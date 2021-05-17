Cathie Wood's ARK Invests Buys for 5/17

ARK investors had a slow start to the week—along with the broad markets—sliding on Monday. ARKG performed the best out of the group with the ETF down 0.2%, while ARKW did the worst down around to 1.1%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on May 17, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest Sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 30,900 shares of Square, Buy 45,710 shares of Twilio, & Buy 49,792 shares of Coinbase.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 191,904 shares of Recursion Pharma, Buy 161,405 shares of 908 Devices, & Buy 80,316 shares of Signify Health.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 756,912 shares of Twitter, Buy 737,283 shares of Palantir, Buy 184,189 shares of Pacific Bio, & Buy 163,830 shares of Coinbase.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 73,874 shares of UiPath, Buy 31,719 shares of NIU Tech, & Buy 13,433 shares of Atlas Crest Investment.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 250,977 shares of Twitter, Buy 46,275 shares of Coinbase, Buy 146,969 shares of DraftKings, & Buy 42,304 shares of Twilio.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 22,044 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy SQ SQUARE INC 30,900 ARKF Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 45,710 ARKF Buy STNE STONECO LTD 108,900 ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 49,792 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 80,316 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 191,904 ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 30,693 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 161,405 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 36,648 ARKG Buy CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC 10,904 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 1,473 ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 21,617 ARKG Buy ACCD ACCOLADE INC 207 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 1,600 ARKK Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 756,912 ARKK Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 34,895 ARKK Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 737,283 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 184,189 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 33,763 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 163,830 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 73,874 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 31,719 ARKQ Buy ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 13,433 ARKW Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 250,977 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 46,275 ARKW Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 146,969 ARKW Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 42,304 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 22,044

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.