Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 4/16

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on April 16, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 19,599 shares of Coinbase & Sell 24,983 shares of Square.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 5,698 shares of Berkeley Lights, Buy 24,213 shares of 908 Devices, & Sell 13,392 shares of Phreesia.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 143,850 shares of Unity Software, Buy 49,345 shares of Exact Sciences, Buy 112,539 shares of Coinbase, & Sell 86,715 shares of Tesla.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 22,142 shares of Iridium & Sell 6,400 shares of Aerovironment.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 54,940 shares of Coinbase, Buy 81,999 shares of Unity Software, & Sell 47,826 shares of Tesla.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, Amazon, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS OR SELLS TODAY

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 19,599 ARKF Sell SQ SQUARE INC 24,983 ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 5,698 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 24,213 ARKG Sell PHR PHREESIA INC 13,392 ARKG Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 100 ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 143,850 ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 49,345 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 112,539 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 52,791 ARKK Sell TSLA TESLA INC 86,715 ARKQ Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 22,142 ARKQ Sell AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 6,400 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 54,940 ARKW Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 81,999 ARKW Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 11,600 ARKW Sell TSLA TESLA INC 47,826

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.