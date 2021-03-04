Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 3/4

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on March 4, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 7,426 shares of Shopify & Sell 31,754 shares of Facebook.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 440,300 shares of 1Life Healthcare, Buy 476,900 shares of CM Life Sciences, Buy 554,757 shares of Butterfly Network, & Sell 21,130 shares of Alphabet.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 292,665 shares of Square, Buy 320,124 shares of Zillow, Sell 893,007 shares of PayPal, & Sell 413,563 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 285,200 shares of Vuzix Corp., Buy 497,900 shares of Workhorse Group, & Sell 28,700 shares of Apple.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 942,700 shares of Skillz, Buy 138,390 shares of Zillow, Sell 143,175 shares of Facebook, & Sell 35,504 shares of Netflix.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 1,386 ARKF Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 7,426 ARKF Sell FB FACEBOOK INC 31,754 ARKG Buy SDGR SCHRODINGER INC/UNITED STATES 438,389 ARKG Buy SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 11,900 ARKG Buy TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 99,714 ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 440,300 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 108,400 ARKG Buy CMLF CM LIFE SCIENCES INC 476,900 ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 196,226 ARKG Buy BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC 554,757 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 188,000 ARKG Buy ACCD ACCOLADE INC 190,345 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 30,543 ARKG Sell VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 186,800 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 264,000 ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 9,831 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 100 ARKG Sell GOOGL ALPHABET INC 21,130 ARKK Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 29,279 ARKK Buy SQ SQUARE INC 292,665 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 282,246 ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 317,200 ARKK Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 320,124 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 137,415 ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU INC 120,366 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 163,100 ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 780,466 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 229,307 ARKK Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 893,007 ARKK Sell TSM TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 413,563 ARKK Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 50,019 ARKK Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 208,236 ARKK Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 488,519 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 53,126 ARKK Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 131,888 ARKK Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 107,100 ARKK Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 44,884 ARKQ Buy TER TERADYNE INC 57,694 ARKQ Buy ESLT ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD 2,737 ARKQ Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 285,200 ARKQ Buy WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 497,900 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 161,459 ARKQ Sell ROK ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC 84,605 ARKQ Sell FLIR FLIR SYSTEMS INC 42,237 ARKQ Sell AMZN AMAZON.COM INC 2,800 ARKQ Sell AAPL APPLE INC 28,700 ARKW Buy SQ SQUARE INC 85,402 ARKW Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 942,700 ARKW Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 12,778 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 52,601 ARKW Buy OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 35,771 ARKW Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 138,390 ARKW Sell FB FACEBOOK INC 143,175 ARKW Sell API AGORA INC 20,202 ARKW Sell TSM TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 342,919 ARKW Sell NFLX NETFLIX INC 35,604

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.