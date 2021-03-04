Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 3/4

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on March 4, 2021.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 7,426 shares of Shopify & Sell 31,754 shares of Facebook.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 440,300 shares of 1Life Healthcare, Buy 476,900 shares of CM Life Sciences, Buy 554,757 shares of Butterfly Network, & Sell 21,130 shares of Alphabet.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 292,665 shares of Square, Buy 320,124 shares of Zillow, Sell 893,007 shares of PayPal, & Sell 413,563 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 285,200 shares of Vuzix Corp., Buy 497,900 shares of Workhorse Group, & Sell 28,700 shares of Apple.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 942,700 shares of Skillz, Buy 138,390 shares of Zillow, Sell 143,175 shares of Facebook, & Sell 35,504 shares of Netflix.
Check out all of the trades here:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|KSPILI
|KASPI.KZ JSC
|1,386
|ARKF
|Buy
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY INC
|7,426
|ARKF
|Sell
|FB
|FACEBOOK INC
|31,754
|ARKG
|Buy
|SDGR
|SCHRODINGER INC/UNITED STATES
|438,389
|ARKG
|Buy
|SRPT
|SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC
|11,900
|ARKG
|Buy
|TXG
|10X GENOMICS INC
|99,714
|ARKG
|Buy
|ONEM
|1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC
|440,300
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|108,400
|ARKG
|Buy
|CMLF
|CM LIFE SCIENCES INC
|476,900
|ARKG
|Buy
|CDXS
|CODEXIS INC
|196,226
|ARKG
|Buy
|BFLY
|BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC
|554,757
|ARKG
|Buy
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP
|188,000
|ARKG
|Buy
|ACCD
|ACCOLADE INC
|190,345
|ARKG
|Buy
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|30,543
|ARKG
|Sell
|VRTX
|VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|186,800
|ARKG
|Sell
|RHHBY
|ROCHE HOLDING AG
|264,000
|ARKG
|Sell
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|9,831
|ARKG
|Sell
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC
|100
|ARKG
|Sell
|GOOGL
|ALPHABET INC
|21,130
|ARKK
|Buy
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY INC
|29,279
|ARKK
|Buy
|SQ
|SQUARE INC
|292,665
|ARKK
|Buy
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH INC
|282,246
|ARKK
|Buy
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE INC
|317,200
|ARKK
|Buy
|Z
|ZILLOW GROUP INC
|320,124
|ARKK
|Buy
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC
|137,415
|ARKK
|Buy
|ROKU
|ROKU INC
|120,366
|ARKK
|Buy
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC
|163,100
|ARKK
|Buy
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS INC
|780,466
|ARKK
|Buy
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS INC
|229,307
|ARKK
|Sell
|PYPL
|PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC
|893,007
|ARKK
|Sell
|TSM
|TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD
|413,563
|ARKK
|Sell
|TREE
|LENDINGTREE INC
|50,019
|ARKK
|Sell
|ICE
|INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
|208,236
|ARKK
|Sell
|TCEHY
|TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
|488,519
|ARKK
|Sell
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO CO LTD
|53,126
|ARKK
|Sell
|NVS
|NOVARTIS AG
|131,888
|ARKK
|Sell
|PCAR
|PACCAR INC
|107,100
|ARKK
|Sell
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|44,884
|ARKQ
|Buy
|TER
|TERADYNE INC
|57,694
|ARKQ
|Buy
|ESLT
|ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD
|2,737
|ARKQ
|Buy
|VUZI
|VUZIX CORP
|285,200
|ARKQ
|Buy
|WKHS
|WORKHORSE GROUP INC
|497,900
|ARKQ
|Buy
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|161,459
|ARKQ
|Sell
|ROK
|ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC
|84,605
|ARKQ
|Sell
|FLIR
|FLIR SYSTEMS INC
|42,237
|ARKQ
|Sell
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM INC
|2,800
|ARKQ
|Sell
|AAPL
|APPLE INC
|28,700
|ARKW
|Buy
|SQ
|SQUARE INC
|85,402
|ARKW
|Buy
|SKLZ
|SKILLZ INC
|942,700
|ARKW
|Buy
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY INC
|12,778
|ARKW
|Buy
|ROKU
|ROKU INC
|52,601
|ARKW
|Buy
|OPEN
|OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|35,771
|ARKW
|Buy
|Z
|ZILLOW GROUP INC
|138,390
|ARKW
|Sell
|FB
|FACEBOOK INC
|143,175
|ARKW
|Sell
|API
|AGORA INC
|20,202
|ARKW
|Sell
|TSM
|TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD
|342,919
|ARKW
|Sell
|NFLX
|NETFLIX INC
|35,604
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.