,274 ARKG Buy ZY ZYMERGEN INC 2,645 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 27,187 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 12,214 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 29,941 ARKG Sell PHR PHREESIA INC 32,609 ARKG Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 30,984 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 23,583 ARKG Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 14,945 ARKK Buy TSLA TESLA INC 49,755 ARKK Buy SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 271,349 ARKK Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 23,063 ARKK Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 39,867 ARKK Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 213,994 ARKK Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 215,240 ARKK Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 148,180 ARKK Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 50,427 ARKK Sell SQ SQUARE INC 185,396 ARKK Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 155,169 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 58,394 ARKQ Buy GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 506,397 ARKW Buy JD JD.COM INC 90,358 ARKW Buy PDD PINDUODUO INC 51,200 ARKW Buy PINS PINTEREST INC 145,050 ARKW Buy SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 78,399 ARKW Sell API AGORA INC 119,834 ARKW Sell SE SEA LTD 25,720 ARKW Sell SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 98,941 ARKW Sell SQ SQUARE INC 94,679

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.